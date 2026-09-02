EQS-News: Prof. Dr. Michael A. Rübhausen Joins the Medical Advisory Board of Viromed Medical AG

EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Prof. Dr. Michael A. Rübhausen Joins the Medical Advisory Board of Viromed Medical AG



02.09.2026 / 11:42 CET/CEST

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Prof. Dr. Michael A. Rübhausen Joins the Medical Advisory Board of Viromed Medical AG

Rellingen, September 2, 2026 – Viromed Medical AG (“Viromed”; ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7), a medical technology company and pioneer in cold plasma technology, has appointed Prof. Dr. Michael A. Rübhausen to its Medical Advisory Board with immediate effect. The physicist and expert in spectroscopy strengthens the Advisory Board with his scientific expertise in the fields of spectroscopy and materials research.

Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG: “With Prof. Dr. Michael A. Rübhausen, we are gaining a proven expert in modern spectroscopy and materials research for our Medical Advisory Board. His expertise is intended to help us thoroughly evaluate scientific questions at the intersection of material properties, spectroscopy, and cold plasma, and support our further research work.”

Prof. Dr. Michael A. Rübhausen heads the Optics Working Group at the Institute of Nanostructure and Solid-State Physics at Universität Hamburg and also serves as the Institute’s Managing Director. He is affiliated with the Center for Free-Electron Laser Science (CFEL). His research focuses on modern spectroscopic methods – including Raman spectroscopy and ellipsometry – which he uses, among other things, to study superconductors, quantum materials, and biological and inorganic samples at the large-scale research facilities PETRA III and FLASH. His interdisciplinary scientific work encompasses more than 180 publications with approximately 4,000 citations, including contributions to renowned scientific journals such as Physical Review Letters, JACS, Angewandte Chemie, Nature Chemistry, Nature Physics, Cellular and Molecular Life Sciences, and Nature Communications. Another focus of his work is the methodological development of AI-supported analysis workflows for complex and high-dimensional datasets.

About Viromed Medical AG

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.

www.viromed-medical-ag.de

Contact Viromed

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de

Press contact

E-Mail: viromed@kirchhoff.de