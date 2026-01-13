EQS-News: PIERER Mobility AG: Change of company name to Bajaj Mobility AG completed

Pierer Mobility Aktie 41860974 / AT0000KTMI02
13.01.2026 10:09:53
|
EQS-News: PIERER Mobility AG
/ Key word(s): Restructure of Company/Restructure of Company
Corporate News
PIERER Mobility AG: Change of company name to Bajaj Mobility AG completed
Wels, January 13, 2026. As of today, January 13, 2026, the change of the company name to Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG) and the relocation of the registered office, as resolved at the extraordinary general meeting on November 19, 2025, have been entered in the commercial register. The company's headquarters are now located in Mattighofen at the following address:
Bajaj Mobility AG
Stallhofnerstrasse 3
5230 Mattighofen
Austria
The new logo of Bajaj Mobility AG is attached to this announcement.
Bajaj Mobility AG Logo copyright Bajaj Mobility AG
About Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG)
Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG) is the holding company of KTM Group, one of Europe's leading motorcycle manufacturers. With its brands KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS, KTM AG is one of Europe's premium motorcycle manufacturers. In addition to motorcycles with combustion engines, the product portfolio also includes high-end components (WP) and vehicles with innovative electric drives.
For further information
Investor Relations
Dipl.-Ök. Stephanie Kniep
Tel: +43 664 2896931
E-Mail: ir@pierermobility.com (ir@bmag.com in the future)
Website: https://www.pierermobility.com (https://www.bajajmobility.com in the future)
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Schweizer Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974; Ticker-Symbol: PKTM (BMAG in future); Bloomberg: PKTM SW, PKTM AV; Reuters: PKTM.S, PKTM.VI
13.01.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PIERER Mobility AG
|Edisonstrasse 1
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0) 7242 69 402
|E-mail:
|ir@pierermobility.com
|Internet:
|www.pierermobility.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000KTMI02
|WKN:
|A2JKHY
|Listed:
|SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2259158
|Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PKTM Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2259158 13.01.2026 CET/CEST
