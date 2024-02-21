EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG reaches next milestone: First oil delivery from the new plant on its way to BASF

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'457 0.5%  SPI 14'948 0.3%  Dow 38'564 -0.2%  DAX 17'068 -0.1%  Euro 0.9532 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'760 -0.1%  Gold 2'030 0.3%  Bitcoin 45'587 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8811 -0.1%  Öl 82.5 0.0% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539Temenos1245391Super Micro Computer2776758Swiss Life1485278Novo Nordisk129508879ABB1222171Holcim1221405
Top News
CSR-Aktie springt hoch: Saint Gobain angeblich an Übernahme von australischer CSR interessiert
SNB-Präsident Jordan: Starker Franken hat Inflation begrenzt - aber schmerzhaft für Unternehmen
EFG-Aktie: EFG International schlägt neues Mitglied für Verwaltungsrat vor
Zug Estates-Aktie: Zug Estates kann operativen Gewinn leicht steigern
Kunden getäuscht? Amazon sieht sich Sammelklage wegen angeblichen Versteckens billigerer Produkte ausgesetzt
Suche...
0.0 PIPS

Pyrum Innovations Aktie [Valor: 112115467 / ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.02.2024 07:00:19

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG reaches next milestone: First oil delivery from the new plant on its way to BASF

finanzen.net zero Pyrum Innovations-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Pyrum Innovations
43.00 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Pyrum Innovations AG reaches next milestone: First oil delivery from the new plant on its way to BASF

21.02.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pyrum Innovations AG reaches next milestone: First oil delivery from the new plant on its way to BASF

  • Positive sampling - pyrolysis oil from the new plant fulfils all required specifications
  • First oil delivery from new reactor 2 in Dillingen is delivered to BASF
  • Next commissioning run with focus on in-house power generation from pyrolysis gas planned within the next two weeks

Dillingen / Saar, 21 February 2024 - Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, the “Company”, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELT) based on its patented pyrolysis technology, has reached a new milestone with reactor 2 (TAD 2) of the new plant at its main site in Dillingen/Saar. In the course of the third commissioning run of TAD 2, the first truck with a delivery volume of around 24,000 litres of pyrolysis oil will be sent to BASF this morning. Following the last test run, the pyrolysis oil was carefully tested to ensure that it met all the required specifications. The sampling of the oil was successful, so delivery to BASF can proceed as planned and there are no more obstacles to future deliveries. Around 60,000 litres of oil have already been produced at the new plant and further deliveries are expected in the near future.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: “The result speaks for itself. After three weeks of continuous production, we have reached a new milestone with the first delivery of our pyrolysis oil from TAD 2 to BASF. We are very proud to have achieved this ahead of schedule, which is largely due to the dedication of our team. We are now in a successful phase of our roll-out plan and are now preparing for our new intermediate goals – the in-house generation of electricity from TAD 2 and the first test run of TAD 3.”

Reactor 2 is now in the thermal cleaning phase before being completely shut down for further testing. The next operational run is planned within the next two weeks as part of the start of self-generation of electricity from the pyrolysis gas in the turbines.

The lessons learned from the TAD 2 test runs are now being applied to the third reactor in Dillingen. Preparations for the first test run should be completed by the end of March, with the aim of rapidly ramping up this reactor to 80% of its nominal capacity. The new plant will triple the previous production capacity.

 

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres and various plastics with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is largely energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. In addition, Pyrum has received ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system and ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been a finalist in the Grand Prix of German SMEs (Großer Preis des Mittelstandes) three times in a row.

https://www.pyrum.net/en/

 

Contact

IR.on AG
Frederic Hilke
Phone: +49 221 9140 970 
Email: pyrum@ir-on.com

 

Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstr. 8
66763 Dillingen / Saar 
Email: presse@pyrum.net

 


21.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
Phone: +49 6831 959 480
E-mail: contact@pyrum.net
Internet: www.pyrum.net
ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8
WKN: A2G8ZX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich
EQS News ID: 1841209

 
End of News EQS News Service

1841209  21.02.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1841209&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Pyrum Innovations AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pyrum Innovations AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL? | BX Swiss TV

In unserem zweiwöchentlichen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredaktor und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street, greifen wir aktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens auf. In dieser Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über das aktuelle Marktgeschehen. Unter anderem darüber, ob wir bereits vor der nächsten Bankenkrise stehen und wie die Situation in den USA aussieht. Zudem sprechen die beiden über verschiedene Öl- und Bankaktien, die derzeit im Fokus stehen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL?

Inside Trading & Investment

20.02.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
20.02.24 Julius Bär: 9.05% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Sanofi
20.02.24 CME Group SPAN 2 Framework Equities Product Transition Webinar
20.02.24 Marktüberblick: Bayer im Fokus
20.02.24 Discount Zertifikat mit Barriere
20.02.24 Schwergewichte schieben SMI kräftig an
20.02.24 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Kursgewinne zum Wochenstart
16.02.24 DAX 40 Ausblick: Rekordhoch bei fast 17.200 Punkten – US-Erzeugerpreise im Fokus
15.02.24 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL?
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'938.68 19.10 OFSSMU
Short 12'163.02 13.81 D1SSMU
Short 12'653.79 8.65 RHSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'456.96 20.02.2024 16:31:47
Long 11'001.32 19.76 SSSMAU
Long 10'721.49 13.48 SSQMTU
Long 10'267.56 8.82 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ausblick: NVIDIA legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Rally von Super Micro Computer-Aktie masslos übertrieben? Wells Fargo-Analyst zeigt sich skeptisch
Oerlikon-Aktie springt dennoch an: Oerlikon verzeichnet 2023 klar weniger Gewinn und kürzt Dividende
Roche-Aktie steigt: FDA erteilt Roche-Mittel Xolair erweiterte Zulassung bei Nahrungsmittelallergien
Temenos-Aktie trotzdem unter Druck: Temenos steigert 2023 Gewinn und erhöht Dividende - Vorwürfe von Hindenburg Research erneut zurückgewiesen
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Dienstagmittag auf Verkaufszetteln der Anleger
Rheinmetall-Aktie erstmals über 400 Euro gehandelt: UBS zieht Rheinmetall-Kursziel deutlich nach oben an
Bank of America warnt: USA, China und Europa "entkoppeln" sich immer mehr voneinander
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Aktie News: AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) gibt am Nachmittag deutlich nach
VP Bank-Chefökonom Thomas Gitzel erwartet in diesem Jahr keine Leitzinssenkung der SNB

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit