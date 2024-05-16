Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’973 0.6%  SPI 15’955 0.4%  Dow 39’908 0.9%  DAX 18’868 0.0%  Euro 0.9800 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’100 0.0%  Gold 2’387 0.0%  Bitcoin 59’504 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9008 -0.2%  Öl 83.2 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405GameStop2274310Lonza1384101Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Kuros32581411
Top News
Aktien-Tipp: So bewertet JP Morgan Chase & Co. die Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Investment-Tipp Allianz-Aktie: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Kupferpreisrally: Welche Aktien vom Preissprung profitieren könnten
NIO präsentiert Konkurrenz zu Teslas Model Y - EV-Aktien leiden unter US-Zoll-Erhöhung
Swiss Re-Aktie: Swiss Re dank positivem Anlageergebnis mit Milliardengewinn
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Pyrum Innovations Aktie [Valor: 112115467 / ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.05.2024 09:00:11

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG publishes figures for the 2023 financial year

finanzen.net zero Pyrum Innovations-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Pyrum Innovations
34.00 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
Pyrum Innovations AG publishes figures for the 2023 financial year

16.05.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pyrum Innovations AG publishes figures for the 2023 financial year

  • Sales increase by 17% year-on-year to EUR 1.1 million
  • Total output decreases to EUR 12.9 million (2022: EUR 19.1 million) as construction of the plant expansion in Dillingen progresses according to plan
  • Sales expected to increase with the commissioning of the new grinding and pelleting plant at the end of 2024

Dillingen / Saar, 16 May 2024 - Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, the “Company”, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) today presented its annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year. Accordingly, the Group generated total output of EUR 12.8 million, which decreased by EUR 6.3 million compared to the same period of the previous year (2022: EUR 19.1 million) due to a decline in own work capitalised and lower than expected rCB production volumes. Own work capitalised amounted to EUR 11.7 million (2022: EUR 17.8 million) as construction of the plant expansion in Dillingen progressed according to plan. At EUR 1.1 million, sales were slightly above the previous year's level (2022: EUR 1.0 million). In particular, sales from the rCB produced fell well short of expectations despite sales prices of more than EUR 900 per tonne, as the throughput of the installed grinding and pelleting plant is still limited to a maximum of 350 kg per hour. To increase the production capacity of the rCB, a second grinding and pelleting plant has been ordered. The first parts will be delivered in May. Commissioning of the new plant is scheduled for the end of 2024. From this point onwards, the company expects sales to increase, as the rCB can then be produced and sold in significantly larger quantities. The consolidated net loss for the year was EUR -9.5 million (2022: EUR -7.8 million).

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: “Another eventful year lies behind us, in which we achieved many of our goals, partially realised others, though some things proved impossible to achieve as planned. The construction of our two new lines in Dillingen and the successful search for a second site for Pyrum's own plant in Perl-Besch in Saarland are certainly highlights. The warm commissioning of lines 2 and 3 in Dillingen is currently underway and we have already produced the first thermolysis oil from line 2 and delivered it to BASF. We have already ordered the three new reactors for the plant in Perl-Besch and want to start the first earthworks and foundation work this summer. We now have a total of eight projects in various phases in the pipeline, which we want to get over the finishing line in the next three years. This means that the current year will also be an extremely exciting one for our company history and we are extremely confident about the coming months and years.”

The first rCB deliveries from Pyrum to Continental and Ralf Bohle GmbH (“Schwalbe” brand) also took place in the 2023 financial year. Continental has been manufacturing all solid tyres at the Korbach plant with Pyrum's rCB since mid-2023. As a result, Pyrum has also been approved as a supplier by Pirelli and Hankook.

Pyrum Innovations AG is offering a webcast for investors, private shareholders and press representatives on current business developments today, Thursday, 16 May 2024, at 4:00 pm. Interested parties can register for participation at https://bit.ly/42qb91e.

The annual and consolidated financial statements 2023 of Pyrum Innovations AG are available on the company's website at https://www.pyrum.net/en/investors/financial-publications/.

 

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres and various plastics with its patented thermolysis technology. Pyrum's thermolysis process is largely energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as thermolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the thermolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the thermolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. In addition, Pyrum has received ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system and ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been a finalist in the Grand Prix of German SMEs (Großer Preis des Mittelstandes) three times in a row.

www.pyrum.net

 

Contact

IR.on AG
Frederic Hilke
Phone: +49 221 9140 970 
E-mail: pyrum@ir-on.com 

Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen / Saar 
E-mail: presse@pyrum.net

 


16.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
Phone: +49 6831 959 480
E-mail: contact@pyrum.net
Internet: www.pyrum.net
ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8
WKN: A2G8ZX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich
EQS News ID: 1904401

 
End of News EQS News Service

1904401  16.05.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1904401&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Pyrum Innovations AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pyrum Innovations AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Pascal R.Bersier
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Pascal R. Bersier, geschäftsverantwortlicher von der Brevalia AG.

Was macht die Brevalia AG besonders aus? Im Interview spricht Pascal R. Bersier, Gründer und Geschäftsverantwortlicher von Brevalia AG mit François Bloch, Investment Stratege und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über innovative Ansätze und Transparenz in der Vermögensverwaltung:

✔️ Kundenorientierte Denkweise
✔️ Holistische Beratung
✔️ Performance durch Diversifizierung
✔️ Innovationsansätze und Zukunftsperspektiven

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit Pascal R.Bersier

Inside Trading & Investment

08:41 SMI stürmt auf 2-Jahres-Hoch
06:38 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Starker Aufwärtstag mit neuer Bestmarke
15.05.24 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero haussiert
15.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Inflation und die Rückkehr der Zockerpapiere
15.05.24 Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit Pascal R.Bersier
15.05.24 Copper Defies Downdraft in Metals, China Growth
14.05.24 Julius Bär: 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf UniCredit SpA
14.05.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Sandoz, Straumann
14.05.24 Campari – heute mehr als nur ein Getränk
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’356.99 19.96 SSZM7U
Short 12’621.88 13.81 UBS07U
Short 13’121.96 8.67 0MSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’981.26 16.05.2024 09:08:35
Long 11’404.90 19.80 ITUBSU
Long 11’182.44 13.50 UBSY9U
Long 10’673.31 9.00 SSQMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Ausblick: thyssenkrupp verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
GameStop- und AMC-Aktien: Jim Cramer rät zum schnellen Verkauf wegen "Meme-Aktienwahn
TUI-Aktie dreht dennoch ins Minus: TUI dank höherer Reisepreise auf Kurs
Bank of America abgehängt: Welche Aktie die neue Nummer 2 im Buffett-Depot werden dürfte
Nach Inflationszahlen: Neue Rekordmarken an den US-Börsen -- SMI schliesst etwas fester -- DAX mit Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen letztlich gespalten
HOCHDORF-Aktionäre verhindern Kaperversuch von Newlat - Aktie in Rot
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Wells Fargo-Experte hebt Kursziel an und wird bullisher
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger fällt am Mittag
On-Aktie schliesst zweistellig höher: On verzeichnet in Q1 Rekordumsatz

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit