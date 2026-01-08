EQS-News: PUMA appoints Nadia Kokni as Vice President Global Brand Marketing

EQS-News: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Herzogenaurach, January 8, 2025 – Sports company PUMA has appointed Nadia Kokni as Vice President, Global Brand Marketing, effective January 1, 2026. Nadia joins PUMA’s global leadership team and reports directly to Chief Brand Officer Maria Valdes.

In her new role as PUMA’s most senior global marketing leader, Nadia will oversee brand marketing strategy, brand marketing creative direction, integrated marketing and communication globally. Her appointment comes as PUMA accelerates its global brand ambition and sharpens storytelling around its product icons and innovation pipeline.

Nadia brings deep international experience shaping and transforming leading global brands across the sport, fashion and lifestyle industries. She has held senior leadership roles at JD Sports, H&M, adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, and most recently at Hugo Boss as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing & Communications, where she spearheaded large-scale brand transformation and digital acceleration.

“Nadia is a world-class marketing leader with a proven ability to build modern global brands through strategic clarity, creative excellence and cultural relevance,” said Maria Valdes, Chief Brand Officer at PUMA. “Her appointment comes at an important time for PUMA as we bring product creation and storytelling even closer together. Nadia’s leadership will help us deliver sharper product narratives, stronger brand heat and deeper consumer connections globally.”

Nadia’s appointment follows PUMA’s recent decision to put Brand Marketing, Product, Creative Direction, Innovation and Go-To-Market into a single global organisation led by Chief Brand Officer Maria Valdes.

“I’m delighted to join PUMA at such an exciting moment for the brand, it has a powerful heritage and a clear opportunity to lead at the intersection of sports, culture and performance. I look forward to working with Maria and teams around the world to deliver bold, meaningful storytelling that inspires consumers and accelerates PUMA’s next phase of growth,” said Nadia.

Nadia replaces Richard Teyssier, who has decided to leave PUMA to pursue other opportunities.

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.