EQS-News: Porsche delivers 155,945 vehicles in the first half of the year

EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Porsche delivers 155,945 vehicles in the first half of the year



09.07.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Porsche delivers 155,945 vehicles in the first half of the year

Sales remain stable in the year of product launches

Europe with sales growth, North America with strong 2nd quarter

Sales structure very balanced in the individual sales regions

Demand for the all-electric Macan remains high

New 911 popular with customers

Stuttgart. In the year of product launches, Porsche maintains stable sales in the first half of 2024: a total of 155,945 vehicles were handed over to customers worldwide between January and June. This corresponds to a moderate decrease of 7 percent compared to the previous year. With the Cayenne, Panamera, Macan, Taycan and 911, the sports car manufacturer is currently updating five of its six model series. The associated transitions are complex and temporarily lead to gaps in the range in individual markets and model series. Nevertheless, Porsche has shown itself to be robust over the past six months.

"With the most powerful model range in the company's history, we are sending out a clear signal. Our customers can rely on us. Even in a globally challenging market environment, we deliver inspiring sports cars with unique performance, many innovations and a high degree of individualization," says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. "In the first half of 2024, we were once again able to rely on our very well-balanced sales structure in our sales regions and compensate for challenges in individual markets. This gives us stability and confirms that we will continue to consistently pursue our strategy of value-oriented sales in the future."

Growth in Europe

In Europe (excluding Germany), Porsche delivered 38,611 vehicles in the first half of the year, an increase of 6 percent compared to the same period last year. In the home market of Germany, the number of vehicles delivered even rose by 22 percent. A total of 20,811 units were handed over to customers. In China, the sports car manufacturer delivered 29,551 vehicles from January to June, a decrease of 33 percent. The main reasons for this still are the ongoing tense economic situation in the Chinese market and the focus on value-oriented sales. In North America, Porsche delivered 39,558 vehicles to its customers, a decrease of 6 percent. Following customs-related delays in the delivery of some vehicle models in the first quarter, the region was able to catch up noticeably, posting its strongest quarterly performance. In the overseas and emerging markets, 27,414 vehicles were handed over to customers. This corresponds to the high level of the previous year.

Great demand for the all-electric Macan

With 54,587 units, the Porsche Cayenne recorded the most deliveries in the first half of the year (+16 percent). The Porsche Macan went to 39,167 customers. This represents a drop of 18 percent, which is due to the model changeover in many markets. Detlev von Platen: "The new all-electric generation of the SUV recorded a very pleasing order intake. The first vehicles will be handed over to customers in the second half of the year."

The iconic 911 sports car continues to be very popular with customers: 28,212 911s were delivered worldwide (+8 percent). The Panamera went to 13,255 customers (-25 percent). The decline can be explained by the current model change. This also applies to the Taycan. In the first half of the year, 8,838 customers took delivery of the Taycan (-51 percent). The 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman models achieved 11,886 deliveries, which corresponds to growth of 8 percent.

"In 2024, we will put the most powerful Porsche product portfolio of all time on the road. We will continue to focus on a triad of drive systems: fully electric vehicles, efficient plug-in hybrids and emotional combustion engines," says Detlev von Platen. “With this triad, we believe we are well positioned for the future and have an attractive offering for all customers - regardless of preferences and developments in the individual regions of the world."

Porsche AG Deliveries January – June 2023 2024 Difference Worldwide 167,354 155,945 -7% Germany 17,118 20,811 +22% North America 41,937 39,558 -6% China 43,832 29,551 -33% Europe (excluding Germany) 36,574 38,611 +6% Overseas and emerging markets 27,893 27,414 -2%

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements and information on the currently expected business development of Porsche AG. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. They are based on assumptions about the development of economic, political and legal conditions in individual countries, economic regions and markets, in particular for the automotive industry, which we have made based on the information available to us and which we consider to be realistic at the time of publication. If any of these or other risks materialise, or if the assumptions underlying these statements prove incorrect, the actual results could be significantly different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this presentation are based solely on the information pertaining on the day of publication.

These forward-looking statements will not be updated later. Such statements are valid on the day of publication and may be overtaken by later events.

This information does not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or offer to exchange or purchase securities.