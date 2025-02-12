EQS-News: Positive Market Response in Asia Fuels Potential Revenue Growth for ABVC and BioKey, Marching Into Global Dietary Supplements Market of USD 75.35 Billion

EQS-News: ABVC BioPharma, Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

FREMONT, CA - February 12, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on innovative treatments in ophthalmology, CNS (central nervous system), and oncology/hematology, today announced its participation in BioLive’s (formerly known as TT Life) Health Talk Event, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth and its role in advancing innovative healthcare solutions by penetrating a new market in Asia. The event showcased BioKey’s Maitake BLEX 404 Dietary Supplement, a groundbreaking therapy created for cancer combination treatment and to enhance immunity, in an effort to help improve the quality of life for cancer patients.

BioKey, a wholly owned subsidiary of ABVC, has built considerable confidence in its product and gained traction in the Asian market. We believe the surge in orders for Maitake BLEX 404 from Asia is due to an increase in healthcare professionals' and patients’ recognition of the product’s potential to enhance cancer treatment effectiveness while boosting the immune system. The rising demand for this product presents a promising opportunity for revenue generation.

Uttam Patil, Ph.D., the Chief Executive Officer of ABVC, expressed his excitement about the positive response, stating, "We are thrilled by the strong demand for BioKey’s products in Asia. The growing interest in our innovative cancer combination therapy and immunity-boosting solutions highlights the effectiveness and potential of our treatments. We believe this achievement opens new market opportunities and will contribute to ABVC’s overall revenue, reinforcing our long-term growth strategy. The success of BioKey’s products in Asia aligns with ABVC’s vision of providing advanced healthcare solutions that enhance patients' quality of life worldwide. As BioKey continues to expand its presence in the region, we anticipate that increased orders will drive revenue growth, benefiting ABVC and positioning the company for continued success in the global biotech market."

BioLive’s event highlighted ABVC and BioKey's commitment to providing innovative and effective therapies. It also stressed the significance of integrating cancer treatment with immunity-boosting methods. ABVC continues to focus on expanding its product portfolio and entering new markets to address the growing demand for novel healthcare solutions.

BioKey, situated in the heart of Silicon Valley, is strategically positioned to leverage cutting-edge AI advancements in biotechnology. Drawing inspiration from NVIDIA Corporation’s innovative projects, BioKey is exploring several AI-driven initiatives to enhance its research and development capabilities:

Generative AI for Drug Discovery: By adopting generative AI models similar to NVIDIA’s BioNeMo framework, BioKey aims to accelerate the design and optimization of novel drug candidates. We believe this approach will facilitate rapid generation of potential therapeutic compounds, streamlining the early stages of drug discovery. AI-Accelerated Genomic Analysis: BioKey plans to implement GPU-accelerated genomic workflows, utilizing platforms like NVIDIA Clara Parabricks. This integration is expected to significantly reduce the time required for genomic data analysis, which can expedite the identification of genetic targets for new therapies. Advanced Protein Structure Prediction: Inspired by tools like ESMFold, BioKey is investing in AI models that predict the three-dimensional structures of proteins from their amino acid sequences. Accurate protein modeling is crucial for understanding disease mechanisms and developing targeted treatments. Integration of AI in Laboratory Automation: Following the example of artificial intelligence integration with NVIDIA BioNeMo, BioKey is exploring the automation of molecular screening processes. This strategy aims to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of laboratory workflows, leading to faster validation of drug candidates.

By aligning with these AI-driven strategies, BioKey is poised to advance its mission of delivering innovative biopharmaceutical solutions. Capitalizing on its advantageous location in Fremont, California, BioKey will collaborate with leading technology and biotech entities.[2][3]

Driving Growth in Expanding Markets

ABVC BioPharma is strategically positioned in growing markets. According to a report by Vantage Market Research, the global dietary supplements market was valued at USD 152.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 269.5 billion by 2030, fueled by expanding markets and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% over the forecast period.[4] The global immunity booster supplement market was valued at approximately USD 27.19 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to around USD 75.35 billion by 2033, with a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next decade.[5]

For more information about ABVC and its subsidiaries, stay updated on the latest updates or visit https://abvcpharma.com. ABVC urges its shareholders to sign up on the Company's website for the latest news alerts; visit https://abvcpharma.com/?page_id=17707

About ABVC BioPharma & Its Industry

ABVC BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus®) under development. For its drug products, the Company utilizes in-licensed technology from its network of world-renowned research institutions to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of clinical development. The Company's network of research institutions includes Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. For Vitargus®, the Company intends to conduct global clinical trials through Phase III.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of the outcomes expressed herein are guaranteed. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to proceed to the next level of the clinical trials or to market our product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

