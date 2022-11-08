EQS-News: publity AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with clear majority

EQS-News: publity AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous

publity AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with clear majority



08.11.2022 / 14:42 CET/CEST

Frankfurt/Main, 08 November 2022 The shareholders of publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) approved all items on the agenda with a large majority at today's Annual General Meeting. More than 84 percent of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting.Among other things, the shareholders elected Prof. Dr. Karl-Georg Loritz to publity's Supervisory Board with 99.93 percent of the votes. Mr. Loritz had already been appointed to the Supervisory Board by court order in June.

Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting resolved that publity may acquire treasury shares up to a proportionate amount of up to 10% of the share capital existing at the time the authorization is exercised, within the statutory limits, until 2027.

The detailed voting results are available on publity AG's website at:

www.publity.org/en/investor-relations-en/#general-meetings-2022

About publity

publity AG (publity) is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.

Press Contact:

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42

60322 Frankfurt am Main

Phone +49(0) 69/905505-52

Mail: publity@edicto.de