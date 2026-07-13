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PSI Software Aktie 10263289 / DE000A0Z1JH9

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13.07.2026 18:22:44

EQS-News: PSI Reports Steady Revenues and Transformation Costs in the First Quarter

PSI Software
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EQS-News: PSI Software SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
PSI Reports Steady Revenues and Transformation Costs in the First Quarter

13.07.2026 / 18:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PSI Reports Steady Revenues and Transformation Costs in the First Quarter
- Revenues, adjusted for the sale of the Mobility division, up 1.7%
- Earnings impacted by product and resilience-related expenses
- Process Industries & Metals segment impacted by weakness in the European steel market
 

Key Figures (KEUR) Jan. 1 – Mar. 31, 2026 Jan. 1 – Mar. 31, 2025 Change
Revenues 66,468 67,902 -2.1%
Adjusted EBIT -4,504 2,145 >100%
EBIT -5,859 2,145 >100%
Group net result -7,388 271 >100%
Earnings per share (EUR) -0.47 0.02 >100%


Berlin, July 13, 2026 – The PSI Group achieved 2.1% lower revenues of 66.5 million euros In the first quarter of 2026 (March 31, 2025: 67.9 million euros). Adjusted for the effect of the divestiture of the Mobility division in March 2025, revenues increased by 1.7%. Adjusted EBIT, which excludes restructuring and transaction-related costs, was negative at -4.5 million euros, as was unadjusted EBIT at -5.9 million euros (Adjusted EBIT/EBIT, March 31, 2025: 2.1 million euros). Results were impacted by expenses related to modernizing the product base and strengthening PSI Group’s operational resilience, whereas in the prior year they had been influenced by positive one-time effects. Accordingly, consolidated net income stood at -7.4 million euros (March 31, 2025: 0.3 million euros). Order intake, which in the prior year was driven by several very large orders and catch-up effects following the 2024 cyberattack, decreased by 31% to 109 million euros (March 31, 2025: 158 million euros). The order backlog stood at 199 million euros, down 10.8% from the previous year (March 31, 2025: 223 million euros).

The Grid & Energy Management segment reported a 16.8% increase in revenues to 35.3 million euros (March 31, 2025: 30.2 million euros) and an operating result of -1.2 million euros (March 31, 2025: 1.5 million euros), which was impacted by restructuring costs.

The Process Industries & Metals segment suffered from the increasingly challenging economic environment in Europe, causing revenues to decline by 24.4% to 14.5 million euros (March 31, 2025: 19.2 million euros). The segment’s operating result deteriorated to -2.4 million euros (March 31, 2025: 0.8 million euros), primarily due to the decline in license revenues.

Revenues in the Discrete Manufacturing segment were 7.9 million euros, up 1.7% from the prior-year figure (March 31, 2025: 7.8 million euros). The operating result was negative at -1.7 million euros due to expenses related to the cloud and SaaS transformation (March 31, 2025: -0.1 million euros).

The Logistics segment increased revenue by 7.0% to 8.8 million euros (March 31, 2025: 8.2 million euros). Operating result was also slightly negative here at -0.6 million euros due to expenses related to the cloud and SaaS transformation, whereas it was break-even in the same quarter of the previous year.

The number of employees in the Group decreased to 2,295 (March 31, 2025: 2,339) because of the cost-cutting program initiated in the second quarter of 2025. Cash flow from operating activities was negative at -3.7 million euros (March 31, 2025: 10.6 million euros). Cash and cash equivalents increased to 30.9 million euros compared to the end of 2025 (December 31, 2025: 27.3 million euros), while current financial liabilities rose to 31.9 million euros (December 31, 2025: 18.5 million euros).

On July 1, 2026, Warburg Pincus announced that all conditions of the voluntary public tender offer to PSI shareholders had been met. This marked an important milestone in the implementation of the strategic partnership, enabling PSI to accelerate its investments in innovation and the scalability of its business model.

Despite economic uncertainties and the continued high need for investment, PSI is targeting growth in order intake and revenue of approximately 10% for 2026, as well as an EBIT margin of approximately 4%, adjusted for one-time expenses.

The PSI Group develops software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities and industry. As an independent software producer with 2,300 employees, PSI has been a technology leader since 1969 in process control systems that ensure sustainable energy supply, production and logistics by combining AI methods with industry-proven optimization methods. These innovative industry products can be operated on-premises or in the cloud. www.psi.de

Contact:

PSI Software SE
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Dircksenstrasse 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany

Phone: +49 30 2801-2727
Email: kpierschke@psi.de


13.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PSI Software SE
Dircksenstrasse 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 2801-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 2801-1000
E-mail: ir@psi.de
Internet: www.psi.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9
WKN: A0Z1JH
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2365090

 
End of News EQS News Service

2365090  13.07.2026 CET/CEST

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