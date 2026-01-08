Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’308 -0.1%  SPI 18’320.2400 -0.4%  Dow 48’984.2 0.0%  DAX 25’060 -0.3%  Euro 0.9314 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’910 -0.2%  Gold 4’431 -0.6%  Bitcoin 71’497 -1.8%  Dollar 0.7986 0.1%  Öl 61.3 1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Rheinmetall345850Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
MSCI entscheidet: Strategy-Aktie und andere DATCOs bleiben vorerst im Index
Robotaxi-Markt vor dem Umbruch: New Street Research hebt Tesla-Aktie mit 40 Prozent Potenzial hervor
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: Neue Vorgaben für chinesische Bestellungen des H200-Chips
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie schwächelt dennoch: Übernahme von Quantum Circuits setzt neuen Meilenstein
Trump schiesst gegen US-Rüstungskonzerne - Folgen für die Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS?
Suche...

PUMA Aktie 481322 / DE0006969603

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

08.01.2026 15:13:33

EQS-News: PUMA appoints Nadia Kokni as Vice President Global Brand Marketing

PUMA
21.27 CHF 3.05%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Personnel
PUMA appoints Nadia Kokni as Vice President Global Brand Marketing

08.01.2026 / 15:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

PUMA appoints Nadia Kokni as Vice President Global Brand Marketing

 

 

Herzogenaurach, January 8, 2025 – Sports company PUMA has appointed Nadia Kokni as Vice President, Global Brand Marketing, effective January 1, 2026. Nadia joins PUMA’s global leadership team and reports directly to Chief Brand Officer Maria Valdes.

 

In her new role as PUMA’s most senior global marketing leader, Nadia will oversee brand marketing strategy, brand marketing creative direction, integrated marketing and communication globally. Her appointment comes as PUMA accelerates its global brand ambition and sharpens storytelling around its product icons and innovation pipeline.

 

Nadia brings deep international experience shaping and transforming leading global brands across the sport, fashion and lifestyle industries. She has held senior leadership roles at JD Sports, H&M, adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, and most recently at Hugo Boss as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing & Communications, where she spearheaded large-scale brand transformation and digital acceleration.

 

“Nadia is a world-class marketing leader with a proven ability to build modern global brands through strategic clarity, creative excellence and cultural relevance,” said Maria Valdes, Chief Brand Officer at PUMA. “Her appointment comes at an important time for PUMA as we bring product creation and storytelling even closer together. Nadia’s leadership will help us deliver sharper product narratives, stronger brand heat and deeper consumer connections globally.”

 

Nadia’s appointment follows PUMA’s recent decision to put Brand Marketing, Product, Creative Direction, Innovation and Go-To-Market into a single global organisation led by Chief Brand Officer Maria Valdes.

 

“I’m delighted to join PUMA at such an exciting moment for the brand, it has a powerful heritage and a clear opportunity to lead at the intersection of sports, culture and performance. I look forward to working with Maria and teams around the world to deliver bold, meaningful storytelling that inspires consumers and accelerates PUMA’s next phase of growth,” said Nadia.

 

Nadia replaces Richard Teyssier, who has decided to leave PUMA to pursue other opportunities.

 

Media Contact: Robert-Jan Bartunek – PUMA Corporate Communications – robert.bartunek@puma.com  

 

PUMA

 

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.


08.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: +49 9132 81 0
Fax: +49 9132 81 42375
E-mail: investor-relations@puma.com
Internet: www.puma.com
ISIN: DE0006969603
WKN: 696960
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2257372

 
End of News EQS News Service

2257372  08.01.2026 CET/CEST