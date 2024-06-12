|
12.06.2024 10:30:04
EQS-News: R. STAHL Supervisory Board appoints Tobias Popp member of the Executive Board
|
EQS-News: R. Stahl AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
R. STAHL Supervisory Board appoints Tobias Popp member of the Executive Board
Waldenburg, 12 June 2024 - The Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG has appointed Tobias Popp (51) as new member of the Executive Board as of 1 September 2024. As Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), he will be responsible for Sales, Marketing & Portfolio and IT. His contract has a term of three years.
The qualified master electrician, technical operations specialist and experienced manager began his career at R. STAHL in 2008 as a Key Account Manager for the distribution of system solutions, this after holding positions at Veith Elektro, Cooper Industries, GSI and Gebhardt/Nicotra, among others. Tobias Popp continuously expanded his area of responsibility by heading the department for “Customer-specific application solutions” together with the “System and Integrated Solutions” and “Installation and Control” areas. Since 2018, he has been responsible for the explosion protection specialist’s global sales activities, including recently the Marketing & Portfolio functions.
Tobias Popp has overseen various transformation processes and introduced new structures and processes, including the Group-wide matrix organization, thus making a key contribution to the implementation of our Group strategy. With the implementation of the Sales Excellence program, R. STAHL established a future-oriented sales approach that resulted in significant increases in sales and earnings for the international Group despite the impact of the pandemic and supply chain problems. Tobias Popp successfully demonstrated management and budget responsibility in the positions he held prior to joining R. STAHL. He brings extensive experience in the target-oriented management and leadership of organizations from his membership in various boards of international sales companies.
The internal recruitment for the Executive Board position is a testament to continuity and the high level of expertise in R. STAHL’s management team. “We take great pride in the fact that, with Mr. Popp, we have found a candidate from our own ranks. He has extensive market and industry expertise as well as outstanding strategic skills”, says Peter Leischner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG.
CEO Dr. Mathias Hallmann remains Chairman of R. STAHL AG’s two-member Executive Board.
You will find a current photo of designated Executive Board member Tobias Popp that can be used for publication purposes on our website at Corporate > News > Press Material (https://r-stahl.com/en/global/corporate/news/press-material).
