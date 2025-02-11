EQS-News: Raadr (Doing Business as Telvantis) Confirms No Reverse Stock Split, Advances Strategic Pathways for National Market Listing

EQS-News: Telvantis Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Raadr (Doing Business as Telvantis) Confirms No Reverse Stock Split, Advances Strategic Pathways for National Market Listing



11.02.2025 / 14:07 CET/CEST

NEW YORK - February 11, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Raadr, Inc., now doing business as Telvantis (OTC: RDAR) (“Telvantis” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based telecommunications and cloud network solutions provider, reaffirms its commitment to shareholder value and confirms that it has no plans to pursue a reverse stock split at this time or in the foreseeable future.

Amid investor discussions and market speculation, Telvantis clarifies that it believes the company’s stock is significantly undervalued. The company remains focused on sustainable growth, revenue expansion, and strengthening its financial position as it works toward a national market uplisting.

“Telvantis is committed to securing a national exchange listing through disciplined execution and financial strength,” said Daniel Contreras, CEO of Telvantis. “In our view, the Company is undervalued. A reverse stock split is not a consideration at this time, as the process does not align with our targeted timeline. While we are evaluating multiple pathways to uplisting, we are committed to selecting an option that best supports our business objectives and shareholder interests. For instance, a possible uplisting via a SPAC merger would not necessarily require a reverse stock split. Additionally, we have initiated our audit with a PCAOB-registered auditor and are optimistic about completing the process in a timely manner. We will provide further updates as we finalize the expected timeline.”

Telvantis remains dedicated to transparency and strategic growth, ensuring long-term value for its shareholders. Further announcements regarding the uplisting process will be shared as new developments warrant.

About Telvantis

Raadr, Inc., now doing business as Telvantis, (OTC: RDAR) is a U.S.-based telecommunications company delivering advanced solutions to operators, enterprises, and network providers worldwide. Through its recent acquisitions of operations in the U.S. and Ireland, Telvantis has strategically expanded its portfolio to encompass cutting-edge 5G technologies, cloud-based communications platforms, and enterprise-grade services. This expansion, combined with a forward-thinking approach, positions Telvantis for accelerated growth and market leadership in the evolving telecommunications landscape.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including market conditions, competition, and the successful integration of acquired operations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

