Infineon-Analyse: Jefferies & Company Inc. verleiht Infineon-Aktie Buy in jüngster Analyse
Infineon-Aktie im Minus: Infineon mit Prognosesenkung
Infineon-Analyse: Buy-Bewertung für Infineon-Aktie von UBS AG
Chenghe-Aktie mit vorbörslichem Höhenflug: Fusion mit Taiwan Color Optics in greifbare Nähe gerückt
Aurubis-Aktie höher: Aurubis verdient weniger - Prognose 2023/24 dennoch bekräftigt
06.02.2024 11:50:04

EQS-News: publity AG sells office property in Neu-Isenburg

publity
21.45 CHF -38.75%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
06.02.2024 / 11:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 6. February 2024 – publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508) as asset manager has successfully sold an office property in Neu-Isenburg near Frankfurt am Main. The property has a rentable area of almost 16,000 square meters and is centrally located in the Rhine-Main area, just a few kilometers from Frankfurt Airport. The main tenant of the office property is the internationally active catering service provider Aramark. The parties have agreed not to disclose the buyer or the purchase price.

Frank Schneider, CEO of publity: "We are delighted about the latest transaction in Neu-Isenburg. This clearly shows that attractive office properties in central locations and with a solid tenant structure remain in demand among investors even in challenging times."

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is a green asset manager with a focus on office properties in Germany. With many years of real estate expertise resulting from more than 1,100 successful transactions, publity combines experience and passion for sustainable, ESG-compliant properties. When developing and redesigning ESG-compliant real estate, publity takes a holistic approach that includes environmental aspects, innovative and social design options for working environments and a high degree of digitization. As a result, the office properties managed by publity have already been internationally certified several times for their excellent ESG standards. publity is one of the most active players in the German office real estate market and also benefits from a sustainable network and its own high-grade digitization of data on the German office real estate portfolio and individual properties. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock exchange segment of Deutsche Börse.

Press Contact:

Finanzpresse und Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Phone: +49 69 905505-52
E-Mail: publity@edicto.de


06.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 0341 26178710
Fax: 0341 2617832
E-mail: info@publity.de
Internet: www.publity.de
ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
WKN: 697250, A169GM
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1831451

 
End of News EQS News Service

1831451  06.02.2024 CET/CEST

