|
08.11.2022 14:42:14
EQS-News: publity AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with clear majority
|
EQS-News: publity AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous
publity AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with clear majority
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting resolved that publity may acquire treasury shares up to a proportionate amount of up to 10% of the share capital existing at the time the authorization is exercised, within the statutory limits, until 2027.
The detailed voting results are available on publity AG's website at:
www.publity.org/en/investor-relations-en/#general-meetings-2022
About publity
publity AG (publity) is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.
Press Contact:
edicto GmbH
08.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|publity AG
|Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
|60306 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|0341 26178710
|Fax:
|0341 2617832
|E-mail:
|info@publity.de
|Internet:
|www.publity.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
|WKN:
|697250, A169GM
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1482149
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1482149 08.11.2022 CET/CEST
Werbung