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PNE Aktie 2339409 / DE000A0JBPG2

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24.06.2026 10:32:23

EQS-News: PNE Group commissions “Gnutz Ost” wind farm – 18 MW for sustainable energy supply

PNE
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EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PNE Group commissions “Gnutz Ost” wind farm – 18 MW for sustainable energy supply

24.06.2026 / 10:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

PNE Group commissions “Gnutz Ost” wind farm – 18 MW for sustainable energy supply

  • Three wind turbines with a total of 18 MW successfully commissioned
  • Power generation for around 11,600 three-person households annually

Cuxhaven, 24 June 2026 – The PNE Group has successfully commissioned the “Gnutz Ost” wind farm in Schleswig-Holstein. It comprises three modern wind turbines with a total installed capacity of 18 megawatts (MW).

Two turbines of the Vestas V162 type and one turbine of the V150 type are in operation, each with a capacity of 6 MW. The turbines are already feeding electricity into the grid and are contributing to the supply of renewable energy. With its total output, the wind farm can cover the annual electricity demand of around 11,600 three-person households.

The project was realized in close cooperation with the involved municipalities, local partners as well as the landowners. The regional value creation of the project is particularly reflected in a local foundation established specifically for this purpose. Through this foundation, proceeds from the wind farms “Gnutz Ost” and “Gnutz West”, both realized by the PNE Group, are directed into charitable projects in the region. Examples include the support of kindergartens or the refurbishment of playgrounds.

“It was particularly evident in Gnutz how important it is to maintain close dialogue with the people on site from the very beginning and to incorporate their perspectives into project development. This collaboration forms the foundation for the success and long-term acceptance of such projects,” says Roland Stanze, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of PNE AG.

With commissioning, the “Gnutz Ost” wind farm is transferred into the own generation portfolio of the PNE Group. This portfolio now comprises facilities with a total capacity of around 484 MW. The integration of the wind farm strengthens the position of the PNE Group as an independent power producer (IPP), makes a long-term contribution to stable cash flows and supports a sustainable energy supply.

Technical and commercial operational management is carried out by energy consult GmbH, a subsidiary of PNE AG.

As early as July 2025, the PNE Group had completed the neighboring wind farm “Gnutz West” with a capacity of 30.8 MW. In addition, there are further development prospects in the southern adjacent area. On secured land, the construction of up to four additional wind turbines is planned.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, permit procedures and financing to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants, as well as battery storage solutions for the more efficient use of renewable energies.


Your contact persons:
PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.com

PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 879 33 – 114
E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com

24.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Strasse 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pnegroup.com
Internet: https://www.pnegroup.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A30VJW3
WKN: A0JBPG, A30VJW
Indices: SDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2352950

 
End of News EQS News Service

2352950  24.06.2026 CET/CEST

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