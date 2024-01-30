EQS-News: Photon Energy Signs 20-year On-site Power Purchase Agreement with FORVIA Clarion Hungary for 13.5 GWh

Issuer: Photon Energy NV / Key word(s): Contract

Photon Energy Signs 20-year On-site Power Purchase Agreement with FORVIA Clarion Hungary for 13.5 GWh



30.01.2024 / 16:03 CET/CEST

Photon Energy Signs 20-year On-site Power Purchase Agreement with FORVIA Clarion Hungary for 13.5 GWh

Under the power purchase agreement (PPA), Photon Energy will develop, build and operate a 630 kWp solar PV power plant on the customer’s premises which is projected to generate 13.5 GWh of electricity over the 20-year contract period.

Clarion Hungary, a subsidiary of the global automotive technology leader FORVIA, will be the corporate offtaker for 100% of the energy produced by the power plant upon its completion.

The turnkey solution will support FORVIA in its ambitious global onsite PV roll-out, also managed by Engie-Impact, realising FORVIA’s commitment to a reduced carbon footprint while materially lowering its energy costs in the long term.

Amsterdam/Budapest – 30 Januray 2024 – Photon Energy N.V. (WSE&PSE: PEN, FSX: A1T9KW) (‘Photon Energy Group’ or the ‘Company’) announces that its Hungarian subsidiary Photon New Energy Alfa Kft. has signed a 20-year on-site power purchase agreement with FORVIA Clarion Hungary, a subsidiary of the global automotive industry leader FORVIA, for the construction and operation of an on-site solar PV power plant with an approximate capacity of 630 kWp.

‘We are very pleased to sign this PPA with a global leader in the automotive industry. The agreement represents another milestone for Photon Energy, further strengthening our position in the Hungarian market and expanding our offering to the industrial sector. We’re confident that our turnkey on-site PPA solution will support FORVIA in its ambitious commitment to lowering its carbon footprint while materially reducing energy costs in the long term. This project is the starting shot for our ambition to become a leading provider of on-Site PPA solutions to commercial and industrial energy users across the CEE region. Our dynamically developing pipeline of projects reflects the growing need by the corporate sector for turn-key off-balance sheet solutions to their renewable energy needs and we are ready to provide these based on our 15-year experience in the solar industry and our energy market capabilities’ said Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy Group.

FORVIA’s global on-site solar PV roll-out uses both PPA and PV-as-a-service models, with Engie-Impact acting as a global partner. Engaged as the local developer, Photon Energy has designed an optimal solution for FORVIA Clarion Hungary, which will be the corporate offtaker for 100% of the energy produced by the power plant upon its completion.

Under the PPA, Photon Energy will develop, build and operate the power plant. The installation will be built on the grounds of the FORVIA Clarion Hungary Kft. production facility in Nagykáta, some 80 km south-east of Budapest.

Photon Energy will be able to maximise the installed capacity within the limited area by using an East/West mounting structure to potentially cover approx. 20% of the site’s annual electricity consumption with 1,236 monofacial modules to be installed, generating approximately 13.5 GWh over the duration of the PPA, which will contribute to an estimated CO 2 emissions reduction of 3,670 metric tons.

As part of its proprietary portfolio of solar PV power plants, Photon Energy currently owns and operates a total generation capacity of 51.8 MWp in Hungary, and provides O&M (operation and maintenance) services to a combined capacity of over 180 MWp of Hungarian PV assets.

About Photon Energy Group – photonenergy.com

Photon Energy Group delivers solar energy and clean water solutions around the world. Its solar power services are provided by Photon Energy; since its foundation in 2008, Photon Energy has built and commissioned solar power plants with a combined capacity of over 150 MWp and has power plants with a combined capacity of 127.3 MWp in its proprietary portfolio. It is currently developing projects with a combined capacity of 1.2 GWp in Australia, Hungary, Poland and Romania and provides operations and maintenance services for 680 MWp worldwide. Through its fully owned subsidiary Lerta, the Group has electricity trading licenses in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Serbia. Lerta is the third largest provider of DSR services to the Polish TSO with a contracted capacity of 389 MW for 2024, and through its Virtual Power Plant (VPP) aggregates energy generators and consumers with a total capacity of over 420 MW. The Group’s other major business line, Photon Water, provides clean water solutions including treatment and remediation services, as well as the development and management of wells and other water resources. Photon Energy N.V., the holding company for Photon Energy Group, is listed on the Warsaw, Prague and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges, as well as XETRA, Germany’s leading online trading platform. Photon Energy Group is headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices in Australia and across Europe.

