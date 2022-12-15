SMI 11'161 0.2%  SPI 14'248 0.3%  Dow 33'966 -0.4%  DAX 14'460 -0.3%  Euro 0.9862 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3'975 -0.3%  Gold 1'790 -1.0%  Bitcoin 16'435 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9268 0.3%  Öl 82.1 -0.9% 
15.12.2022 08:30:06

EQS-News: Pyrum launches pilot project with BMW Group to recycle tyres in Saarland, Germany

Pyrum Innovations
61.60 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Pyrum launches pilot project with BMW Group to recycle tyres in Saarland, Germany

15.12.2022 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pyrum launches pilot project with BMW Group to recycle tyres in Saarland, Germany

Dillingen / Saar, 15 December 2022 - Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum"), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELT) based on its patented pyrolysis technology, has further expanded its cooperation network. In a pilot project with the BMW Group, Pyrum has recently began recycling the used tyres of the BMW Group branch in Saarland. The pilot project was preceded by an audit in which topics such as occupational safety and fire protection, permits and environmental requirements were examined.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: "We are delighted to welcome the BMW Group as a renowned partner in our cooperation network. Our unique pyrolysis technology is the leading process in the recycling of used tyres."

Thomas Grupp, Head of Customer Support Market Germany at BMW Group: "The responsible use of resources plays a central role for the BMW Group. Our goal is to reduce resource consumption by using high-quality secondary materials. In addition, we promote reuse and recycling at the end of the product life cycle according to the principles of the circular economy."

The BMW Group is involved in various pilot projects to validate new processes and methods. For the BMW Group, returning used tyres to a high-quality reprocessing process is a further step towards even more responsible use of resources.

Pyrum, in turn, will be able to constantly expand its supply of end-of-life tyres (ELT) through the pilot project, especially in view of the already approved commissioning of further production lines at the main plant in Dillingen/Saar. The cooperation with BMW expands existing and successfully running partnerships of Pyrum, among others with BASF, Continental and the bicycle tyre manufacturer Ralf Bohle (Schwalbe).


About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the Grand Prix Mittelstand (Großer Preis des Mittelstandes) from the German state of Saarland.

https://www.pyrum.net/en



Contact

IR.on AG
Frederic Hilke
Tel: +49 221 9140 970
Email: pyrum@ir-on.com 


Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen / Saar
Email: presse@pyrum.net
https://www.pyrum.net/en/

 


15.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
Phone: +49 6831 959 480
E-mail: contact@pyrum.net
Internet: www.pyrum.net
ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8
WKN: A2G8ZX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich
EQS News ID: 1513449

 
End of News EQS News Service

1513449  15.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1513449&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

﻿

Nachrichten zu Pyrum Innovations AG

