15.05.2024 10:07:54
EQS-News: PNE sells treasury shares and thus strengthens its financial base
EQS-News: PNE AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Corporate News
PNE sells treasury shares and thus strengthens its financial base
Cuxhaven, 15 May, 2024 – PNE AG has sold its portfolio of 266,803 treasury shares at an average selling price of euro 13.48 on the stock exchange. The sales proceeds of around euro 3.6 million will be used to further expand the company's own power generation portfolio. PNE had purchased the shares at a price of euro 2.65 as part of the share buyback in 2018.
“We have decided to sell the remaining treasury shares. In accordance with our Scale up 2.0 strategy, the expansion of our own portfolio has high priority. This is where the proceeds will be utilised”, says Harald Wilbert, CFO of PNE AG.
About the PNE Group
The internationally operating, listed PNE Group is included in the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 25 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind power and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on electricity generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation and the implementation of the approval procedures, through financing and construction, to operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies.
