EQS-News: PNE AG: Narrowing of the coupon range to 7.000% to 7.500% for the new corporate bond 2026/2031

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Bond

PNE AG: Narrowing of the coupon range to 7.000% to 7.500% for the new corporate bond 2026/2031



10.06.2026 / 10:22 CET/CEST

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Corporate news

PNE AG: Narrowing of the coupon range to 7.000% to 7.500% for the new corporate bond 2026/2031

Cuxhaven, 10 June 2026 – Based on feedback from the ongoing marketing process and the roadshow conducted, PNE AG has, in coordination with the Sole Lead Manager, decided to narrow the coupon range for the planned corporate bond (up to EUR 65 million) to 7.000% to 7.500% per annum. Originally, the range was 6.750% to 7.750% per annum.

The narrowing of the coupon range reflects investor interest, particularly the response from existing investors as well as thefeedback received from numerous discussions with institutional investors during the roadshow.

The subscription period via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ends tomorrow, 11 June 2026 (12:00 p.m. CEST). Website subscription closes already today, 10 June 2026 (6:00 p.m. CEST). These deadlines remain subject to early closure.

With this issuance, PNE AG primarily aims to refinance its existing 2022/2027 bond at an early stage and further optimise its financing structure. At the same time, the Company is strengthening its financial base for the implementation of its corporate strategy.

Further information on the bond, as well as the approved securities prospectus, is available on the PNE AG website at https://www.pnegroup.com/en/investor-relations/bond-2026/.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed in the SDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the area of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, permitting procedures and financing through to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic power plants, as well as battery storage solutions for more efficient use of renewable energies.



Your contact persons:

PNE AGAlexander LennemannHead of Corporate CommunicationsTel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.comPNE AGHead of Investor RelationsChristopher RodlerTel: +49 40 879 33 – 114E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com