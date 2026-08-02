Raiffeisen Aktie 2115344 / AT0000606306
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
03.08.2026 00:05:03
EQS-News: Publication of the result of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares
|
EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
/ Key word(s): Tender Offer
Publication of the result of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares
Vienna, 3 August 2026. On 14 May 2026, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) published a voluntary public tender offer to acquire control pursuant to Section 25a of the Austrian Takeover Act (ATA), addressed to the shareholders of Addiko Bank AG (Addiko), for the acquisition of all issued and outstanding no-par bearer shares of Addiko (ISIN AT000ADDIKO0) (the “Offer”).
The Offer could be accepted from 14 May 2026 until 29 July 2026, 17:00 CEST. Among other conditions, the Offer was subject to RBI having received declarations of acceptance in respect of more than 55 per cent of all Addiko shares subject to the Offer (the "Minimum Acceptance Threshold") by the end of the acceptance period.
By the end of the acceptance period, declarations of acceptance relating to a total of 10,831,435 Addiko shares had been submitted to the payment and settlement agent. This corresponds to 56.16 per cent of all Addiko shares subject to the Offer. The Minimum Acceptance Threshold has therefore been exceeded.
RBI notes that the Offer remains subject to the fulfilment of the suspensive closing conditions set out in section 4.1 of the amended offer documentation. All closing conditions must be fulfilled no later than 14 May 2027.
Provided that all suspensive closing conditions are fulfilled and the Offer therefore becomes binding, RBI will, following settlement of the Offer, hold at least 10,831,435 shares in Addiko, corresponding to approximately 55.55 per cent of Addiko's current total share capital. Settlement will take place in accordance with section 5.6 of the amended offer documentation.
Pursuant to Section 19 (3) of the Austrian Takeover Act, the acceptance period for those Addiko shareholders who have not yet accepted the Offer or who have accepted the competing offer is extended by three months from the publication of the result (Grace Period). The Grace Period therefore runs from 3 August 2026 until 3 November 2026, 17:00 CET. Addiko shareholders who have accepted the offer made by Nova Ljubljanska banka d.d. may now accept RBI's Offer during the Grace Period by submitting a written declaration to their custodian bank.
The result of the Offer will be published on the websites of RBI (https://www.rbinternational.com/en/investors.html), Addiko (www.addiko.at), and the Austrian Takeover Commission (https://www.takeover.at/), as well as via the Electronic Announcement and Information Platform (EVI).
For further information please contact:
John P. Carlson, CFA
Head of Group Investor & Media Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone +43 1 71 707 2089
www.rbinternational.com
03.08.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Raiffeisen Bank International AG
|Am Stadtpark 9
|A-1030 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43-1-71707-2089
|E-mail:
|ir@rbinternational.com
|Internet:
|https://www.rbinternational.com/en/raiffeisen.html
|ISIN:
|AT0000606306
|WKN:
|A0D9SU
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95
|EQS News ID:
|2375684
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2375684 03.08.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Apple: Rallye auf dem Prüfstand
Heute Abend legt der iPhone-Hersteller Zahlen vor. Angesichts der Rallye der vergangenen Monate, einer üppigen Bewertung und dem strapazierten Chartbild könnte es für Apple schwer werden, den Impuls für neue Höchststände zu liefern.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Raiffeisen
|
00:05
|EQS-News: Publication of the result of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares (EQS Group)
|
00:05
|EQS-News: Veröffentlichung des Ergebnisses des freiwilligen öffentlichen Übernahmeangebots für sämtliche Addiko-Aktien (EQS Group)
|
31.07.26
|So schätzen die Analysten die Raiffeisen-Aktie im Juli 2026 ein (finanzen.net)
|
31.07.26
|Freitagshandel in Wien: ATX Prime schlussendlich mit Kursplus (finanzen.ch)
|
31.07.26
|Gute Stimmung in Wien: ATX schliesst im Plus (finanzen.ch)
|
31.07.26
|Wiener Börse-Handel: ATX Prime am Freitagnachmittag freundlich (finanzen.ch)
|
31.07.26
|Starker Wochentag in Wien: ATX präsentiert sich am Freitagnachmittag fester (finanzen.ch)
|
31.07.26
|Börse Wien in Grün: ATX Prime mittags im Plus (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Raiffeisen
KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? mit François Bloch
KLA, Sandoz und Legrand stehen in dieser Folge des BX Morningcall im Fokus. François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel vergleichen drei Aktien aus Halbleiter, Pharma/Biosimilars und elektrischer Infrastruktur. Im Fokus stehen Umsatz, EBIT, EBIT-Marge, Dividende, Buchwert, Performance und die Frage, welche Risiken Anlegerinnen und Anleger im aktuellen Marktumfeld beachten können.
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Sandou
✅ Legrand
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside ETF
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schliessen im grünen Bereich -- SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen stärker - Erholungsrally in Südkorea
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verlor im Verlauf den Halt, während der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendierte. An der Wall Street waren letztlich grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Freitag im Plus.