EQS-News: PJSC MegaFon: MegaFon approves the list of nominees to the Board of Directors

29.08.2019 / 12:09 MSK

Moscow, Russian Federation (29 August 2019) - Public Joint Stock Company "MegaFon", a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities ("MegaFon" or the "Company"), announces that MegaFon's Board of Directors during its meeting held on 28 August 2019 has approved the list of candidates to the Board of Directors to be elected at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 23 September 2019.



The list of candidates comprises seven nominees from USM Holdings and includes the current members of Company's Board of Directors: Maxim Anipkin, Evgeny Bystrykh, Alexander Esikov, Igor Ivanov, Anton Rybalkin, Anna Serebryanikova, and Natalya Chumachenko. Hence, two independent directors - Jarkko Veijalainen and Harri Koponen - are to leave the Company's Board of Directors.

All of candidates from USM Holdings have extensive experience of corporate governance and have already long been involved in the Company's development. They will focus on implementation of the Digital Strategy and boosting the Company's operational efficiency.

MegaFon PJSC is a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities, operating in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognised market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network and was the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an LTE Advanced (4G) data network. Additional information about MegaFon and the products and services provided by MegaFon can be found at: http://www.megafon.ru.

