15.12.2022 08:30:06
EQS-News: Pyrum launches pilot project with BMW Group to recycle tyres in Saarland, Germany
Pyrum launches pilot project with BMW Group to recycle tyres in Saarland, Germany
Dillingen / Saar, 15 December 2022 - Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum"), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELT) based on its patented pyrolysis technology, has further expanded its cooperation network. In a pilot project with the BMW Group, Pyrum has recently began recycling the used tyres of the BMW Group branch in Saarland. The pilot project was preceded by an audit in which topics such as occupational safety and fire protection, permits and environmental requirements were examined.
Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: "We are delighted to welcome the BMW Group as a renowned partner in our cooperation network. Our unique pyrolysis technology is the leading process in the recycling of used tyres."
Thomas Grupp, Head of Customer Support Market Germany at BMW Group: "The responsible use of resources plays a central role for the BMW Group. Our goal is to reduce resource consumption by using high-quality secondary materials. In addition, we promote reuse and recycling at the end of the product life cycle according to the principles of the circular economy."
The BMW Group is involved in various pilot projects to validate new processes and methods. For the BMW Group, returning used tyres to a high-quality reprocessing process is a further step towards even more responsible use of resources.
Pyrum, in turn, will be able to constantly expand its supply of end-of-life tyres (ELT) through the pilot project, especially in view of the already approved commissioning of further production lines at the main plant in Dillingen/Saar. The cooperation with BMW expands existing and successfully running partnerships of Pyrum, among others with BASF, Continental and the bicycle tyre manufacturer Ralf Bohle (Schwalbe).
Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the Grand Prix Mittelstand (Großer Preis des Mittelstandes) from the German state of Saarland.
IR.on AG
15.12.2022 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pyrum Innovations AG
|Dieselstraße 8
|66763 Dillingen/Saar
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6831 959 480
|E-mail:
|contact@pyrum.net
|Internet:
|www.pyrum.net
|ISIN:
|DE000A2G8ZX8
|WKN:
|A2G8ZX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1513449
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1513449 15.12.2022 CET/CEST
