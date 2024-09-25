EQS-News: PNE strengthens its communicative presence through brand integration of WKN GmbH

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PNE strengthens its communicative presence through brand integration of WKN GmbH



25.09.2024 / 15:23 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

PNE strengthens its communicative presence through brand integration of WKN GmbH

WKN GmbH becomes PNE Erneuerbare Energien GmbH

Strong brand for project development and power generation

No impact on existing business relationships

Cuxhaven / Husum, 25 September 2024 – PNE and WKN are two established brands that offer comprehensive solutions in the field of wind farm project planning and operation. WKN GmbH has been part of the PNE Group since 2013. Now, what belongs together is being brought together at brand level: PNE is integrating its WKN brand, which will no longer be continued as a separate brand, and thus standardising the joint appearance.

The aim of this integration is to bundle the communication of the comprehensive competences of PNE and WKN in the uniform ‘PNE’ brand in order to further consolidate the market position in the renewable energies sector. WKN GmbH will now become PNE Erneuerbare Energien GmbH. The company itself will therefore continue to exist.

With this strategic adjustment, the PNE Group aims to further expand its market position. ‘By bundling our brands, we are creating an even clearer presence in the market and can better utilise synergies to drive innovative solutions for a climate-neutral future,’ explains Per Hornung Pedersen, CEO of PNE AG.

‘We are pleased about the renaming. By merging under the PNE brand, we are pooling our expertise even further and strengthening the sense of togetherness within the Group,’ adds Dr Jan Messer, Managing Director of WKN GmbH. ‘The customers and business partners of the former WKN can continue to fully rely on the co-operation: All contacts will remain in place and all projects will continue seamlessly. Concluded contracts will continue unchanged.’

About PNE Group

The internationally operating, listed PNE Group is included in the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on electricity generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation and the implementation of the approval procedures, through financing and construction, to operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies.

Contact:

PNE AGAlexander LennemannHead of Corporate CommunicationsTel: +49 47 21 – 7 18 - 453E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pne-ag.comPNE AGHead of Investor RelationsChristopher RodlerTel: +49 40 - 879 33 114Fax: +49 47 21 – 7 18 - 373E-mail: Christopher.Rodler@pne-ag.com