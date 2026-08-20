Photon Energy Aktie 21211826 / NL0010391108
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20.08.2026 02:44:53
EQS-News: Quarterly Report for Q2 and Interim Consolidated Financial Statements with Notes for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2026.
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EQS-News: Photon Energy NV
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Report
Quarterly Report for Q2 2026 and Interim Consolidated Financial Statements with Notes for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2026.
Company: Photon Energy N.V.
Date: 2026-08-19
Market type: Quotation Board of the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Deutsche Börse AG (unregulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange).
Title: Financial Report for Q2 and HY1 2026
Detailed data:
The Management Board of Photon Energy N.V. (“the Company”) informs that it has published its Quarterly Report for Q2 2026 and Interim Consolidated Financial Statements with Notes for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2026.
Contact to IR Department:
E-mail: ir@photonenergy.com
Photon Energy N.V.
Barbara Strozzilaan 201
1083 HN Amsterdam
The Netherlands Web: www.photonenergy.com
20.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2385994 20.08.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Alphabet: Bereit für den nächsten Sprung
Während Berkshire Hathaway ein deutliches Vertrauenssignal sendet, steht die Aktie charttechnisch an einer interessanten Unterstützungszone. Aktuell eröffnet sich eine spekulative Chance auf einen neuen Anlauf in Richtung 400 Dollar.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Photon Energy N.V.
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02:44
|EQS-News: Quarterly Report for Q2 and Interim Consolidated Financial Statements with Notes for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2026. (EQS Group)
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30.07.26
|EQS-News: Change of Publication Date of the Annual Report 2025 (EQS Group)
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30.07.26
|EQS-News: Photon Energy Invites Bondholders to Vote on Measures Enhancing Transparency and Representation During Restructuring Preparations (EQS Group)
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30.07.26
|EQS-News: Photon Energy N.V.: Invitation to Vote (EQS Group)
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28.07.26
|EQS-News: Photon Energy N.V.: Invitation to Vote (EQS Group)
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22.05.26
|Update on Coupon payment due on 23 May 2026 and Preparation of the Green Bond Restructuring (EQS Group)
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27.04.26
|Change in Publication Date of the Annual Report 2025 (EQS Group)
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27.04.26
|Change in Publication Date of the Annual Report 2025 (EQS Group)
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