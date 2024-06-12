Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
R. Stahl Aktie [Valor: 18983989 / ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5]
12.06.2024 10:30:04

EQS-News: R. STAHL Supervisory Board appoints Tobias Popp member of the Executive Board

R. Stahl
21.00 EUR 0.00%
EQS-News: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): Personnel
R. STAHL Supervisory Board appoints Tobias Popp member of the Executive Board

12.06.2024 / 10:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

R. STAHL Supervisory Board appoints Tobias Popp member of the Executive Board

  • Tobias Popp to become Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) with responsibility for Sales, Marketing & Portfolio and IT as of 1 September 2024 
  • Internal recruitment of the Executive Board member a sign of continuity and consistent implementation of the strategy

Waldenburg, 12 June 2024 - The Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG has appointed Tobias Popp (51) as new member of the Executive Board as of 1 September 2024. As Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), he will be responsible for Sales, Marketing & Portfolio and IT. His contract has a term of three years.

The qualified master electrician, technical operations specialist and experienced manager began his career at R. STAHL in 2008 as a Key Account Manager for the distribution of system solutions, this after holding positions at Veith Elektro, Cooper Industries, GSI and Gebhardt/Nicotra, among others. Tobias Popp continuously expanded his area of responsibility by heading the department for “Customer-specific application solutions” together with the “System and Integrated Solutions” and “Installation and Control” areas. Since 2018, he has been responsible for the explosion protection specialist’s global sales activities, including recently the Marketing & Portfolio functions.

Tobias Popp has overseen various transformation processes and introduced new structures and processes, including the Group-wide matrix organization, thus making a key contribution to the implementation of our Group strategy. With the implementation of the Sales Excellence program, R. STAHL established a future-oriented sales approach that resulted in significant increases in sales and earnings for the international Group despite the impact of the pandemic and supply chain problems. Tobias Popp successfully demonstrated management and budget responsibility in the positions he held prior to joining R. STAHL. He brings extensive experience in the target-oriented management and leadership of organizations from his membership in various boards of international sales companies.

The internal recruitment for the Executive Board position is a testament to continuity and the high level of expertise in R. STAHL’s management team. “We take great pride in the fact that, with Mr. Popp, we have found a candidate from our own ranks. He has extensive market and industry expertise as well as outstanding strategic skills”, says Peter Leischner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG.

CEO Dr. Mathias Hallmann remains Chairman of R. STAHL AG’s two-member Executive Board.

You will find a current photo of designated Executive Board member Tobias Popp that can be used for publication purposes on our website at Corporate > News > Press Material (https://r-stahl.com/en/global/corporate/news/press-material). 

 

About R. STAHL – www.r-stahl.com
R. STAHL is the world's leading supplier of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The product range covers the portfolio segments Electrical, Automation as well as Lighting and is completed by the cross-divisional function Customer Solutions. Typical customers are the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, the oil & gas industry - including LNG applications - as well as the food and beverage industry. Most of the R. STAHL products are also approved for use with hydrogen. In 2023, global sales amounting to around € 331 million were generated by 1,721 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).

Forward-looking statements
This release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of R. STAHL’s management. Although we assume that the expectations of these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that these expectations will prove to be correct. The assumptions may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include: changes in the macroeconomic and business environment, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, the roll-out of competing products, a lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy. R. STAHL does not plan to update these forward-looking statements nor does it accept any obligation to do so.


Contact:
R. STAHL AG
Judith Schäuble
Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg (Württ.)
Germany

Tel. +49 7942 943-1396
investornews@r-stahl.com

12.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: R. Stahl AG
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (7942) 943-0
Fax: +49 (7942) 943-4333
E-mail: investornews@stahl.de
Internet: www.r-stahl.com
ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5
WKN: A1PHBB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1923183

 
End of News EQS News Service

1923183  12.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1923183&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

