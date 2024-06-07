EQS-News: Porsche Annual General Meeting 2024 Results

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Porsche Annual General Meeting 2024 Results

EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Porsche Annual General Meeting 2024 Results

07.06.2024 / 17:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Porsche AG doubles dividends

  • For the 2023 financial year, dividends of 2.30 euros per ordinary share and 2.31 euros per preferred share will be paid. 
  • The actions of the members of the Executive and Supervisory Boards for the 2023 financial year were approved.
  • All shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board re-elected.  Dr Wolfgang Porsche re-elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. 

 

Stuttgart. At the virtual Annual General Meeting of Porsche AG, the shareholders of Porsche AG unanimously accepted all the resolution proposals from the management for each of the items on the agenda. In accordance with the dividend policy, a dividend of roughly 2.1 billion euros will be paid for the 2023 financial year. This corresponds to just under 41 per cent of the Group profit after tax, and to 2.30 euros per ordinary share and 2.31 euros per preferred share.

Additionally, all 10 shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board were re-elected for a further term. At the constitutive meeting of the Supervisory Board following the Annual General Meeting, Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr Wolfgang Porsche and Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board Jordana Vogiatzi were unanimously re-elected.


07.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +497119110
E-mail: info@porsche.de
Internet: https://www.porsche.com/international/
ISIN: DE000PAG9113
WKN: PAG911
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 1920895

 
End of News EQS News Service

1920895  07.06.2024 CET/CEST

