publity Aktie [Valor: 26429041 / ISIN: DE0006972508]
08.11.2022 14:42:14

EQS-News: publity AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with clear majority

publity
21.45 CHF -38.75%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: publity AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous
publity AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with clear majority

08.11.2022 / 14:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

publity AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with clear majority

Frankfurt/Main, 08 November 2022 The shareholders of publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) approved all items on the agenda with a large majority at today's Annual General Meeting. More than 84 percent of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting.Among other things, the shareholders elected Prof. Dr. Karl-Georg Loritz to publity's Supervisory Board with 99.93 percent of the votes. Mr. Loritz had already been appointed to the Supervisory Board by court order in June.

Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting resolved that publity may acquire treasury shares up to a proportionate amount of up to 10% of the share capital existing at the time the authorization is exercised, within the statutory limits, until 2027.

The detailed voting results are available on publity AG's website at:

www.publity.org/en/investor-relations-en/#general-meetings-2022

About publity

publity AG (publity) is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.

Press Contact:

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Phone +49(0) 69/905505-52
Mail: publity@edicto.de

 


08.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 0341 26178710
Fax: 0341 2617832
E-mail: info@publity.de
Internet: www.publity.de
ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
WKN: 697250, A169GM
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1482149

 
End of News EQS News Service

1482149  08.11.2022 CET/CEST

