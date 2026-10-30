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30.10.2026 12:57:13
EQS-News: Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 September 2026
|
EQS-News: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 September 2026
Highlights from the Quarter
During the Quarter, Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX: VUL) (Vulcan Energy or the Company) continued to de-risk and advance its flagship Lionheart Project (Lionheart) with drilling and construction progressing on schedule and within budget.
Strategic equity and grant drawdowns commenced during the Quarter, following satisfaction of the relevant conditions and project milestones. This represents a further step in the execution of Lionheart’s financing and development plan. Following Quarter end, testing of the seventh Lionheart well was completed providing direct field validation of matrix injection, key evidence supporting the base case production scenario.
Beyond Lionheart, Vulcan also advanced its future growth pipeline with the release of a Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) for Project Ludwig. The PFS demonstrates robust economics with improved capital efficiency, and highlights Vulcan’s repeatable development strategy.
Health and safety
There were no lost time injuries (LTIs) recorded during the Quarter. Vulcan continues to make Health and Safety a key priority, especially in the execution of Lionheart, with strong Health, Safety and Environment leadership efforts driving the expected performance across the Company.
Project Lionheart
Vulcan’s Managing Director and CEO, Cris Moreno, commented: “Our flagship Project Lionheart continues to progress to schedule. During the Quarter, we not only demonstrated Lionheart construction momentum, we also significantly de-risked our Field Development Plan with our latest well test results. We also continued successfully operating our existing production facilities to satisfy project finance and other stakeholder requirements.
“Vulcan has been operating four wells, two commercial renewable energy plants and two demonstration facilities with industrial scale equipment since November 2025 (with wells and renewable power plants operating independently for far longer). Lionheart will be the larger, commercial version of our existing operation which already spans the entire lithium supply chain.
“Vulcan has invested approximately €100m developing what is now bankable lithium production technology and tonnes of battery grade chemicals are being produced, stockpiled and sent to our offtake partners for product testing. Our years of experience and know how will be translated to produce at an industrial scale at Lionheart from 2028.
“We have strong conviction in the structural lithium demand being driven from electrification and energy storage. This is particularly evident in Europe where energy security and supply chain sovereignty are recognised as strategic imperatives. The requirement for ‘made in Europe’ is driving major local investment from Asian cathode, battery and vehicle manufacturing players which is expected to translate to strong demand for local materials. This is a material tailwind for Vulcan as we are one of the only large-scale builders of lithium production in Europe with a significant resource portfolio to grow with”.
Figure 1: Key Lionheart milestones.
Figure 2: Snapshot of Vulcan’s business and operations.
Figure 3: Overview map of Vulcan’s flagship integrated Lionheart Project.
Figure 4: Image showing Vulcan Project Lionheart business segments, following the lithium molecule from the upstream source to downstream final products.[1]
See below for detail with respect to major activities undertaken during the Quarter across the key business segments depicted in Figure 4 above. It should also be noted that several major supply agreements are in place with key external contractors across Lionheart and these include:
The FDP involves the drilling of multiple production and re-injection wells to produce lithium-rich, hot brine to the surface for energy and lithium extraction before re-injecting the lithium depleted brine back into the sub-surface as part of a fully circular process. Permitting is one of the critical ancillary activities to the FDP and drilling activities. During the Quarter, Vulcan’s second lithium production license (designated ’Ilka’) was issued in the Upper Rhine Valley Brine Field by the Mining Authority of the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate. The Ilka licence further validates the progress being made towards targeted first production in 2028.
Figure 5: Construction works at the fourth well-site ahead of mobilisation of the second Vercana rig, known as V10, in Q4 2026.
Figure 6: Aerial view of the fourth well-site under construction.
Figure 7: Vulcan’s license areas in the Upper Rhine Valley Brine Field with an exploded view (bottom right) showing the Company’s granted lithium production licences at Lionheart
The ICPP is a network of pipelines and cables at Lionheart. The pipelines transport lithium brine and industrial water from the well sites to the geothermal and lithium extraction plant and back to the well sites for re-injection (see Figure 3 Lionheart Project overview map above for ICPP section locations). Key activities associated with the ICPP during the Quarter included:
Site activities
Engineering
Contracts and procurement
Figure 8: ICPP elbow section in the double walled and steel cased pipe transporting lithium brine and industrial water between well sites and processing facilities.
Figure 9: Trenches for Lionheart pipelines and cables to enable transportation of lithium brine and industrial water from the well sites to the geothermal and lithium extraction plant and back to the well sites for re-injection.
Lionheart’s combined geothermal and lithium extraction plant has been designed to produce both geothermal renewable energy and high-quality lithium chloride (LiCl) from deep geothermal brine.
The commercial site, sitting on approximately ten hectares, is under construction in the Messegelände Südost industrial park in Landau. The plants, which are to be connected to the ICPP, are also close to an existing well site in Landau that houses the first of Vulcan’s existing geothermal plants which generates renewable district heating to the community. The second existing Vulcan geothermal plant at Insheim is fed by operating wells and produces renewable power that is sold to the electricity grid.
During the Quarter, the Insheim power plant underwent maintenance and is targeted to resume delivering power at the end of Q4 2026. The existing Landau geothermal power plant, which had also been undergoing maintenance activities, returned to operation during the Quarter.
Site activities
Engineering
Contracts and procurement
VULSORB®
Figures 10 and 11: Soil investigation drilling ahead of the construction of tank foundations 110kV overhead transmission line which has been removed with power relocated underground.
Figure 12: Site preparations at the geothermal and lithium extraction plant in Landau. See overhead powerline infrastructure which has been removed since the date of this photograph
The Lithium Chemicals Plant (also known as the Central Lithium Plant) will be the Company’s commercial downstream lithium processing hub at Infraserv Park Höchst in Frankfurt, one of Germany’s largest major chemical and energy precincts.
The plant will convert high-quality LiCl solution from the lithium extraction plant in Landau into battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM), supporting Europe’s push for locally sourced battery materials. The Company has secured the relevant permits to build and operate its lithium chemicals plant for Lionheart, with the plant available and permitted for future growth phases.
Figure 13: Early bulk earthworks in preparation for future civil activities at the Lionheart lithium chemical facility.
Figure 14: Early bulk earthworks in preparation for future civil activities at the Lionheart lithium chemical facility.
Site activities
Corporate
Financing
Board of directors
Future phases[3]
Project Ludwig
Figure 17: Overview map of Vulcan’s potential second project, Project Ludwig.
Figure 18: Schematic showing segments of Vulcan’s proposed value chain and flowsheet at Project Ludwig.
Mannheim, Germany
Regional work in Upper Rhine Valley Brine Field
Additional ASX disclosure Information
ASX Listing Rule 5.3.2: Development expenditure of €88.8m during the Quarter primarily related to the progression of the Lionheart Project. This included payments for the supply and installation of the Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) power plant, Vercana drilling campaign and well services, and advance and milestone payments to major contractors for engineering, procurement and site-related development activities relating to the Interconnected Pipeline and Power (ICPP), Lithium Chemical Plant and Geothermal and Lithium Extraction Plant. Expenditure also included project engineering and procurement activities undertaken to support construction readiness at Lionheart. A detailed breakdown can be found below.
ASX Listing Rule 5.3.3: During the quarter, Geox GmbH (100% subsidiary of VER GEO LIO GmbH) was granted the “Ilka” lithium Production Licence on 09 September 2026. No licences were disposed of during the quarter.
ASX Listing Rule 5.3.5: Payments to related parties of the Company and their associates during the Quarter per section 6.1 of the Appendix 5B amounted to €578,000. This is comprised of an allocation of the Managing Director remuneration of €136,000, Group Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director remuneration of €114,000, Executive Chair (Dr Francis Wedin) remuneration of €226,000 and Non-Executive Director fees of €102,000. In line with the Board succession plan and a more traditional Board composition, Dr Wedin has transitioned to a Founder role, focused on growth opportunities within the Company. Payments to related parties of the Company and their associates during the Quarter per section 6.2 of Appendix 5B were nil. Please see the Remuneration Report in the 2025 Annual Report for further details on Directors’ Remuneration.
Table 1: Vulcan’s integrated lithium and renewable energy project license table[7]
During the Quarter, as part of the (PFS) for Project Ludwig, the following changes occurred with respect to Vulcan’s Mineral Resource (there were no changes to Ore Reserves):
For and on behalf of the Board
Daniel Tydde | Company Secretary
Jeremy McManus | Head of Investor Relations | jmcmanus@v-er.eu | +61 422 000 675
Judith Buchan | Head of Corporate Communications | jbuchan@v-er.eu | +61 411 597 326
Please contact Vulcan’s Legal Counsel Germany, Dr Meinhard Grodde, for matters relating to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing on mgrodde@v-er.eu
Some of the statements appearing in this announcement may be in the nature of forward-looking statements. You should be aware that such statements are only predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Those risks and uncertainties include factors and risks specific to the industries in which Vulcan operates and proposes to operate as well as general economic conditions, prevailing exchange rates and interest rates and conditions in the financial markets, among other things. Actual events or results may differ materially from the events or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee or representation as to future performance or any other future matters, which will be influenced by a number of factors and subject to various uncertainties and contingencies, many of which will be outside Vulcan’s control.
Vulcan does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after today's date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions or conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Vulcan, its Directors, employees, advisors or agents, nor any other person, accepts any liability for any loss arising from the use of the information contained in this announcement. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements in this announcement reflect views held only as at the date of this announcement.
This announcement is not an offer, invitation or recommendation to subscribe for, or purchase securities by Vulcan. Nor does this announcement constitute investment or financial product advice (nor tax, accounting or legal advice) and is not intended to be used for the basis of making an investment decision. Investors should obtain their own advice before making any investment decision.
Any information in this announcement that relates to: (i) Mineral Resources and Ore Resources in relation to Project Lionheart and the Future Phases projects is extracted from the "Bridging Engineering Study Results" announcement on 16 November 2023 (Bridging Engineering Study Announcement) and the "Future Phase Pipeline - Mannheim Resources Growth" announcement on 9 July 2025 (Mannheim Resources Growth Announcement); (ii) Mineral Resources and Geothermal Resources in relation to Project Ludwig is extracted from the "Positive Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) outlines Vulcan's second German project showcasing repeatable development growth strategy" announcement on 3 September 2026 (Project Ludwig PFS Announcement); and (iii) Exploration Results is extracted from the "Successful production test results from first new Lionheart well” announcement dated 21 January 2026, and the "Positive start to Phase One Lionheart Project field development" announcement on 19 November 2025, all of which are available to view on Vulcan's website at https://v-er.eu.
Vulcan confirms that, in respect of: (i) Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves in relation to Project Lionheart and the Future Phases projects; (ii) Mineral Resources and Geothermal Resources in relation to Project Ludwig; and (iii) Exploration Results, included in this document:
Any information in this announcement that relates to production targets for: (i) Project Lionheart is extracted from the Bridging Engineering Study Announcement; and (ii) Project Ludwig is extracted from the Project Ludwig PFS Announcement. These announcements are available to view on Vulcan's website at https://v-er.eu. Vulcan confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production targets included in these announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.
This announcement may contain forecast financial information, including forecast financial information derived from the Company's production targets. Any forecast financial information is based on the material assumptions set out, or referred to: (i) in the case of Project Lionheart - the Independent Expert Report included as section 17 to the "Information Memorandum" announcement on 11 December 2024 and the "Financing and FID presentation" announcement on 3 December 2025; and (ii) in the case of Project Ludwig - the Project Ludwig PFS Announcement. These announcements are available to view on Vulcan's website at https://v-er.eu. Vulcan confirms that the assumptions set out in these announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for making the forward-looking statements in this announcement (including with respect to forecast financial information).
[1] The 29.1Mt LCE total lithium Resource is comprised of 2.1 Mt LCE of Measured Resource @ 181 mg/L, 9.7 Mt LCE of Indicated Resource @ 177 mg/L and 17.3 Mt LCE of Inferred Resource @174mg/L.
[2] Refer to Vulcan ASX Announcement titled “€2,200 million (A$3,929 million) financing package secured to fund Vulcan Energy’s Phase One Lionheart Project” released on 3 December 2025.
[3] Apart from the Project Ludwig PFS, Vulcan has not completed sufficient studies for future phases and there is no guarantee of Vulcan being able to replicate Phase One Lionheart on the same basis/metrics or at all and therefore these statements should be considered accordingly.
[4] Refer to Vulcan ASX Announcement titled “Phase Two Preliminary Feasibility Study showcases improved economics and repeatable development growth strategy” released on 3 September 2026
[5] Mineral Resources are reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012).
[6] Geothermal Resources are reported in accordance with the Australian Geothermal Reporting Code (Second Edition, 2010).
[7] This table contains Vulcan’s licences as at the date of this report, unless otherwise noted, with the Lionheart licences shaded in grey. Vulcan
has a total of 23 licences, with 20 in Germany. The German licences are over 17 separate areas as Insheim and LiThermex, Landau-
Süd and Ilka, Lisbeth and Taro, Flaggenturm and Fuchsmantel are separate lithium and geothermal licences over the same respective areas. For Vulcan’s ultimate interest in each licence please refer to Vulcan ASX Announcement titled “Financing and FID presentation’”, slide 17, released on 3 December 2025.
[8] The Company notes the decision of the Nancy Administrative Court of Appeal against the geothermal permit, and for the lithium exploration permit grant validation. Both decisions are subject to appeal and Vulcan will also continue to work in consultation with the government and local authorities.
[9] Mineral Resources are reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012).
[10] Geothermal Resources are reported in accordance with the Australian Geothermal Reporting Code (Second Edition, 2010).
30.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
|Unit 1, Level 11, 1 Spring Street
|WA 6000 Perth
|Australia
|E-mail:
|dtydde@v-er.eu
|Internet:
|www.v-er.eu
|ISIN:
|AU0000066086
|WKN:
|A2PV3A
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54
|EQS News ID:
|2425626
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2425626 30.10.2026 CET/CEST
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