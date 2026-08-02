Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’346 -0.3%  SPI 20’161 -0.4%  Dow 52’485 0.5%  DAX 25’629 0.1%  Euro 0.9307 0.3%  EStoxx50 6’358 0.2%  Gold 4’043 -1.5%  Bitcoin 50’815 -2.6%  Dollar 0.8079 0.3%  Öl 90.1 1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Bore-out statt Burn-out: Woher kommt die Langeweile bei der Arbeit?
KW 31: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Ausblick: ON Semiconductor stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Chartanalyse kurz erklärt - Diese Konstellationen der Technischen Analyse lohnt es sich zu kennen
Holcim-Aktie: Verkauf des Philippinen-Geschäfts
Suche...

Raiffeisen Aktie 2115344 / AT0000606306

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

03.08.2026 00:05:03

EQS-News: Publication of the result of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares

Raiffeisen
55.31 CHF 3.69%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer
Publication of the result of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares

03.08.2026 / 00:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of the result of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares

Vienna, 3 August 2026. On 14 May 2026, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) published a voluntary public tender offer to acquire control pursuant to Section 25a of the Austrian Takeover Act (ATA), addressed to the shareholders of Addiko Bank AG (Addiko), for the acquisition of all issued and outstanding no-par bearer shares of Addiko (ISIN AT000ADDIKO0) (the “Offer”).

The Offer could be accepted from 14 May 2026 until 29 July 2026, 17:00 CEST. Among other conditions, the Offer was subject to RBI having received declarations of acceptance in respect of more than 55 per cent of all Addiko shares subject to the Offer (the "Minimum Acceptance Threshold") by the end of the acceptance period.

By the end of the acceptance period, declarations of acceptance relating to a total of 10,831,435 Addiko shares had been submitted to the payment and settlement agent. This corresponds to 56.16 per cent of all Addiko shares subject to the Offer. The Minimum Acceptance Threshold has therefore been exceeded.

RBI notes that the Offer remains subject to the fulfilment of the suspensive closing conditions set out in section 4.1 of the amended offer documentation. All closing conditions must be fulfilled no later than 14 May 2027.

Provided that all suspensive closing conditions are fulfilled and the Offer therefore becomes binding, RBI will, following settlement of the Offer, hold at least 10,831,435 shares in Addiko, corresponding to approximately 55.55 per cent of Addiko's current total share capital. Settlement will take place in accordance with section 5.6 of the amended offer documentation.

Pursuant to Section 19 (3) of the Austrian Takeover Act, the acceptance period for those Addiko shareholders who have not yet accepted the Offer or who have accepted the competing offer is extended by three months from the publication of the result (Grace Period). The Grace Period therefore runs from 3 August 2026 until 3 November 2026, 17:00 CET. Addiko shareholders who have accepted the offer made by Nova Ljubljanska banka d.d. may now accept RBI's Offer during the Grace Period by submitting a written declaration to their custodian bank.

The result of the Offer will be published on the websites of RBI (https://www.rbinternational.com/en/investors.html), Addiko (www.addiko.at), and the Austrian Takeover Commission (https://www.takeover.at/), as well as via the Electronic Announcement and Information Platform (EVI).
For further information please contact:

John P. Carlson, CFA
Head of Group Investor & Media Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone +43 1 71 707 2089
www.rbinternational.com

 

03.08.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43-1-71707-2089
E-mail: ir@rbinternational.com
Internet: https://www.rbinternational.com/en/raiffeisen.html
ISIN: AT0000606306
WKN: A0D9SU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95
EQS News ID: 2375684

 
End of News EQS News Service

2375684  03.08.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Apple: Rallye auf dem Prüfstand

Heute Abend legt der iPhone-Hersteller Zahlen vor. Angesichts der Rallye der vergangenen Monate, einer üppigen Bewertung und dem strapazierten Chartbild könnte es für Apple schwer werden, den Impuls für neue Höchststände zu liefern.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Raiffeisen

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Raiffeisen

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? mit François Bloch
KLA, Sandoz und Legrand stehen in dieser Folge des BX Morningcall im Fokus. François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel vergleichen drei Aktien aus Halbleiter, Pharma/Biosimilars und elektrischer Infrastruktur. Im Fokus stehen Umsatz, EBIT, EBIT-Marge, Dividende, Buchwert, Performance und die Frage, welche Risiken Anlegerinnen und Anleger im aktuellen Marktumfeld beachten können.

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Sandou
✅ Legrand

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

Inside Trading & Investment

02.08.26 Logo WHS 3 Profi-Trader zeigen: So entsteht ein erfolgreicher Trade
31.07.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Warten auf neue Impulse
30.07.26 Julius Bär: 13.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ABB Ltd, Adecco Group AG, Nestle SA, Swatch Group AG
30.07.26 Marktüberblick: Rheinmetall nach Zahlen gefragt – Können die Bullen dem DAX neue Impulse liefern?
29.07.26 KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?
28.07.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, UBS
27.07.26 Optische Netzwerke: Die zunehmend bedeutende Schlüsseltechnologie
24.07.26 Nestlé-Zahlen belasten
21.07.26 ETF Compass Halbjahresbilanz Teil 2: Chip-Rally, Gold-Korrektur und ein Krypto-Winter
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’918.72 19.72 S3PBUU
Short 15’230.35 13.71 S3CBQU
Short 15’778.53 9.00 SCRBEU
SMI-Kurs: 14’346.14 31.07.2026 17:30:53
Long 13’715.99 19.19 SYB31U
Long 13’408.00 13.71 SNB4VU
Long 12’850.13 8.94 SJYBLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rohstoffe im Juli 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Die 30 höchstbezahlten CEOs der USA
Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones klettert letztendlich
Oracle-Aktie im Sinkflug: In nur zehn Monaten schmolzen 200 Milliarden Dollar von Ellisons Vermögen
KW 31: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Elon Musk warnt: Amerika steuert auf Staatsbankrott zu - KI als letzte Hoffnung
Roche-Aktie letztlich kaum verändert: Zulassung für Vabysmo in China erhalten - Patentkonflikt mit Biocon eskaliert
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Tech abgehängt: Das sind Morningstars bevorzugte Sektoren
Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones verbucht letztendlich Zuschläge

Top-Rankings

Juli 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Juli 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die E ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Juli 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im Juli 2026 kam es weltweit zu grösseren Ausschlägen an den Börsen. Auch vor dem deutschen Leit ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffe im Juli 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.