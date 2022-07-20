EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : MECHEL REPORTS MANAGEMENT CHANGES IN POWER DIVISION

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Mechel Aktie
20.07.2022 12:00:04

MECHEL REPORTS MANAGEMENT CHANGES IN POWER DIVISION

Mechel
2.23 USD -1.33%
Mechel

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC Mechel / Key word(s): Personnel
PJSC Mechel : MECHEL REPORTS MANAGEMENT CHANGES IN POWER DIVISION

20.07.2022 / 13:00 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 MECHEL REPORTS MANAGEMENT CHANGES IN POWER DIVISION
 

Moscow, Russia July 20, 2022 Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL, MOEX: MTLR), a leading Russian mining and metals company, announces changes in management of the Groups power division.

Alexey Fomenko, who prior to his appointment worked as chief executive officer of Elektroset AO, has been appointed chief executive officer of Mechel-Energo OOO. Denis Graf is leaving the company.

We are glad to welcome such a high-level professional to Mechel Groups team. Alexey Fomenko has extensive practical experience in the energy industry, which he can now use to improve the efficiency of the Groups power facilities, Mechel PAOs Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov noted.

We highly appreciate Denis Grafs contribution as many projects aimed at our facilities stable operations have been implemented under his management, and we wish him further success.

Prior to his appointment, Alexey Fomenko worked as chief executive officer of Elektroset AO since 2018. In 2015-2018, he was director of Elektrosets Chelyabinsk stand-alone subdivision. In 2008-2015, he was electric shop chief at Mechel-Energo OOO. In 2007-2008, he was shift manager of the electric shop at Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plants thermal power plant.

He graduated Pavlodar State University with a specialty in power plants.

***

Mechel PAO

Ekaterina Videman

Tel: + 7 495 221 88 88

ekaterina.videman@mechel.com

***

 

Mechel is an international mining and steel company. Mechel unites producers of coal, Iron Ore concentrate, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, heat and electric power. All of its enterprises work in a single production chain, from raw materials to high value-added products.

***

 

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Mechel, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not intend to update these statements. We refer you to the documents Mechel files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. These documents contain and identify important factors, including those contained in the section captioned Risk Factors and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in our Form 20-F, that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, the achievement of anticipated levels of profitability, growth, cost and synergy of our recent acquisitions, the impact of competitive pricing, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and licenses, the impact of developments in the Russian economic, political and legal environment, volatility in stock markets or in the price of our shares or ADRs, financial risk management and the impact of general business and global economic conditions.

 


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PJSC Mechel
1 Krasnoarmeyskaya Street, Moscow, Russia
127006 Moscow
Russia
Phone: +7 (495) 221-88-88
Fax: +7 (495) 221-88-00
E-mail: press@mechel.com
Internet: www.mechel.ru/
ISIN: US5838406081, RU000A0DKXV5
WKN: A2AC1G
Listed: Moscow, NYSE
EQS News ID: 1402133

 
