EQS-News: Publication of PSI’s 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements postponed to June 2026

EQS-News: PSI Software SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Miscellaneous

Publication of PSI’s 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements postponed to June 2026



02.06.2026 / 17:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of PSI’s 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements postponed to June 2026



Berlin, June 2, 2026 – The publication of the audited 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements of PSI Software SE, which was most recently scheduled for May 2026, will be further postponed until June 2026. The background is still that, for formal reasons, the statutory audit cannot be completed until the final outstanding condition of the tender offer by Warburg Pincus to the shareholders of PSI has been fulfilled, i.e., the approval of the transaction under investment control regulations by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy. PSI expects to receive such approval shortly.



As previously communicated, the financial results for the 2025 fiscal year are in line with expectations and have been reviewed by the auditor. PSI will publish the audited annual and consolidated financial statements without delay and convene the Annual General Meeting. PSI will announce the exact publication date as soon as it has been determined.



The PSI Group develops software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities and industry. As an independent software producer with more than 2,300 employees, PSI has been a technology leader since 1969 for process control systems that ensure sustainable energy supply, production and logistics by combining AI methods with industrially proven optimization methods. The innovative industry products can be operated on-premises or in the cloud.



Contact:



PSI Software SE

Karsten Pierschke

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Dircksenstrasse 42-44

10178 Berlin

Germany

Phone: +49 30 2801-2727

E-Mail:

As previously communicated, the financial results for the 2025 fiscal year are in line with expectations and have been reviewed by the auditor. PSI will publish the audited annual and consolidated financial statements without delay and convene the Annual General Meeting. PSI will announce the exact publication date as soon as it has been determined.Thedevelops software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities and industry. As an independent software producer with more than 2,300 employees, PSI has been a technology leader since 1969 for process control systems that ensure sustainable energy supply, production and logistics by combining AI methods with industrially proven optimization methods. The innovative industry products can be operated on-premises or in the cloud. www.psi.de Karsten PierschkeHead of Investor Relations and Corporate CommunicationsDircksenstrasse 42-4410178 BerlinGermanyPhone: +49 30 2801-2727E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de

02.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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