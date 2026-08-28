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Redcare Pharmacy Aktie 34117753 / NL0012044747

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28.08.2026 11:15:23

EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy announces Managing Board succession: Peter Schmid von Linstow to succeed Olaf Heinrich as part of a planned leadership transition.

Redcare Pharmacy
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EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
Redcare Pharmacy announces Managing Board succession: Peter Schmid von Linstow to succeed Olaf Heinrich as part of a planned leadership transition.

28.08.2026 / 11:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Redcare Pharmacy announces Managing Board succession: Peter Schmid von Linstow to succeed Olaf Heinrich as part of a planned leadership transition.

Sevenum, August 28, 2026: Redcare Pharmacy's Supervisory Board has designated Peter Schmid von Linstow as member of the Managing Board and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2026, concluding a long-planned and orderly leadership transition. Peter Schmid von Linstow, currently Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, succeeds Olaf Heinrich, who has decided to step down after three successful years as CEO. The appointment is on the agenda of an Extraordinary General Meeting on October 14, 2026, for consultation. 

Under Olaf Heinrich’s leadership, Redcare Pharmacy expanded its market leadership in the Rx market on the back of successful e-prescription rollout in Germany and scaled its International segment to profitability. Sustained double-digit growth led the company to raise its full-year 2026 guidance across all key metrics in June. Olaf Heinrich and the Supervisory Board agreed that this is the right moment to hand over leadership and that he will be at the company’s disposal in an advisory capacity. 

This transition reflects the stability of Redcare Pharmacy's strategy and ensures continuity of leadership. Redcare Pharmacy will continue to benefit from the regulatory groundwork laid under Olaf’s leadership – including the company's established access to the Rx segment through e-prescriptions and CardLink – providing the platform from which new leadership can convert Rx volume growth into further margin and earnings extension.  

The proposed appointment underscores Redcare Pharmacy's ambition to build on its leading position in the German e-prescription market, extend its footprint across Europe and accelerate profitable growth for shareholders – with artificial intelligence and the digital transformation of healthcare across Europe clearly identified as the defining success factors for the years ahead. 

Peter Schmid von Linstow has served on Redcare Pharmacy's Supervisory Board since April 2026, bringing more than twenty years of international leadership experience at digital platforms and marketplaces including Visable (Alibaba), Parship, eBay and AutoScout24. His track record combines outstanding scaling expertise in e-commerce and digital platforms with a rare dual profile as both entrepreneur and manager – from founding Visable and building the in-house media business at eBay and Scout24, to deepening dealer and service offerings at mobile.de, to expanding Visable internationally. This combination of founder mentality and operational discipline has consistently converted platform reach into profitable growth, underpinned by an unwavering customer focus. 

Michael Köhler, Chairman of Redcare Pharmacy's Supervisory Board: “On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I thank Olaf Heinrich for his outstanding contribution to Redcare Pharmacy. In three years, he turned the International segment profitable, built a stable regulatory foundation culminating in the successful introduction of e-prescriptions and expanded our market leadership – while keeping innovation at the heart of our strategy. He has turned Redcare Pharmacy into the leader in digitally enabled pharmacy, from e-prescriptions to CardLink. We are delighted to welcome Peter Schmid von Linstow as the new CEO. His rare combination of entrepreneurial instinct and proven managerial experience in scaling up e-commerce and digital platforms makes him an excellent fit for our next phase of growth. Peter inherits a strong business, a raised guidance and a highly capable management team.” 

Olaf Heinrich: “It has been a privilege to lead Redcare Pharmacy over the past three years. I am grateful for the progress we have made, from securing a stable regulatory environment and access to Rx through CardLink, to raising the 2026 guidance that reflects improved profitability and a growing international business that is now profitable. I am pleased to be handing over the helm at a time when Redcare Pharmacy is in great shape to continue delivering on its ambitious promises. Having come to know Peter, I am convinced that his entrepreneurial and managerial track record will be a strong asset to the Managing Board and the whole company.” 

Peter Schmid von Linstow: “I am excited to join Redcare Pharmacy as CEO at a defining point in its development, building on close customer relationships, continued investment into technology and an exceptional team. I'm convinced artificial intelligence is far more than the next technological upgrade for our industry, it is a step change. Combining innovative products and technologies with an uncompromising focus on customer benefit will define the future of medicine supply, and Europe gives us a genuine opportunity to lead that shift. My focus will be to build on this strong foundation and on the opportunities, Artificial intelligence creates to deliver sustained, profitable growth for our shareholders in the years ahead.” 

Investor Relations contact:

Irina Zhurba (Director, Investor Relations)
investors@redcare-pharmacy.com

Press contact:

Sven Schirmer (Director, Corporate Communications)
press@redcare-pharmacy.com

About Redcare Pharmacy.

Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V., with EUR 2.9B in revenues in 2025, is the leading online pharmacy in Europe and active in seven countries (Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland). Headquartered in the Netherlands, Redcare Pharmacy offers its over 14 million active customers more than 500,000 different healthcare-related products. Besides OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands, operating as a true one-stop pharmacy. As the pharmacy of the future, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical services for its customers – with pharmaceutical safety always being the top priority.

Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard, since 2016 and is part of the SDAX.

 


28.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Phone: 0800 - 200 800 300
Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20
E-mail: investors@redcare-pharmacy.com
Internet: www.redcare-pharmacy.com
ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
WKN: A2AR94, A19Y072
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082
EQS News ID: 2390380

 
End of News EQS News Service

2390380  28.08.2026 CET/CEST

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