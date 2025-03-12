Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.03.2025 13:15:09

EQS-News: Rational AG: Continuity in the Executive Board

RATIONAL
776.10 CHF -4.50%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: RATIONAL AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Rational AG: Continuity in the Executive Board

12.03.2025 / 13:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rational AG: Continuity in the Executive Board
Dr Martin Hermann reappointed as Chief Technical Officer for another five years.

Landsberg am Lech, 12 March 2025      The Supervisory Board of RATIONAL AG has extended the contract with Dr Martin Hermann for another five years until August 2030. Dr Martin Hermann was appointed as Chief Technical Officer on 1 September 2022.

Walter Kurtz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of RATIONAL AG, says: "We are pleased to continue the successful collaboration with Dr Hermann. With the contract extension, RATIONAL underscores its business philosophy focused on consistency and sustainability, and the continuation of successful growth for the coming years."

"I thank the Supervisory Board for their trust and look forward to working with my colleagues to further develop RATIONAL and thus ensure the company's future development," says Dr Martin Hermann.

Contact:
Rational Aktiengesellschaft
Stefan Arnold / Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0)8191 327-2209
Fax +49 (0)8191 327-72 2209
E-mail: ir@rational-online.com
rational-online.com

Editorial note:

Rational is the global market and technology leader for innovative cooking systems in commercial food preparation. Its customer base ranges from restaurants and hotels through company canteens, hospitals, schools, universities, military facilities, prisons and retirement homes, quick service restaurants, party services, supermarkets, bakeries and takeaway outlets, down to butchers’ shops, service stations and delivery services, including ghost kitchens, as they are known.

According to company estimates, the worldwide market potential for combi steamers is 4.8 million customers, of whom around 75 percent are still using traditional cooking equipment. With intelligent cooking systems – the iCombi, the iVario and the iHexagon – all these appliances can be replaced. Customers will in this way improve the quality of their food and save hard cash. In addition, RATIONAL offers a large variety of services for its customers, such as accessories, care products, spare parts, training and technical services.

Outcomes of the unique customer benefit philosophy are market leadership, growth, profitability and stability, which manifest in the following indicators for 2024: global market share of 50 percent, sales revenues of 1,194 million euros, EBIT of 314 million euros, EBIT margin of 26 percent, equity ratio of 77 percent.


12.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: RATIONAL AG
Siegfried-Meister-Straße 1
86899 Landsberg am Lech
Germany
Phone: 0049 8191 327 2209
Fax: 0049 8191 327 722209
E-mail: ir@rational-online.com
Internet: www.rational-online.com
ISIN: DE0007010803
WKN: 701080
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2099464

 
End of News EQS News Service

2099464  12.03.2025 CET/CEST

