Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’235 -0.2%  SPI 18’208 -0.1%  Dow 49’093 1.5%  DAX 24’841 1.2%  Euro 0.9286 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’916 1.1%  Gold 4’443 2.6%  Bitcoin 74’438 2.7%  Dollar 0.7929 0.1%  Öl 61.7 1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Chevron1281709Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Rheinmetall345850
Top News
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Nachmittag
Trendwende bei SAP-Aktie? Warum Anleger nach dem 52-Wochen-Tief jetzt zugreifen - Entscheidende Phase
Darum gibt der US-Dollar zum Franken und Euro etwas nach
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie stärker: Flugaufkommen in Zürich fast zurück auf Vor-Corona-Niveau
Microsoft-CEO Satya Nadella mahnt pauschale Kritik an künstlicher Intelligenz zu beenden - Aktie wenig bewegt
Suche...

Kibaran Resources Aktie 11689591 / AU000000KNL2

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

05.01.2026 17:00:03

EQS-News: Receipt of Research and Development Tax Incentive

EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Financing
Receipt of Research and Development Tax Incentive

05.01.2026 / 17:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Receipt of Research and Development Tax Incentive
 

EcoGraf Limited (“EcoGraf” or “the Company”) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK) is pleased to announce the Company has received a Research and Development tax incentive of $1.7 million from the Australian Taxation Office. The tax incentive relates to eligible research and development costs incurred by the Company to develop its EcoGraf HFfree® proprietary purification technology during the financial year ended 30 June 2025.

Receipt of the funds bolsters the Company’s cash position as it continues to develop its vertically integrated graphite business.

EcoGraf has submitted proposals for a grant of approximately €4 million (A$7 million) from European governments. The funding would assist with technical development of its Tanzanian upstream and midstream activities, as well as its proposed downstream development in Europe.

This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

 

For further information, please contact:

INVESTORS 

Andrew Spinks  

Managing Director 

T: +61 8 6424 9002

 

 

About EcoGraf

EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated battery anode materials business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create a highly attractive graphite business which includes:

• Epanko Graphite Mine in Tanzania;

• Mechanical Shaping Facility in Tanzania; 

• EcoGraf HFfree® Purification Facilities located in close proximity to the electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers; and

• EcoGraf HFfree® Purification technology to support battery anode recycling.   

In Tanzania, the Company is developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, to provide a long-term, scalable supply of feedstock for EcoGraf® battery anode material processing facilities, together with high quality large flake graphite products for specialised industrial applications.

In addition, the Company is undertaking planning for its Mechanical Shaping Facility in Tanzania, which will process natural flake graphite into spherical graphite (SpG). This mechanical micronising and spheronising is the first step in the conversion of high-quality flake graphite concentrate into battery grade anode material used in the production of lithium-ion batteries.

Using its environmentally superior EcoGraf HFfree® purification technology, the Company will upgrade the SPG to produce 99.95%C high performance battery anode material to supply electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers in Asia, Europe and North America.

Battery recycling is critical to improving supply chain sustainability and the Company’s successful application of the EcoGraf HFfree®   purification process to recycle battery anode material provides it with a unique ability to support customers to reduce CO2 emissions and lower battery costs.

Follow EcoGraf on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube or sign up to the Company’s mailing list for the latest announcements, media releases and market news.


05.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

2254102  05.01.2026 CET/CEST