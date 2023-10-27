Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
27.10.2023 13:30:15

EQS-News: Quarterly Cashflow Report - Appendix 5b

Vulcan Energy
1.36 EUR -1.63%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Quarterly Cashflow Report - Appendix 5b

27.10.2023 / 13:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Name of entity

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

ABN    Quarter ended (“current quarter”)

38 624 223 132   30 September 2023

 

Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter €’000 Year to date (9 months)
€’000
1. Cash flows from operating activities    
1.1
1.2
 		 Receipts from customers
Payments for
(a) exploration & evaluation (if expensed)		  2,763  6,782

 -  -
  (b) development - -
  (c) production (687) (2,660)
  (d) staff costs (2,891) (8,720)
  (e) administration and corporate costs (7,738) (19,246)
1.3 Dividends received (see note 3) - -
1.4 Interest received 792 2,080
1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid (50) (152)
1.6 Income taxes paid - -
1.7 Government grants and tax incentives - 769
1.8
1.9 		Other Income (InnoEnergy)
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities 		200 200
(7,611) (20,947)

 

2. Cash flows from investing activities    
2.1
 		 Payments to acquire or for:
(a) entities		 - (150)
  (b) tenements - -
  (c) property, plant and equipment (23,331) (49,507)
  (d) exploration & evaluation (if capitalised) (3,798) (12,092)
  (e) investments - -
  (f)  other non-current assets - -

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (17/07/20)

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter €’000 Year to date (9 months)
€’000
2.2  Proceeds from the disposal of:
  (a) entities		 - -
  (b) tenements - -
  (c) property, plant and equipment - -
  (d) investments - -
  (e) other non-current assets - -
2.3  Cash flows from loans to other entities  - -
2.4  Dividends received (see note 3) - -
2.5  Other (cash acquired upon acquisition of subsidiary) - 88
  (Bank Guarantees for 3D seismic)  
2.6  Net cash from / (used in) investing activities 		- 707
(27,129) (60,954)

 

3. Cash flows from financing activities    
3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities) - 65,866
3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities - -
3.3 Proceeds from exercise of options - -
3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of equity securities or convertible debt securities - (2,791)
3.5 Proceeds from borrowings - 195
3.6 Repayment of borrowings - (195)
3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings - -
3.8 Dividends paid - -
3.9
3.10 		Other (provide details if material)
- Repayment of lease liability principal
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities 		 
(253)		  
(757)
(253) 62,318

 

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period    
4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 147,696 134,107
4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above) (7,611) (20,947)
4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above) (27,129) (60,954)
Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter €’000 Year to date (9 months)
€’000
4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above) (253) 62,318
4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
4.6  Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 		33 (1,778)
112,736 112,736

 

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts 		Current quarter €’000 Previous quarter €’000
5.1 Bank balances 59,614 68,751
5.2 Call deposits 53,122 78,945
5.3 Bank overdrafts - -
5.4
5.5 		Other (provide details)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) 		- -
112,736 147,696

 

6. Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates Current quarter €'000
6.1
6.2		 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 1
Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 2
Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments. 		(230)
(67)
 

 

7.
7.1
7.2
7.3
7.4
 
7.5
7.6		 Financing facilities
Note: the term “facility’ includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.
Loan facilities
Credit standby arrangements
Other (insurance premium funding loan)
Total financing facilities
 
Unused financing facilities available at quarter end
Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.		 Total facility amount at quarter
end
€’000 		Amount drawn at quarter end
€’000
- -
- -
- -
- -
 
  -
 
 
 

 

8. Estimated cash available for future operating activities €’000
8.1 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9) (7,611)
8.2 (Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing activities) (item 2.1(d)) (3,798)
8.3 Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2) (11,409)
8.4 Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6) 112,736
8.5
8.6
 
8.7		 Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5)
Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5)
 
Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by item 8.3)
Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (ie a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as “N/A”.
Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7.		 -
112,736
 
9.88
 
8.8
 
 
 
 		 If item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:
8.8.1  Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?
n/a
8.8.2  Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?
n/a
8.8.3  Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?
n/a
Note: where item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, all of questions 8.8.1, 8.8.2 and 8.8.3 above must be answered.

 

Compliance statement

  1. This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
  2. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

 

 

Date:  27 October 2023

 

 

Authorised by: The Board of Vulcan Energy Resources Limited 

(Name of body or officer authorising release – see note 4)

 

Notes

  1. This quarterly cash flow report and the accompanying activity report provide a basis for informing the market about the entity’s activities for the past quarter, how they have been financed and the effect this has had on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information over and above the minimum required under the Listing Rules is encouraged to do so.
  2. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
  3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
  4. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors, you can insert here: “By the board”. If it has been authorised for release to the market by a committee of your board of directors, you can insert here: “By the [name of board committeeeg Audit and Risk Committee]”. If it has been authorised for release to the market by a disclosure committee, you can insert here: “By the Disclosure Committee”.
  5. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors and you wish to hold yourself out as complying with recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, the board should have received a declaration from its CEO and CFO that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained, that this report complies with the appropriate accounting standards and gives a true and fair view of the cash flows of the entity, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively.

27.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Level 2,267 St. Georges Terrace
6000 Perth
Australia
E-mail: dtydde@v-er.eu
Internet: www.v-er.eu
ISIN: AU0000066086
WKN: A2PV3A
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1759605

 
End of News EQS News Service

1759605  27.10.2023 CET/CEST

