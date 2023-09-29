EQS-News: publity AG's figures for the first half of 2023 put it on course to break even for the year as a whole

EQS-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Miscellaneous

Frankfurt am Main, September 29, 2023 publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508) presents its unaudited half-year figures 2023 according to HGB accounting and confirms the outlook for the full year despite the challenging environment in the real estate market. Accordingly, the company expects to break even. In 2022, publity had reported a significant loss of EUR -195 million. In the first half of 2023, there was only a slightly negative result of EUR -1.5 million (previous year: EUR 5.2 million). Revenues amounted to EUR 2.0 million in the first half of the year, down from EUR 10.0 million in the first half of 2022. Equity stood at EUR 370.6 million as of June 30, 2023 (December 31, 2022: EUR 372.2 million) and the equity ratio was accordingly 76.2% (December 31, 2022: 76.0%).

In the first half of the year, publity continued to push its ESG strategy and established itself on the market as a green asset manager. Accordingly, publity will manage at least 50% ESG-compliant buildings by 2030 and increase the share to 100% in the long term. As an asset manager, publity manages office properties in central locations with high ESG standards that have already been certified several times. In addition, publity as asset manager plans to fully transform the Centurion Tower in Frankfurt into a green building. With the ESG-compliant transformation of Centurion Tower, publity is underpinning its expertise as a green asset manager. In addition, publity will also increasingly focus on the business area "Green Advisory" and convey its know-how for the ESG-compliant conversion of existing properties to customers.

Stephan Kunath, CFO of publity: "After a challenging fiscal year 2022, we see ourselves on a de-recovery course again in the coming quarters, despite the difficult external conditions in the real estate industry. Accordingly, we are not dissatisfied with the half-year figures, as they underpin publity's turnaround. The real estate sector is currently in upheaval and continues to be in very difficult waters. ESG-compliant office properties, in which modern forms of work can be designed in a social and flexible manner, are becoming increasingly important. We want to increasingly benefit from this development through our position as a green asset manager in the market and have exciting projects in the pipeline, including the Centurion redevelopment."

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is a green asset manager with a focus on office properties in Germany. With many years of real estate expertise resulting from more than 1,100 successful transactions, publity combines experience and passion for sustainable, ESG-compliant properties. When developing and redesigning ESG-compliant real estate, publity takes a holistic approach that includes environmental aspects, innovative and social design options for working environments and a high degree of digitization. As a result, the office properties managed by publity have already been internationally certified several times for their excellent ESG standards. publity is one of the most active players in the German office real estate market and also benefits from a sustainable network and its own high-grade digitization of data on the German office real estate portfolio and individual properties. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock exchange segment of Deutsche Börse.

