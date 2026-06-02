PSI Software Aktie 10263289 / DE000A0Z1JH9
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02.06.2026 17:30:43
EQS-News: Publication of PSI’s 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements postponed to June 2026
|
EQS-News: PSI Software SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Miscellaneous
Publication of PSI’s 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements postponed to June 2026
Berlin, June 2, 2026 – The publication of the audited 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements of PSI Software SE, which was most recently scheduled for May 2026, will be further postponed until June 2026. The background is still that, for formal reasons, the statutory audit cannot be completed until the final outstanding condition of the tender offer by Warburg Pincus to the shareholders of PSI has been fulfilled, i.e., the approval of the transaction under investment control regulations by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy. PSI expects to receive such approval shortly.
As previously communicated, the financial results for the 2025 fiscal year are in line with expectations and have been reviewed by the auditor. PSI will publish the audited annual and consolidated financial statements without delay and convene the Annual General Meeting. PSI will announce the exact publication date as soon as it has been determined.
The PSI Group develops software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities and industry. As an independent software producer with more than 2,300 employees, PSI has been a technology leader since 1969 for process control systems that ensure sustainable energy supply, production and logistics by combining AI methods with industrially proven optimization methods. The innovative industry products can be operated on-premises or in the cloud. www.psi.de
Contact:
PSI Software SE
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Dircksenstrasse 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 2801-2727
E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de
02.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PSI Software SE
|Dircksenstrasse 42-44
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 2801-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 2801-1000
|E-mail:
|ir@psi.de
|Internet:
|www.psi.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z1JH9
|WKN:
|A0Z1JH
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2338090
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2338090 02.06.2026 CET/CEST
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