23.07.2024 15:28:41
EQS-News: PVA TePla invites to Annual General Meeting
EQS-News: PVA TePla AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
PVA TePla invites to Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting of PVA TePla AG originally planned for June will take place in Giessen on August 30, 2024. The agenda has now been adjusted in some points. This concerns, among other things, the election proposals for the members of the Supervisory Board.
The terms of office of Alexander von Witzleben, Prof. Dr. Gernot Hebestreit and Prof. Dr. Markus H. Thoma expire at the end of the Annual General Meeting.
At the Annual General Meeting, Christoph von Seidel and Dieter May will be introduced as the new candidates. Prof. Dr. Gernot Hebestreit will run for a maximum of one further year. The Supervisory Board is thus ensuring a smooth transition and optimal knowledge transfer, particularly within the Audit Committee, which is to be chaired by Christoph von Seidel in future. Rudolf Weichert is standing for election as a replacement candidate for Prof. Dr. Gernot Hebestreit. He will assume the role upon completion of the transfer of duties on the Audit Committee.
With the election of two new Supervisory Board members and the succession plan for Prof. Dr. Gernot Hebestreit, the renewal of the Board continues in line with the company's strategic direction. The reorganization of the Supervisory Board began last year with the election of Dr. Myriam Jahn.
In addition, a new compensation system for the Management Board will be presented for approval. With its clear performance parameters for determining the short and long-term variable remuneration components and the obligation to make personal investments in PVA TePla AG shares, it is even more closely aligned with the long-term success of the Group.
The Annual General Meeting of PVA TePla AG will take place on August 30, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. in the Giessen Congress Hall.
Please find further information here.
Contact:
Dr. Gert Fisahn
Investor Relations
PVA TePla AG
Tel: +49(0)641/68690-400
gert.fisahn@pvatepla.com
23.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PVA TePla AG
|Im Westpark 10-12
|35435 Wettenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|0641/686900
|Fax:
|0641/68690800
|E-mail:
|info@pvatepla.com
|Internet:
|www.pvatepla.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007461006
|WKN:
|746100
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1952409
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1952409 23.07.2024 CET/CEST
Analysen zu PVA TePla AG
|17.05.24
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.24
|PVA TePla Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.05.24
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.03.24
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.02.24
|PVA TePla Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
