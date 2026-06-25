EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy: shop-apotheke.com among Germany’s leading digital health platforms.

EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Redcare Pharmacy: shop-apotheke.com among Germany’s leading digital health platforms.



25.06.2026 / 09:33 CET/CEST

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Redcare Pharmacy: shop-apotheke.com among Germany’s leading digital health platforms.

Independent rankings and market studies confirm outstanding reach, quality and consumer trust.

Sevenum, the Netherlands, June 25, 2026 – Redcare Pharmacy continues to strengthen its leading position in the German digital healthcare market. Shop Apotheke is currently the most visited health website in Germany and is also recognized for its quality, user experience and brand trust. This is confirmed by several recent awards and market studies.

According to Similarweb, shop-apotheke.com is currently the highest-reaching health website in Germany¹. This highlights the growing importance of digital healthcare services and the central role Shop Apotheke now plays in consumers’ healthcare journeys.

“We are witnessing a clear structural shift in the healthcare market. More and more people are managing their health digitally – quickly, conveniently and reliably. The fact that Shop Apotheke is now Germany’s most widely used digital health platform, while also being recognized as a leader in quality and trust, demonstrates that we are actively shaping this transformation,” said Olaf Heinrich, CEO of Redcare Pharmacy.

In addition to its strong reach, Shop Apotheke also stands out for the quality of its offering. In the 2026 “App of the Year” study conducted by WirtschaftsWoche and Innofact, the Shop Apotheke app was named the best app in the online pharmacy category². Furthermore, shop-apotheke.com received an “Excellent” rating for technical quality and user experience in the “Top Shops 2026” ranking by COMPUTER BILD and Statista³.

Key brand metrics also underline the company’s strong market position. In SEMPORA’s 2026 OTC and Pharmacy Market Study4, Redcare Pharmacy and shop-apotheke.com once again ranked among the best-known online pharmacies in Germany, achieving 83% brand awareness. In addition, the company ranked first among competitors in both purchase preference and perceived healthcare expertise.

¹ Similarweb, “Top Websites Germany – Health,” Germany ranking by website traffic, accessed June 2026:

https://www.similarweb.com/top-websites/germany/health/

² WirtschaftsWoche & Innofact, “App Ranking 2026: Germany’s Favorite Apps,” Online Pharmacy category, published 2026:

https://www.wiwo.de/unternehmen/it/app-ranking-2026-das-sind-die-lieblings-apps-der-deutschen/100205135.html

³ COMPUTER BILD & Statista, “Top Shops 2026,” recognition for technical quality and user experience, published March 2026:

https://www.computerbild.de/artikel/cb-Kaufberatung-Technik-Top-Shop-2026-40789963.html

4 SEMPORA Consulting, OTC and Pharmacy Market Study Germany 2026:

https://www.sempora.com/de/studien.html

Investor Relations contact:

Irina Zhurba (Director, Investor Relations)

investors@redcare-pharmacy.com

Press contact:

Sven Schirmer (Director, Corporate Communications)

press@redcare-pharmacy.com

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About Redcare Pharmacy.

Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V., with EUR 2.9B in revenues in 2025, is the leading online pharmacy in Europe and active in seven countries (Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland). Headquartered in the Netherlands, Redcare Pharmacy offers its over 14 million active customers more than 500,000 different healthcare-related products. Besides OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands, operating as a true one-stop pharmacy. As the pharmacy of the future, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical services for its customers – with pharmaceutical safety always being the top priority.

Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016 and is part of the MDAX.