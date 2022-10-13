Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EQS Group Aktie [Valor: 2581982 / ISIN: DE0005494165]
13.10.2022 13:50:04

EQS-News: Record: Over 7,500 participants from 140 countries at Europe's largest compliance conference / Novartis AG honored with 'ECEC Award 2022'

EQS Group
23.33 CHF 1.23%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Conference
Record: Over 7,500 participants from 140 countries at Europe's largest compliance conference / Novartis AG honored with 'ECEC Award 2022'

13.10.2022 / 13:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Record: Over 7,500 participants from 140 countries at Europe's largest compliance conference / Novartis AG honored with "ECEC Award 2022".

 

"Are we living in a world that is forced to be good?" - this question was the theme of the virtual European Compliance & Ethics Conference (ECEC), hosted by EQS Group AG for the third time. The largest industry meeting in Europe once again impressively demonstrated that compliance, ethics and ESG are no longer niche topics. More than 7,500 participants followed the 40 sessions with over 80 speakers, in which the major global challenges currently facing our society were discussed a new record! The extensive program of keynotes, presentations, national breakout sessions, interviews and a panel discussion, once again moderated by Tania Higgins, was streamed to 140 countries, with viewers even tuning in from Samoa for the first time.

Achim Weick, CEO and founder of the host EQS Group AG, urged right from the start that it is high time to act: "We have made enormous debts to the environment and society, which we have to pay back. To do this, we need not only intrinsic motivation, but also transparency and clear rules, such as through the Supply Chain Due Diligence Act and the Whistleblower Protection Act, which will soon come into force." Marcus Sultzer, member of the Management Board of EQS Group AG, is convinced that the new regulations are not a chore for most compliance experts either: "At ECEC, I saw how enthusiastic and committed our speakers are about a corporate culture of integrity. That shows how compliance is also fun."

Xavier André Justo, who uncovered one of the world's biggest financial scandals, had to dramatically experience the harsh consequences whistleblowers face if they are not protected by law. "I'm bankrupt, I've lost a year and a half of my life with my son and my wife - and I'm suffering because of the decision, but I would do it again," the Swiss national, who served 18 months with 40 fellow prisoners in a small jail cell in Thailand, told British journalist Philip Whiteley in a highly emotional interview. Justo's information had revealed that the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB had been downright looted. Damage: nearly $5 billion. What followed was an unequal battle against corrupt billionaires, as described by the whistleblower, who now lives in Spain: "This one was not only unfair, but also immoral and unethical."

 

ESG: "The time for voluntarism is over. We need clear rules"

For the first time, the topic of ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) occupied a broader space at ECEC this year. Ethics corporate consultant Dr. Bettina Palazzo illustrated the importance of this still fairly young field: "Tolerance for bad behavior by executives has fallen dramatically - already in 2018, more boards in the U.S. were fired for ethical misconduct than for poor financial results." Ursula Bittner of Greenpeace Austria also answered the question of whether we need regulations for a better world with an unequivocal yes. "The time for voluntarism is over. It is very important that companies make their core business more sustainable, and this includes not only clear rules but also a change in awareness in society," explained the business expert, whose work includes shedding light on greenwashing, i.e. misleading and euphemistic communication about one's own business and environmental practices.

 

"ECEC Award" goes to Switzerland for the first time: Novartis AG honored 

Every year, the numerous applications for the "ECEC Award" show that there are already many positive examples of good corporate governance. For the first time, the award for outstanding compliance projects went to Switzerland. In the live voting, ECEC participants chose Novartis AG, which narrowly beat TÜV Austria in the final. The company was already able to impress the international jury with its compliance initiative during the pre-selection process. "It is exemplary how Novartis uses behavioral science to promote the psychological safety that is essential for building a speak-up culture," said jury member Christian Hunt, founder and CEO of Human Risk. The internationally recognized ethics expert, who is now a regular at ECEC, joined EQS board member Marcus Sultzer in presenting the award ceremony. 

The ECEC will take place again next year. You already have the opportunity to pre-register for a ticket at www.ecec-conference.com.

There you will soon be able to find the recordings of the more than 40 sessions of the "ECEC 2022".

 

Press contact:

 

Christian Doll 

 

Director Group Marketing & PR

Christian.doll@eqs.com 

 


13.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: EQS Group AG
Karlstr. 47
80333 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49(0)89 444 430-000
Fax: +49(0)89 444 430-049
E-mail: info@eqs.com
Internet: www.eqs.com
ISIN: DE0005494165
WKN: 549416
Indices: Scale
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1463253

 
End of News EQS News Service

1463253  13.10.2022 CET/CEST

