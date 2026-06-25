Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’123 0.0%  SPI 19’926 0.1%  Dow 51’849 0.4%  DAX 24’825 0.3%  Euro 0.9215 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’249 0.6%  Gold 3’976 -0.6%  Bitcoin 50’177 1.3%  Dollar 0.8115 -0.1%  Öl 72.8 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Vormittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen
DZ BANK gibt Rheinmetall-Aktie Kaufen
H&M-Aktie fällt: Schwaches Konsumklima belastet
Positive Bewertungsänderung: Deutsche Bank AG stuft Vonovia SE-Aktie auf Buy hoch
WISeKey-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Aufbau von Quantencomputer-Plattform an der Nasdaq - WISeKeySat steigt bei Fossa ein
Suche...

Redcare Pharmacy Aktie 34117753 / NL0012044747

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

25.06.2026 09:33:23

EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy: shop-apotheke.com among Germany’s leading digital health platforms.

Redcare Pharmacy
61.76 CHF -0.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Redcare Pharmacy: shop-apotheke.com among Germany’s leading digital health platforms.

25.06.2026 / 09:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Redcare Pharmacy: shop-apotheke.com among Germany’s leading digital health platforms.
Independent rankings and market studies confirm outstanding reach, quality and consumer trust.

Sevenum, the Netherlands, June 25, 2026 – Redcare Pharmacy continues to strengthen its leading position in the German digital healthcare market. Shop Apotheke is currently the most visited health website in Germany and is also recognized for its quality, user experience and brand trust. This is confirmed by several recent awards and market studies.

According to Similarweb, shop-apotheke.com is currently the highest-reaching health website in Germany¹. This highlights the growing importance of digital healthcare services and the central role Shop Apotheke now plays in consumers’ healthcare journeys.

“We are witnessing a clear structural shift in the healthcare market. More and more people are managing their health digitally – quickly, conveniently and reliably. The fact that Shop Apotheke is now Germany’s most widely used digital health platform, while also being recognized as a leader in quality and trust, demonstrates that we are actively shaping this transformation,” said Olaf Heinrich, CEO of Redcare Pharmacy.

In addition to its strong reach, Shop Apotheke also stands out for the quality of its offering. In the 2026 “App of the Year” study conducted by WirtschaftsWoche and Innofact, the Shop Apotheke app was named the best app in the online pharmacy category². Furthermore, shop-apotheke.com received an “Excellent” rating for technical quality and user experience in the “Top Shops 2026” ranking by COMPUTER BILD and Statista³.

Key brand metrics also underline the company’s strong market position. In SEMPORA’s 2026 OTC and Pharmacy Market Study4, Redcare Pharmacy and shop-apotheke.com once again ranked among the best-known online pharmacies in Germany, achieving 83% brand awareness. In addition, the company ranked first among competitors in both purchase preference and perceived healthcare expertise.

 

¹ Similarweb, “Top Websites Germany – Health,” Germany ranking by website traffic, accessed June 2026:
https://www.similarweb.com/top-websites/germany/health/

² WirtschaftsWoche & Innofact, “App Ranking 2026: Germany’s Favorite Apps,” Online Pharmacy category, published 2026:
https://www.wiwo.de/unternehmen/it/app-ranking-2026-das-sind-die-lieblings-apps-der-deutschen/100205135.html

³ COMPUTER BILD & Statista, “Top Shops 2026,” recognition for technical quality and user experience, published March 2026:
https://www.computerbild.de/artikel/cb-Kaufberatung-Technik-Top-Shop-2026-40789963.html

4 SEMPORA Consulting, OTC and Pharmacy Market Study Germany 2026:
https://www.sempora.com/de/studien.html

Investor Relations contact:

Irina Zhurba (Director, Investor Relations)
investors@redcare-pharmacy.com

Press contact:

Sven Schirmer (Director, Corporate Communications)
press@redcare-pharmacy.com

___

About Redcare Pharmacy.

Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V., with EUR 2.9B in revenues in 2025, is the leading online pharmacy in Europe and active in seven countries (Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland). Headquartered in the Netherlands, Redcare Pharmacy offers its over 14 million active customers more than 500,000 different healthcare-related products. Besides OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands, operating as a true one-stop pharmacy. As the pharmacy of the future, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical services for its customers – with pharmaceutical safety always being the top priority.

Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016 and is part of the MDAX.


25.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Phone: 0800 - 200 800 300
Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20
E-mail: investors@redcare-pharmacy.com
Internet: www.redcare-pharmacy.com
ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
WKN: A2AR94, A19Y072
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2353890

 
End of News EQS News Service

2353890  25.06.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Palantir: KI-Star mit deutlichen Rissen

Der Datenanalysespezialist wächst in den USA rasant und hob zuletzt die Prognose an. Doch an der Börse zählen derzeit andere Fakten: Europa sucht den Ausstieg, die Bewertung ist hoch und prominente Short-Seller erhöhen den Druck.

Weiterlesen!