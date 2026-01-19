EQS-News: PNE succesfully sells forward-thinking 40 MW solar project to Poland’s leading energy utility ORLEN

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PNE succesfully sells forward-thinking 40 MW solar project to Poland’s leading energy utility ORLEN



19.01.2026 / 11:52 CET/CEST

Corporate News

PNE succesfully sells forward-thinking 40 MW solar project to Poland’s leading energy utility ORLEN

PNE continues its successful track record in Poland through the sale of a solar park, which will directly power ORLEN’s main refinery in Plock

The project is supporting the decarbonization of a key European industrial hub.

Transaction underscores the strength of PNE Polska and the Group’s status as a market leader, preferred partner for blue-chip energy players, and integrated service provider

Cuxhaven/Koszalin, 19 January 2026 – The PNE Group successfully sold a solar project in Poland to ORLEN, the largest multi-energy utility in Central and Eastern Europe, now. The transaction was executed via PNE’s local subsidiary, PNE Polska, reinforcing the Group's strong position in one of Europe’s most dynamic renewable energy markets.

The deal involves the sale of 100% of the shares in the project company "RES Project 5". The company holds the rights to build and operate a solar farm with a capacity of approximately 40 MW, located in the immediate vicinity of ORLEN’s production plant in Plock.

"This transaction is a testament to the quality of our development work and our ability to deliver tailored energy solutions to major industrial players," said Holger Gallas, CEO of PNE Polska. "We are proud to support ORLEN in their ambitious energy transition strategy. By supplying a project that connects directly to their refinery infrastructure, we are actively contributing to the decarbonization of heavy industry in Europe."

"This project once again highlights the strategic orientation of the PNE Group," adds Roland Stanze, COO of PNE AG. "We don't just deliver the usual standard projects that rely on government support systems and tariffs, but develop projects directly for the customer without having to use the public electricity grid. This further establishes us as a company that provides integrated services solutions.”

The project stands out due to its strategic location and technical configuration. The solar farm will be connected directly to the internal power grid of the Plock refinery. This "behind-the-meter" approach offers significant advantages: by not using the general grid, it reduces regulatory risks and simplifies administrative procedures during development and construction.

PNE had developed the project as ‘ready-to-build-plus’. This means that, in addition to the pure construction readiness and design of the PV project also EPC offers have been prepared. ORLEN will use this preparation partly as the basis for further planning and realizing the project.

ORLEN plans to select a contractor in 2026, with the farm scheduled to be commissioned by 2028.

The buyer, ORLEN Group, is a significant player in the European energy sector, with operations spanning Poland, Czechia, Germany, Lithuania and Slovakia, among others. This first direct transaction from PNE Group to ORLEN S.A. shows PNE being a reliable partner of important industrial players, in Poland and beyond.



About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the area of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, approval procedures and financing through to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic power plants, as well as battery storage solutions for more efficient use of renewable energies. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner for industry when it comes to solutions for refining electricity using Power-to-X technologies.

