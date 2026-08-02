EQS-News: Publication of the result of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares

EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer

Publication of the result of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares



03.08.2026 / 00:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of the result of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares



Vienna, 3 August 2026. On 14 May 2026, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) published a voluntary public tender offer to acquire control pursuant to Section 25a of the Austrian Takeover Act (ATA), addressed to the shareholders of Addiko Bank AG (Addiko), for the acquisition of all issued and outstanding no-par bearer shares of Addiko (ISIN AT000ADDIKO0) (the “Offer”).



The Offer could be accepted from 14 May 2026 until 29 July 2026, 17:00 CEST. Among other conditions, the Offer was subject to RBI having received declarations of acceptance in respect of more than 55 per cent of all Addiko shares subject to the Offer (the "Minimum Acceptance Threshold") by the end of the acceptance period.



By the end of the acceptance period, declarations of acceptance relating to a total of 10,831,435 Addiko shares had been submitted to the payment and settlement agent. This corresponds to 56.16 per cent of all Addiko shares subject to the Offer. The Minimum Acceptance Threshold has therefore been exceeded.



RBI notes that the Offer remains subject to the fulfilment of the suspensive closing conditions set out in section 4.1 of the amended offer documentation. All closing conditions must be fulfilled no later than 14 May 2027.



Provided that all suspensive closing conditions are fulfilled and the Offer therefore becomes binding, RBI will, following settlement of the Offer, hold at least 10,831,435 shares in Addiko, corresponding to approximately 55.55 per cent of Addiko's current total share capital. Settlement will take place in accordance with section 5.6 of the amended offer documentation.



Pursuant to Section 19 (3) of the Austrian Takeover Act, the acceptance period for those Addiko shareholders who have not yet accepted the Offer or who have accepted the competing offer is extended by three months from the publication of the result (Grace Period). The Grace Period therefore runs from 3 August 2026 until 3 November 2026, 17:00 CET. Addiko shareholders who have accepted the offer made by Nova Ljubljanska banka d.d. may now accept RBI's Offer during the Grace Period by submitting a written declaration to their custodian bank.



The result of the Offer will be published on the websites of RBI (

For further information please contact:



John P. Carlson, CFA

Head of Group Investor & Media Relations

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Am Stadtpark 9

1030 Vienna, Austria

ir@rbinternational.com

phone +43 1 71 707 2089

www.rbinternational.com



Vienna, 3 August 2026. On 14 May 2026, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) published a voluntary public tender offer to acquire control pursuant to Section 25a of the Austrian Takeover Act (ATA), addressed to the shareholders of Addiko Bank AG (Addiko), for the acquisition of all issued and outstanding no-par bearer shares of Addiko (ISIN AT000ADDIKO0) (the “Offer”).The Offer could be accepted from 14 May 2026 until 29 July 2026, 17:00 CEST. Among other conditions, the Offer was subject to RBI having received declarations of acceptance in respect of more than 55 per cent of all Addiko shares subject to the Offer (the "Minimum Acceptance Threshold") by the end of the acceptance period.By the end of the acceptance period, declarations of acceptance relating to a total of 10,831,435 Addiko shares had been submitted to the payment and settlement agent. This corresponds to 56.16 per cent of all Addiko shares subject to the Offer. The Minimum Acceptance Threshold has therefore been exceeded.RBI notes that the Offer remains subject to the fulfilment of the suspensive closing conditions set out in section 4.1 of the amended offer documentation. All closing conditions must be fulfilled no later than 14 May 2027.Provided that all suspensive closing conditions are fulfilled and the Offer therefore becomes binding, RBI will, following settlement of the Offer, hold at least 10,831,435 shares in Addiko, corresponding to approximately 55.55 per cent of Addiko's current total share capital. Settlement will take place in accordance with section 5.6 of the amended offer documentation.Pursuant to Section 19 (3) of the Austrian Takeover Act, the acceptance period for those Addiko shareholders who have not yet accepted the Offer or who have accepted the competing offer is extended by three months from the publication of the result (Grace Period). The Grace Period therefore runs from 3 August 2026 until 3 November 2026, 17:00 CET. Addiko shareholders who have accepted the offer made by Nova Ljubljanska banka d.d. may now accept RBI's Offer during the Grace Period by submitting a written declaration to their custodian bank.The result of the Offer will be published on the websites of RBI ( https://www.rbinternational.com/en/investors.html ), Addiko ( www.addiko.at ), and the Austrian Takeover Commission ( https://www.takeover.at/ ), as well as via the Electronic Announcement and Information Platform (EVI).For further information please contact:John P. Carlson, CFAHead of Group Investor & Media RelationsRaiffeisen Bank International AGAm Stadtpark 91030 Vienna, Austriair@rbinternational.comphone +43 1 71 707 2089

03.08.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group



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