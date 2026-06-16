EQS-News: R. STAHL Shareholders approve nearly all agenda items at the Annual General Meeting – Executive Board confirms annual forecast

EQS-News: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

R. STAHL Shareholders approve nearly all agenda items at the Annual General Meeting – Executive Board confirms annual forecast



16.06.2026 / 19:00 CET/CEST

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R. STAHL Shareholders approve nearly all agenda items at the Annual General Meeting – Executive Board confirms annual forecast

33rd Annual General Meeting held as an in-person event in Pfedelbach with 190 shareholders

Attendance was 78.71% after 78.54% in the previous year

Executive Board member Tobias Popp talked about the 2025 financial year and the key steps forward for the sustainable implementation of the corporate strategy

Focus is on stabilization, market positioning and internationalization

Forecast for full year 2026 confirmed

Waldenburg, 16 June 2026 – At the 33rd Annual General Meeting of R. STAHL AG, shareholders approved nearly all items on the agenda with the required majority. 190 shareholders were present in the Nobelgusch community and festival centre in Pfedelbach. The attendance rate — defined as the proportion of the company’s total share capital represented at the Annual General Meeting — amounted to 78.71%, compared with 78.54% in the previous year.

The NEXUS program for the future is allowing the company to develop gradually and in a structured manner

In his detailed presentation, Tobias Popp, currently the only member of the Executive Board, first explained to the shareholders how global economic and geopolitical uncertainties had an impact on R. STAHL’s business operations in the 2025 financial year.

The Executive Board member then talked in detail about the further implementation of the corporate strategy. With NEXUS, the company intends to establish itself as the global market leader in solutions for hazardous areas and harsh environments over the medium and long term. In the current year, the Executive Board is focusing on the economic stabilization of the company. The structural foundations are also being created to enable sustainable, profitable and scalable growth in the medium term. Market positioning, internationalization and the expansion of the service and solutions business are key to the successful implementation of the long-term strategy.

In 2026, R. STAHL is laying the foundation for a sustainable and successful future – outlook for full year 2026 confirmed

In his presentation, the Executive Board confirmed the annual forecast published in April 2026. The company expects business to stabilize for full year 2026 on the basis of the continued reluctance of its customers to invest. Group sales are expected to range between € 285 million and € 300 million (2025: € 313.0 million), and EBITDA pre exceptionals is expected to reach between € 22 million and € 27 million (2025: € 34.4 million). R. STAHL expects a break even figure for free cash flow in 2026 (2025: € -0.3 million).

Shareholders approved nearly all agenda items submitted for voting

The actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board in the past financial year were ratified. Rolf Friedrich, the candidate nominated by the shareholders was elected to the Supervisory Board by the Annual General Meeting to replace outgoing Supervisory Board member Harald Rönn. Agenda item 10, the authorization to acquire own shares, fell short of the required majority. All other items on the agenda were approved.

Supervisory Board member Peter Leischner intends to step down from the Supervisory Board following this Annual General Meeting. The exact date will be agreed with the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and the company to ensure that supervision remains effective. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Peter Leischner in advance for his commitment to the Supervisory Board, of which he was a member for 18 years, eight of those as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

The detailed voting results of today’s Annual General Meeting and the presentation by the Executive Board will be available on the company website under Investor Relations (https://r-stahl.com/de/global/unternehmen/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/).

R. STAHL will present the next figures and results together with the half-year report, which will be published this year on 31 July (previously scheduled for 6 August 2026).

About R. STAHL – www.r-stahl.com

R. STAHL is one of the world's leading suppliers of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio covers the portfolio segments Electrical, Automation as well as Lighting and is completed by the cross-divisional function Customer Solutions. Typical customers are the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, the oil & gas industry – including LNG applications – as well as the food and beverage industry. Most of the R. STAHL products are also approved for use with hydrogen. In 2025, global sales amounting to around € 313 million were generated by 1,659 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of R. STAHL’s management. Although we assume that the expectations of these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that these expectations will prove to be correct. The assumptions may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include: changes in the macroeconomic and business environment, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, the roll-out of competing products, a lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy. R. STAHL does not plan to update these forward-looking statements nor does it accept any obligation to do so.



Contact:

R. STAHL AGJudith SchäubleDirector Corporate Communications & Investor RelationsAm Bahnhof 3074638 Waldenburg (Württ.)GermanyTel. +49 7942 943-1396investornews@r-stahl.com