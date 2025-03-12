|
12.03.2025 13:15:09
EQS-News: Rational AG: Continuity in the Executive Board
|
EQS-News: RATIONAL AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Rational AG: Continuity in the Executive Board
Landsberg am Lech, 12 March 2025 The Supervisory Board of RATIONAL AG has extended the contract with Dr Martin Hermann for another five years until August 2030. Dr Martin Hermann was appointed as Chief Technical Officer on 1 September 2022.
Walter Kurtz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of RATIONAL AG, says: "We are pleased to continue the successful collaboration with Dr Hermann. With the contract extension, RATIONAL underscores its business philosophy focused on consistency and sustainability, and the continuation of successful growth for the coming years."
"I thank the Supervisory Board for their trust and look forward to working with my colleagues to further develop RATIONAL and thus ensure the company's future development," says Dr Martin Hermann.
Contact:
Rational is the global market and technology leader for innovative cooking systems in commercial food preparation. Its customer base ranges from restaurants and hotels through company canteens, hospitals, schools, universities, military facilities, prisons and retirement homes, quick service restaurants, party services, supermarkets, bakeries and takeaway outlets, down to butchers’ shops, service stations and delivery services, including ghost kitchens, as they are known.
12.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RATIONAL AG
|Siegfried-Meister-Straße 1
|86899 Landsberg am Lech
|Germany
|Phone:
|0049 8191 327 2209
|Fax:
|0049 8191 327 722209
|E-mail:
|ir@rational-online.com
|Internet:
|www.rational-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007010803
|WKN:
|701080
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2099464
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2099464 12.03.2025 CET/CEST