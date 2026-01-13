EQS-News: PIERER Mobility AG: Change of company name to Bajaj Mobility AG completed

EQS-News: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Restructure of Company/Restructure of Company

PIERER Mobility AG: Change of company name to Bajaj Mobility AG completed



13.01.2026 / 10:09 CET/CEST

Corporate News PIERER Mobility AG: Change of company name to Bajaj Mobility AG completed Wels, January 13, 2026. As of today, January 13, 2026, the change of the company name to Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG) and the relocation of the registered office, as resolved at the extraordinary general meeting on November 19, 2025, have been entered in the commercial register. The company's headquarters are now located in Mattighofen at the following address: Bajaj Mobility AG Stallhofnerstrasse 3 5230 Mattighofen Austria The new logo of Bajaj Mobility AG is attached to this announcement.



Bajaj Mobility AG Logo copyright Bajaj Mobility AG About Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG) Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG) is the holding company of KTM Group, one of Europe's leading motorcycle manufacturers. With its brands KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS, KTM AG is one of Europe's premium motorcycle manufacturers. In addition to motorcycles with combustion engines, the product portfolio also includes high-end components (WP) and vehicles with innovative electric drives. For further information Investor Relations Dipl.-Ök. Stephanie Kniep Tel: +43 664 2896931 E-Mail: ir@pierermobility.com (ir@bmag.com in the future) Website: https://www.pierermobility.com (https://www.bajajmobility.com in the future) ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Schweizer Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974; Ticker-Symbol: PKTM (BMAG in future); Bloomberg: PKTM SW, PKTM AV; Reuters: PKTM.S, PKTM.VI

