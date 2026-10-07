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PUMA Aktie 481322 / DE0006969603

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07.10.2026 13:00:04

EQS-News: PUMA welcomes ANTA Sports as new largest shareholder

PUMA
20.66 CHF -0.36%
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EQS-News: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PUMA welcomes ANTA Sports as new largest shareholder

07.10.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

PRESS RELEASE

PUMA welcomes ANTA Sports as new largest shareholder

 

Herzogenaurach, 07 October 2026 – Sports company PUMA welcomes ANTA Sports Products Limited (“ANTA Sports”) as its new largest shareholder following the successful completion of the acquisition of the 29.06% stake previously held by Artémis SAS.

 

The arrival of ANTA Sports as PUMA’s largest shareholder marks the beginning of a new chapter for the company.

 

“PUMA has built one of the most recognized sports brands in the world, with a rich heritage, a deep sports credibility, a global footprint, leading innovations and strong partners. We welcome ANTA Sports as PUMA’s largest shareholder and view its long-term commitment as a strong vote of confidence in our strategy, our management team and our future,” said Arthur Hoeld, CEO of PUMA SE. “We look forward to building a fruitful partnership and exploring areas where our respective strengths can create sustainable value for PUMA and its shareholders on our journey to become a top 3 global sports brand.”

 

PUMA will continue to operate as an independently managed company. ANTA Sports has expressed its full respect for PUMA’s sports heritage, distinctive brand identity and corporate culture as well as its independent governance and brand autonomy.

 

Ding Shizhong, Board Chairman of ANTA Sports, commented: "We are delighted to become PUMA’s largest shareholder and a long-term strategic partner. PUMA is an iconic global sports brand with a rich heritage and significant long-term potential. We have confidence in its management team and strategic direction, and look forward to contributing ANTA Group’s experience and capabilities to support PUMA’s future growth while preserving what makes the brand unique."

 

PUMA would like to thank Artémis for its support and collaboration throughout its tenure as PUMA’s largest shareholder. Arthur Hoeld states: “We are thankful for the constructive partnership and trusted exchange with Artémis over the past years. We greatly appreciate their long-standing commitment to PUMA.”

 

“On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I welcome ANTA Sports as PUMA’s new largest shareholder. We are confident that ANTA’s long-term commitment and sporting goods expertise will contribute to PUMA’s continued development and success,” said Héloïse Temple-Boyer, Chair of PUMA’s Supervisory Board.

Media Contact: Anne Putz – PUMA Corporate Communications – anne.putz@puma.com

 

About PUMA

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, and selling footwear, apparel and accessories. Founded in 1948, PUMA helps the world’s best athletes and teams perform at their best with its innovative products. Known for its iconic cat logo and the Formstrip, the company offers performance products in categories such as Football, Running and Training. Its Sportstyle collections are rooted in sports and inspire consumers by celebrating sports culture. With its long history and strong heritage, PUMA is proud of having one of the strongest archives in the industry, with many iconic products such as the Suede and the Speedcat. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in over 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany. For more information, please visit https://about.puma.com.

 

About ANTA Sports

ANTA was established in 1991; while ANTA Sports Products Limited, a widely recognized global sportswear company, was listed on the Main Board of HKEx in 2007 (Stock Codes: 2020 (HKD counter) and 82020 (RMB counter)). The mission of the Company is to bring the transcendent sports spirit into everyone’s life. ANTA Sports principally engages in R&D, design, manufacturing, marketing and sales of professional sports products including footwear, apparel and accessories. By embracing an all-round brand portfolio including ANTA, FILA, DESCENTE, KOLON SPORT, JACK WOLFSKIN and MAIA ACTIVE, etc., ANTA Sports aims to unlock the potential of both the mass and high-end sportswear markets. ANTA Sports is also the largest shareholder of Amer Sports, Inc. and PUMA SE. Amer Sports, Inc. is a global group of iconic sports and outdoor brands, including Arc’teryx, Salomon, Wilson, Peak Performance, and Atomic, whose shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AS). PUMA SE is one of the world’s leading sports brands, whose shares are listed on the German Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) (ETR: PUM).

 

About Artémis

Artémis is the holding company of the Pinault family. Founded in 1992 by François Pinault, the holding invests in and supports high-growth companies with a long term perspective. Since its creation, Artémis has developed a strong and balanced portfolio of leading international brands, mainly operating across the global luxury sector. Its key controlled assets include Kering, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Artémis Domaines (comprising a collection of prestigious wine estates, such as Château Latour, Clos de Tart, Domaine des Cabottes, Bouchard Père et Fils, Champagne Jacquesson), Christie’s, Ponant, Stade Rennais F.C and Courrèges, as well as Le Point and Point de Vue in the news sector. Artémis takes a long-term approach to investing, supporting the development and growth of the companies and assets within its portfolio. Artémis’ consolidated assets amount to approximately €30 billion.

Official website : www.groupeartemis.com

 


07.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: +49 9132 81 0
Fax: +49 9132 81 42375
E-mail: investor-relations@puma.com
Internet: www.puma.com
ISIN: DE0006969603
WKN: 696960
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49
EQS News ID: 2411866

 
End of News EQS News Service

2411866  07.10.2026 CET/CEST

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