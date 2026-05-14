EQS-News: RBI publishes voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares at EUR 26.50 per share

EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer

RBI publishes voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares at EUR 26.50 per share



14.05.2026 / 07:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



RBI publishes voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares at EUR 26.50 per share

Voluntary public tender offer document published on RBI website

Acceptance period for Addiko shareholders ends on 22 July 2026

Vienna, 14 May 2026. Following the expiration of the review period for the Austrian Takeover Commission (Übernahmekommission), Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has today published the voluntary public tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares of Vienna-based Addiko Bank AG (Addiko) not held by Addiko itself.



As announced on 13 May 2026, RBI offers a cash price of EUR 26.50 per Addiko share (cum dividend 2025).



The intended offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of more than 75 per cent of all issued and outstanding Addiko shares and will be subject to antitrust and regulatory approvals, and other closing conditions (no material adverse change of Addiko).



The acceptance period starts on 14 May 2026 and ends on 22 July 2026, 5:00 pm CEST. The full voluntary public tender offer documentation can be found on the RBI website under publications according to Austrian Takeover Law (

For further information please contact:



John P. Carlson, CFA

Head of Group Investor & Media Relations

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Am Stadtpark 9

1030 Vienna, Austria

ir@rbinternational.com

phone +43 1 71 707 2089

www.rbinternational.com

Vienna, 14 May 2026. Following the expiration of the review period for the Austrian Takeover Commission (Übernahmekommission), Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has today published the voluntary public tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares of Vienna-based Addiko Bank AG (Addiko) not held by Addiko itself.As announced on 13 May 2026, RBI offers a cash price of EUR 26.50 per Addiko share (cum dividend 2025).The intended offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of more than 75 per cent of all issued and outstanding Addiko shares and will be subject to antitrust and regulatory approvals, and other closing conditions (no material adverse change of Addiko).The acceptance period starts on 14 May 2026 and ends on 22 July 2026, 5:00 pm CEST. The full voluntary public tender offer documentation can be found on the RBI website under publications according to Austrian Takeover Law ( link ).For further information please contact:John P. Carlson, CFAHead of Group Investor & Media RelationsRaiffeisen Bank International AGAm Stadtpark 91030 Vienna, Austriair@rbinternational.comphone +43 1 71 707 2089www.rbinternational.com

14.05.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group



View original content: EQS News