EQS-News: Porsche Annual General Meeting 2024 Results

Porsche Annual General Meeting 2024 Results



Porsche AG doubles dividends For the 2023 financial year, dividends of 2.30 euros per ordinary share and 2.31 euros per preferred share will be paid.

The actions of the members of the Executive and Supervisory Boards for the 2023 financial year were approved.

All shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board re-elected. Dr Wolfgang Porsche re-elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Stuttgart. At the virtual Annual General Meeting of Porsche AG, the shareholders of Porsche AG unanimously accepted all the resolution proposals from the management for each of the items on the agenda. In accordance with the dividend policy, a dividend of roughly 2.1 billion euros will be paid for the 2023 financial year. This corresponds to just under 41 per cent of the Group profit after tax, and to 2.30 euros per ordinary share and 2.31 euros per preferred share. Additionally, all 10 shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board were re-elected for a further term. At the constitutive meeting of the Supervisory Board following the Annual General Meeting, Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr Wolfgang Porsche and Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board Jordana Vogiatzi were unanimously re-elected.

