16.05.2025 07:30:04

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG publishes figures for the 2024 financial year

Pyrum Innovations
29.20 EUR -4.58%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
Pyrum Innovations AG publishes figures for the 2024 financial year

16.05.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pyrum Innovations AG publishes figures for the 2024 financial year

  • Significant year-on-year increase in sales of 76.3% to EUR 2.0 million
  • Total output in the amount of EUR 11.7 million (2023: EUR 12.8 million)
  • Consolidated net loss for the year of EUR -10.1 million (2023: EUR -9.5 million)
  • Balanced EBITDA expected for 2026 and break-even for 2027

Dillingen / Saar, 16 May 2025 - Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum", the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) today presented its annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2024 financial year. Sales increased by 76.3% to EUR 2.0 million (2023: EUR 1.1 million). This was due in particular to the increase in the volume of end-of-life tyres accepted, the resulting oil volumes and the first sales recognition from consulting contracts with plant construction partners (SPVs). However, it was not possible to significantly increase sales from the sale of the rCB obtained, as the new grinding and pelletising plant was still under construction in 2024. As a result, the overall sales development fell short of expectations. The company expects a significant increase in sales from the second half of 2025 onwards as a result of the commissioning of the new grinding and pelletising plant and the increase in oil production from the new reactors.

The Group generated total output of EUR 11.7 million (2023: EUR 12.8 million). The decrease of 8.5% compared to the same period of the previous year was primarily due to lower own work capitalised, which amounted to EUR 9.0 million (2023: EUR 11.7 million) as construction of the plant expansion in Dillingen progressed according to plan, while the main investment expenditure for the new plant in Perl-Besch is expected for 2025 and 2026. The consolidated net loss for the year was EUR -10.1 million (2023: EUR -9.5 million).

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: "We have an intensive year behind us in which we have significantly advanced the development of Pyrum. We were particularly pleased with the successful commissioning of our two new production lines in Dillingen, which are now running as planned in regular operation. We have also taken a major step forward with our planned plant in Perl-Besch - we expect to receive the final building permit shortly. Internationally, we were able to expand our project pipeline to ten plants, including a major project in Antwerp and our market entry in Scandinavia. In addition, long-term purchase agreements with Continental and Schwalbe give us new planning security. Despite the challenging conditions, we are looking to the current year with great confidence and are convinced that we will continue to develop Pyrum successfully in 2025."

In light of the commissioning of the new grinding and pelletising plant and the increase in oil production, the Executive Board of Pyrum Innovations AG expects consolidated sales of between EUR 4.5 million and EUR 6.0 million for 2025 and total output for the Group in the range of EUR 20 million to EUR 25 million. EBIT is expected to be between EUR -8.5 million and EUR -10.5 million. EBITDA is expected to be balanced in 2026, with break-even achieved in 2027.

Pyrum Innovations AG is also offering a webcast for investors, private shareholders and members of the press on current business developments today, Friday, 16 May 2025, at 11:30 am (CEST). Interested parties can register to participate at https://www.appairtime.com/de/event/b2448138-0c33-47ab-a20c-8302be373437.

The annual and consolidated financial statements 2024 of Pyrum Innovations AG are available on the company's website at https://www.pyrum.net/en/investors/financial-publications/.



About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG has revolutionised the recycling market for end-of-life tyres. Since 2008, the company has been developing an innovative thermolysis technology that enables end-of-life tyres and plastics to be recycled with virtually no emissions. The process can recover high-quality products such as thermolysis oil and rCB (recovered Carbon Black), which are used by renowned partners such as BASF, Continental and Schwalbe to manufacture new products. In this way, the company closes the material cycle and pursues a 100% sustainable business. Since 2020, the first plant at the company's headquarters in Dillingen/Saar has been in continuous operation, and two further plants have been added as part of the site expansion in 2024. Thanks to respected certificates such as REACH and ISCC Plus, the products are high-quality, sustainable and renewable. Pyrum has already received multiple awards for its innovative solutions and continues to research potential waste streams.

www.pyrum.net/en/


Contact us

IR.on AG
Frederic Hilke
Phone: +49 221 9140 970
E-Mail: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstrasse 8
66763 Dillingen / Saar 
E-Mail: presse@pyrum.net


16.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
Phone: +49 6831 959 480
E-mail: contact@pyrum.net
Internet: www.pyrum.net
ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8
WKN: A2G8ZX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich
EQS News ID: 2138980

 
End of News EQS News Service

2138980  16.05.2025 CET/CEST

