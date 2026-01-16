EQS-News: Quantumzyme Corp. Announces Memorandum of Understanding With Predictive Research Inc. to Explore AI-Enabled Applications in Green Chemistry and Biocatalysis

EQS-News: Quantumzyme Corp / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Quantumzyme Corp. Announces Memorandum of Understanding With Predictive Research Inc. to Explore AI-Enabled Applications in Green Chemistry and Biocatalysis



SAN DIEGO, CA - January 16, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Quantumzyme Corp. (OTC: QTZM), a deep-technology biotechnology company focused on enzyme-driven green chemistry solutions, today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Predictive Research Inc. (“Predictive Research”), an artificial intelligence and data science company, to explore potential collaboration opportunities at the intersection of artificial intelligence, biocatalysis, and sustainable chemical innovation.

The MoU outlines a framework under which the parties intend to evaluate the application of advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data-driven methodologies to support research and development initiatives in enzyme engineering, green chemistry, and related pharmaceutical and industrial processes.

Quantumzyme specializes in biotransformation and computational enzyme engineering, with a focus on developing more sustainable alternatives to conventional chemical processes. The Company employs quantum mechanics-informed modeling, molecular simulation, and computational design tools through its proprietary QZyme Workbench™ platform to support the optimization of enzyme activity, selectivity, and stability.

Quantumzyme’s research efforts are directed toward applications across multiple industries, including pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals, fragrances, food ingredients, and textiles, where biocatalysts may offer pathways to reduced environmental impact and improved process efficiency.

Predictive Research brings experience in generative artificial intelligence, natural language processing, machine learning, and advanced analytics, providing data-driven solutions across sectors such as healthcare, life sciences, finance, retail, telecommunications, and automotive.

Under the MoU, the parties intend to explore potential areas of collaboration, which may include:

Evaluating AI-supported approaches to enzyme engineering and green chemistry research

Assessing data-driven methodologies to inform sustainable biotransformation concepts

Exploring AI-enabled insights derived from complex biological and chemical datasets

Facilitating structured knowledge sharing between scientific and data science teams

Naveen Krishnarao Kulkarni, Chief Executive Officer of Quantumzyme Corp., stated, “This MoU reflects our interest in evaluating how advanced AI and data-driven approaches may complement our computational enzyme engineering platform. While still at an exploratory stage, collaborations such as this may help inform future research directions as we continue to pursue more sustainable solutions in green chemistry.”

Dr. Basavaraj S. Patil, Chief Data Scientist at Predictive Research Inc., added, “We view this MoU as an opportunity to explore how generative AI and predictive analytics could be applied within complex biochemical and catalytic research environments. By combining complementary technical perspectives, both organizations aim to assess new approaches to data-informed innovation in life sciences.”

For more information and updates, please visit www.quantumzymecorp.com and the Company’s profile at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/QTZM.

About Quantumzyme Corp.

Quantumzyme Corp. is a biotransformation company focused on advancing sustainable enzyme-based solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturing. Specializing in green chemistry, the Company applies quantum mechanics, molecular modeling, AI-driven simulations, and computational enzyme engineering to develop biocatalysts designed to enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and support environmentally responsible production. By integrating computational modeling with laboratory validation, Quantumzyme aims to deliver scalable, cost-effective biocatalysis solutions that improve industrial sustainability.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this press release is provided by Quantumzyme Corp. (“Quantumzyme”) for general informational purposes only. This release may include forward-looking statements that reflect Quantumzyme’s current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions about future events, business performance, market conditions, or technological developments. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice.

Quantumzyme makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments, or changes in expectations, except as required by applicable law. Past performance should not be taken as an indicator of future results, and readers should not place undue reliance on any projections or expectations presented in this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor does it provide financial, investment, or legal advice. Any references to market trends, scientific advancements, or industry insights are provided for contextual purposes only and should not be interpreted as endorsements, guarantees, or definitive predictions of future developments. Readers and investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and seek independent professional advice before making any investment or business decisions related to Quantumzyme or its affiliates.

Contact

Naveen Kulkarni

Chief Executive Officer

Quantumzyme Corp.

15656 Bernardo Center Drive, Suite 801

San Diego, CA 92127

Phone: +1 (858) 225-2902

Email: info@quantumzymecorp.com

Website: www.quantumzymecorp.com

