EQS-News: Rational AG: Continuity in the Executive Board

12.03.2025

Rational AG: Continuity in the Executive Board

Dr Martin Hermann reappointed as Chief Technical Officer for another five years.

Landsberg am Lech, 12 March 2025 The Supervisory Board of RATIONAL AG has extended the contract with Dr Martin Hermann for another five years until August 2030. Dr Martin Hermann was appointed as Chief Technical Officer on 1 September 2022.

Walter Kurtz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of RATIONAL AG, says: "We are pleased to continue the successful collaboration with Dr Hermann. With the contract extension, RATIONAL underscores its business philosophy focused on consistency and sustainability, and the continuation of successful growth for the coming years."

"I thank the Supervisory Board for their trust and look forward to working with my colleagues to further develop RATIONAL and thus ensure the company's future development," says Dr Martin Hermann.

Contact:

Rational Aktiengesellschaft

Stefan Arnold / Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0)8191 327-2209

Fax +49 (0)8191 327-72 2209

E-mail: ir@rational-online.com

rational-online.com



Editorial note:

Rational is the global market and technology leader for innovative cooking systems in commercial food preparation. Its customer base ranges from restaurants and hotels through company canteens, hospitals, schools, universities, military facilities, prisons and retirement homes, quick service restaurants, party services, supermarkets, bakeries and takeaway outlets, down to butchers’ shops, service stations and delivery services, including ghost kitchens, as they are known.



According to company estimates, the worldwide market potential for combi steamers is 4.8 million customers, of whom around 75 percent are still using traditional cooking equipment. With intelligent cooking systems – the iCombi, the iVario and the iHexagon – all these appliances can be replaced. Customers will in this way improve the quality of their food and save hard cash. In addition, RATIONAL offers a large variety of services for its customers, such as accessories, care products, spare parts, training and technical services.



Outcomes of the unique customer benefit philosophy are market leadership, growth, profitability and stability, which manifest in the following indicators for 2024: global market share of 50 percent, sales revenues of 1,194 million euros, EBIT of 314 million euros, EBIT margin of 26 percent, equity ratio of 77 percent.