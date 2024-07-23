EQS-News: PVA TePla invites to Annual General Meeting

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
PVA TePla Aktie [Valor: 811389 / ISIN: DE0007461006]
23.07.2024 15:28:41

PVA TePla invites to Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
PVA TePla invites to Annual General Meeting

23.07.2024 / 15:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PVA TePla invites to Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of PVA TePla AG originally planned for June will take place in Giessen on August 30, 2024. The agenda has now been adjusted in some points. This concerns, among other things, the election proposals for the members of the Supervisory Board.

The terms of office of Alexander von Witzleben, Prof. Dr. Gernot Hebestreit and Prof. Dr. Markus H. Thoma expire at the end of the Annual General Meeting.

At the Annual General Meeting, Christoph von Seidel and Dieter May will be introduced as the new candidates. Prof. Dr. Gernot Hebestreit will run for a maximum of one further year. The Supervisory Board is thus ensuring a smooth transition and optimal knowledge transfer, particularly within the Audit Committee, which is to be chaired by Christoph von Seidel in future. Rudolf Weichert is standing for election as a replacement candidate for Prof. Dr. Gernot Hebestreit. He will assume the role upon completion of the transfer of duties on the Audit Committee.

With the election of two new Supervisory Board members and the succession plan for Prof. Dr. Gernot Hebestreit, the renewal of the Board continues in line with the company's strategic direction. The reorganization of the Supervisory Board began last year with the election of Dr. Myriam Jahn.

In addition, a new compensation system for the Management Board will be presented for approval. With its clear performance parameters for determining the short and long-term variable remuneration components and the obligation to make personal investments in PVA TePla AG shares, it is even more closely aligned with the long-term success of the Group.

The Annual General Meeting of PVA TePla AG will take place on August 30, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. in the Giessen Congress Hall.

Please find further information here.

 

Contact:
Dr. Gert Fisahn
Investor Relations
PVA TePla AG
Tel: +49(0)641/68690-400
gert.fisahn@pvatepla.com

23.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany
Phone: 0641/686900
Fax: 0641/68690800
E-mail: info@pvatepla.com
Internet: www.pvatepla.com
ISIN: DE0007461006
WKN: 746100
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1952409

 
End of News EQS News Service

1952409  23.07.2024 CET/CEST

