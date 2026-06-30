Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’224 0.4%  SPI 20’041 0.4%  Dow 52’183 0.6%  DAX 24’627 -0.2%  Euro 0.9225 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’232 0.2%  Gold 4’028 0.3%  Bitcoin 48’136 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8094 0.2%  Öl 72.2 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Leclanché-Aktie: Ausserordentliche Generalversammlung in diesem Monat
Goldpreis droht grösster Monatsverlust seit über 17 Jahren
Infracore-Aktie vor IPO im Blick: Angebotspreis festgelegt
DroneShield-Aktie im Plus: Was den Anteilsschein derzeit stützt und was belastet
Rückschlag beim Ölpreis nimmt EZB-Währungshütern die Eile
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Raiffeisen Aktie 2115344 / AT0000606306

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

30.06.2026 08:30:03

EQS-News: RBI on the interim status of acceptances of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares as of 29 June 2026

Raiffeisen
50.26 CHF -0.29%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer
RBI on the interim status of acceptances of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares as of 29 June 2026

30.06.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RBI on the interim status of acceptances of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares as of 29 June 2026

Vienna, 30June 2026. On 14 May 2026, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) published a voluntary public tender offer to acquire control pursuant to Section 25a of the Austrian Takeover Act (ATA), addressed to the shareholders of Addiko Bank AG (Addiko), for the acquisition of all issued and outstanding no-par bearer shares of Addiko (ISIN AT000ADDIKO0) (the “Offer”).

RBI hereby announces that, as of 29 June 2026, 9:30 CEST, it has received declarations of acceptance relating to a total of 9,890,151 Addiko shares corresponding to 50.72% of all issued Addiko shares.

This includes 1,878,167 Addiko shares held by Alta Group d.o.o. corresponding to 9.63% of all issued Addiko shares.

The above acceptances are subject to the statutory withdrawal right pursuant to Section 17 ATA to the extent they have been effected prior to the publication of an improvement of a competing offer for the Addiko shares on 24 June 2026. As of 29 June 2026, 9:30 CEST, no declarations of withdrawal have been received by the payment and settlement agent.

The acceptance period for the Offer ends on 22 July 2026, 17:00 CEST.

For further information please contact:

John P. Carlson, CFA
Head of Group Investor & Media Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone +43 1 71 707 2089
www.rbinternational.com
 

30.06.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43-1-71707-2089
E-mail: ir@rbinternational.com
Internet: https://www.rbinternational.com/en/raiffeisen.html
ISIN: AT0000606306
WKN: A0D9SU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2356272

 
End of News EQS News Service

2356272  30.06.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Nike: In der Abseitsfalle

Kommende Woche präsentiert der weltgrösste Sportartikelkonzern Quartals- und Jahreszahlen. Zwar sprechen die Erfolge der von Nike an der Fussball-WM ausgestatteten Mannschaften dafür, dass der Branchenriese optimistische Töne anschlägt. Der Dow Jones Titel droht dennoch nach unten auszubrechen.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Raiffeisen

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten