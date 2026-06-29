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29.06.2026 11:03:54
EQS-News: PNE successful in onshore wind energy tender on May 1, 2026
|
EQS-News: PNE AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PNE successful in onshore wind energy tender on May 1, 2026
Cuxhaven, June 29, 2026 – The PNE Group was successful in the Federal Network Agency’s tender round for onshore wind turbines on May 1, 2026. Two submitted projects were awarded contracts. These were the "Beerfelde" wind farm and the "Hassendorf" repowering project.
In Brandenburg, the PNE Group will construct the "Beerfelde" wind farm with a total capacity of 100.8 megawatts (MW). In parallel with the preparatory work for the construction of the wind farm, PNE is examining the integration of a green electricity storage system (BESS) operated to support the grid as part of the "Beerfelde" project and is already at an advanced stage of planning in this regard. The aim is to tap into the potential of hybrid plant combinations at an early stage.
In addition, the "Hassendorf" repowering project in Lower Saxony, with a capacity of 7.2 MW, was also awarded a contract. This means that the third wind turbine of the "Hassendorf" wind farm has now also been awarded a contract, after the first two turbines were already successful in the tender round in August 2025.
With the current awards, the PNE Group is strengthening its project pipeline in its core German market and creating the basis for the construction of further wind energy capacity.
"The successful awards despite significant oversubscription and again significantly reduced award values confirm the high quality of our project pipeline and our strong position in the German wind energy market," says Roland Stanze, COO of PNE AG. "With the Beerfelde and Hassendorf projects, we are making a further contribution to the expansion of renewable energies in Germany."
About the PNE Group
The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, permit procedures and financing to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants, as well as battery storage solutions for the more efficient use of renewable energies.
Contact:
PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.com
PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 879 33 – 114
E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com
29.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Strasse 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Phone:
|04721 / 718 - 06
|Fax:
|04721 / 718 - 200
|E-mail:
|info@pnegroup.com
|Internet:
|https://www.pnegroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A30VJW3
|WKN:
|A0JBPG, A30VJW
|Indices:
|SDAX,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2355922
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2355922 29.06.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Nike: In der Abseitsfalle
Kommende Woche präsentiert der weltgrösste Sportartikelkonzern Quartals- und Jahreszahlen. Zwar sprechen die Erfolge der von Nike an der Fussball-WM ausgestatteten Mannschaften dafür, dass der Branchenriese optimistische Töne anschlägt. Der Dow Jones Titel droht dennoch nach unten auszubrechen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu PNE AG
|
11:03
|EQS-News: PNE bei Ausschreibung für Windenergie an Land am 1. Mai 2026 erfolgreich (EQS Group)
|
11:03
|EQS-News: PNE successful in onshore wind energy tender on May 1, 2026 (EQS Group)
|
09:28
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX beginnt Handel im Plus (finanzen.ch)
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26.06.26
|EQS-PVR: PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
24.06.26
|EQS-News: PNE-Gruppe nimmt Windpark „Gnutz Ost“ in Betrieb – 18 MW für die nachhaltige Energieversorgung (EQS Group)
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24.06.26
|EQS-News: PNE Group commissions “Gnutz Ost” wind farm – 18 MW for sustainable energy supply (EQS Group)
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22.06.26
|Verluste in Frankfurt: SDAX beginnt Montagshandel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.ch)
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19.06.26
|Freitagshandel in Frankfurt: SDAX schliesst mit Gewinnen (finanzen.ch)
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