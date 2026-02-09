EQS-News: Quantumzyme Announces Strategic Capital Structure Initiative, Corporate Rebranding Update, and Planned 4-for-1 Forward Stock Split

EQS-News: Quantumzyme Corp / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Quantumzyme Announces Strategic Capital Structure Initiative, Corporate Rebranding Update, and Planned 4-for-1 Forward Stock Split



SAN DIEGO, CA - February 9, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Quantumzyme Corp. (OTC: QTZM) (the “Company”), a biotransformation company focused on sustainable enzyme-based solutions, today announced continued progress on a series of strategic corporate initiatives designed to better position the Company for its next phase of development. These initiatives include a planned four-for-one (4:1) forward stock split and the advancement of the Company’s previously announced corporate name and trading symbol change.

The Company confirmed that its Board of Directors has authorized a 4-for-1 forward stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock. The forward split is intended to enhance the Company’s public market profile by recalibrating its capital structure to facilitate greater flexibility in the Company’s outstanding share structure, support administrative efficiency in the trading of its common stock, and align the Company’s public share profile with its current stage of development. The forward split will be submitted for processing only after completion of the Company’s pending corporate name and trading symbol change.

As previously disclosed, Quantumzyme Corp. is now in the final stages of completing a corporate name change to Quantum Genesis AI Corp., a change that reflects the Company’s strategic focus on advancing enzyme innovation through artificial intelligence, computational modeling, and data-driven research. The Company anticipates that the name and corresponding trading symbol change will be completed in the near term. Immediately following effectiveness of the new name and symbol, the Company intends to submit the forward stock split to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the self-regulatory organization that oversees broker-dealer activity and certain corporate actions in U.S. public markets (“FINRA”), in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

Naveen Kulkarni, President of Quantumzyme Corp., stated, “Our planned corporate rebranding and capital structure initiatives are intended to better align the Company’s public market profile with its long-term strategic direction. Completing the name and symbol change first establishes a clear foundation, and, subject to regulatory review, the proposed forward stock split is designed to support a more efficient and accessible public share structure as we continue executing on our technology and operational roadmap.”

If and when approved, the forward stock split will increase the number of outstanding shares of common stock while proportionally adjusting the per-share trading price. The Company believes this action may provide several potential benefits going forward, including increased flexibility to support future corporate initiatives. The Company emphasizes that the forward split is not intended to, and will not by itself, change the Company’s overall market capitalization.

The forward stock split will not affect the proportional ownership interests of existing shareholders, except for minor adjustments that may result from the treatment of fractional shares in accordance with customary transfer agent procedures.

The Company expects to provide additional updates regarding the effectiveness of the corporate name and symbol change, as well as the timing and status of the forward stock split submission and review process, through subsequent public disclosures.

The planned forward stock split remains subject to regulatory review and approval, and there can be no assurance regarding the timing or completion of the split.

For more information and updates, please visit www.quantumzymecorp.com and the Company’s profile at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/QTZM.

About Quantumzyme Corp.

Quantumzyme Corp. is a biotransformation company focused on advancing sustainable enzyme-based solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturing. Specializing in green chemistry, the Company applies quantum mechanics, molecular modeling, AI-driven simulations, and computational enzyme engineering to develop biocatalysts designed to enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and support environmentally responsible production. By integrating computational modeling with laboratory validation, Quantumzyme aims to deliver scalable, cost-effective biocatalysis solutions that improve industrial sustainability.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this press release is provided by Quantumzyme Corp. (“Quantumzyme”) for general informational purposes only. This release may include forward-looking statements that reflect Quantumzyme’s current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions about future events, business performance, market conditions, or technological developments. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice.

Quantumzyme makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments, or changes in expectations, except as required by applicable law. Past performance should not be taken as an indicator of future results, and readers should not place undue reliance on any projections or expectations presented in this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor does it provide financial, investment, or legal advice. Any references to market trends, scientific advancements, or industry insights are provided for contextual purposes only and should not be interpreted as endorsements, guarantees, or definitive predictions of future developments. Readers and investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and seek independent professional advice before making any investment or business decisions related to Quantumzyme or its affiliates.

Contact

Naveen Kulkarni

Chief Executive Officer

Quantumzyme Corp.

15656 Bernardo Center Drive, Suite 801

San Diego, CA 92127

Phone: + 1 858-225-2902

Email: info@quantumzymecorp.com

Website: www.quantumzymecorp.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Quantumzyme Corp