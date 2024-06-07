|
07.06.2024 17:29:44
EQS-News: Porsche Annual General Meeting 2024 Results
|
EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Porsche AG doubles dividends
Stuttgart. At the virtual Annual General Meeting of Porsche AG, the shareholders of Porsche AG unanimously accepted all the resolution proposals from the management for each of the items on the agenda. In accordance with the dividend policy, a dividend of roughly 2.1 billion euros will be paid for the 2023 financial year. This corresponds to just under 41 per cent of the Group profit after tax, and to 2.30 euros per ordinary share and 2.31 euros per preferred share.
Additionally, all 10 shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board were re-elected for a further term. At the constitutive meeting of the Supervisory Board following the Annual General Meeting, Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr Wolfgang Porsche and Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board Jordana Vogiatzi were unanimously re-elected.
07.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
|Porscheplatz 1
|70435 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+497119110
|E-mail:
|info@porsche.de
|Internet:
|https://www.porsche.com/international/
|ISIN:
|DE000PAG9113
|WKN:
|PAG911
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|1920895
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1920895 07.06.2024 CET/CEST
