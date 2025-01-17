Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
PNE Aktie [Valor: 2339409 / ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2]
EQS-News: PNE looks back on a successful operating year 2024

PNE
10.29 CHF -0.18%
EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PNE looks back on a successful operating year 2024

17.01.2025 / 10:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

 PNE looks back on a successful operating year 2024

  • Total wind farms and PV projects with 751 MW capacity sold
  • Wind farms with 412 MW capacity in own operation

 Cuxhaven, January 17, 2025 – PNE AG has successfully completed the 2024 operating year. The sale of the Lütau wind farm rounds off a very good 2024 sales year for the PNE Group. In total, PNE sold six wind energy and photovoltaic (PV) projects with a total output of 751.3 MW/MWp in Germany and on the international markets last year. In the first half of 2024, the PNE Group sold the Buffalo Gap wind energy project in Canada with a capacity of 210 MW and the Coronach Muskwa Northwest PV project with 100 MW as well as the Khauta PV project in South Africa with 240 MWp. This was followed in the second half of the year by the Scottish wind farm Sallachy with 43 MW, the repowering project Windpark Nordleda in Germany with 10.4 MW, the PV project Bonsmara in South Africa with 60 MWp, the repowering project Windpark Papenrode with 59.4 MW and the alreforementioned wind farm Lütau with 28.5 MW.

‘We are very satisfied with the sales results for 2024. We were able to sustainably demonstrate our professionalism in our core business, the development of wind energy and PV projects,’ says Roland Stanze, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of PNE AG. ‘The various stages of the projects we are selling emphasise our flexibility. We are also very optimistic for 2025.’

The expansion of PNE AG's own generation portfolio also continued in 2024. With the commissioning of the Heitzelberg (5.5 MW), Schenklengsfeld (19.8 MW) and Heidmoor (36.0 MW) wind farms, the capacity of the wind farms in own operation has grown to 412.0 MW. A further 13 wind farms with an output of 288.6 MW are under construction in Germany and France. PNE decides on a project-by-project basis which of the projects under construction will be transferred to own operation.

In the Services segment, the number of wind power turbines in the area of technical inspections has grown to 1,000.

PNE AG will publish the business figures for 2024 on 27 March 2025.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating, listed PNE Group is included in the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on electricity generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation and the implementation of the approval procedures, through financing and construction, to operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies.

Your contact persons:

PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 7 18 - 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pne-ag.com

PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 879 33 - 114
E-mail: christopher.rodler@pne-ag.com

17.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pne-ag.com
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A30VJW3
WKN: A0JBPG, A30VJW
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2070061

 
End of News EQS News Service

2070061  17.01.2025 CET/CEST

