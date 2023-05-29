EQS-News: Photon Energy Group Share Receives Buy Recommendation from mBank

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'434 1.0%  SPI 15'066 1.1%  Dow 33'093 1.0%  DAX 16'061 0.5%  Euro 0.9709 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'353 0.4%  Gold 1'946 0.0%  Bitcoin 25'260 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9044 -0.2%  Öl 77.5 0.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
DocMorris-Aktie: 55% der 200-Millionen-Anleihe mit Fälligkeit 2024 zurückgekauft
Talanx-Aktie höher: Talanx wird Lateinamerikageschäft von Versicherer Liberty Mutual übernehmen
US-Schuldenstreit: Vorläufiger Deal bei Verhandlungen zu US-Schuldenobergrenze steht
UBS- und CS-Aktien: UBS nach CS-Übernahme laut Ökonom Brunett viel zu gross für die Schweiz
Energietitel gefragt: So sah das Depot des umstrittenen Investors Paul Singer bei seinem Hedgefonds Elliott Investment Management aus
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379UBS24476758Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853NVIDIA994529On113454047Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Palantir36244719Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278BVB1131616
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Photon Energy Aktie [Valor: 21211826 / ISIN: NL0010391108]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.05.2023 08:56:17

EQS-News: Photon Energy Group Share Receives Buy Recommendation from mBank

Photon Energy
67.00 CZK 2.29%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Issuer: Photon Energy NV / Key word(s): Rating
Photon Energy Group Share Receives Buy Recommendation from mBank

29.05.2023 / 08:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Photon Energy Group Share Receives Buy Recommendation from mBank
 

  • Photon Energy Groups  share  received a Buy recommendation with a target price of PLN 18.54 (approx. EUR 4.09, CZK 97.00) per share by mBanks research house. mBank is Polands fourth largest universal banking group and a subsidiary of Germanys Commerzbank AG.
  • mBank analysts highlight the Companys impressive track record, vertical integration, geographical diversification and its focus on minimising equity tie-up on proprietary PV power plants. The analysts believe that Photon Energy Group is perfectly positioned to leverage the fast growing demand for energy services driven by the global shift to renewables.
  • mBank is the fourth research house covering the the Companys stock in addition to IPOPEMA, Wood&Co. and AlsterResearch.

 

Amsterdam 29 May 2023 Photon Energy N.V. (WSE&PSE: PEN, FSX: A1T9KW) (Photon Energy Group, the Group or the Company) announces that its stock has been given a Buy recommendation by mBanks research house. mBank is Polands fourth-largest universal banking group and a subsidiary of  Germanys Commerzbank AG. The analysts are optimistic about the Companys growth outlook and begin their coverage with a recommendation to buy, setting a target price of PLN 18.54 (approx. EUR 4.09, CZK 97.00) for its shares.

An impressive track record, vertical integration, geographical diversification, and a focus on minimizing equity tie-up on particular projects, are Photon Energys main strengths in this respect, highlights mBank.     

According to mBank, Photon Energy is perfectly positioned to leverage fast-growing demand for energy services (RES aggregation, balancing, ESCO/behind-the-meter solutions), driven by the global shift to renewables. Moreover, by acquiring Lerta in November 2022, the Company became a leading DSR aggregator in the Polish capacity market with revenue potential of up to EUR 40m in three years and potential to expand beyond Poland.

We also want to highlight the CleanTech opportunities built into Photon Energys investment profile (PFAS remediation, RayGen solar-plus-storage technology) that can open up new growth and upside avenues once proved viable, adds mBank.

mBank estimates that even with conservative assumptions as to power prices, the annual EBITDA of Photon Energy Group can grow 60% in 3 years.

In addition to mBank, Photon Energy Groups stock is covered by equity analysts of IPOPEMA, Wood&Co. and AlsterResearch.

The summary of the recommendation is available in the Investor Relations section of Photon Energy Groups website.

 

About Photon Energy Group photonenergy.com

Photon Energy Group delivers solar energy and clean water solutions around the world. Its solar power services are provided by Photon Energy; since its foundation in 2008, Photon Energy has built and commissioned solar power plants with a combined capacity of over 130 MWp and has power plants with a combined capacity of 113.1 MWp in its proprietary portfolio. It is currently developing projects with a combined capacity of over 940 MWp in Australia, Hungary, Poland and Romania and provides operations and maintenance services for 380 MWp worldwide. Through its fully owned subsidiary Lerta, the Group has electricity trading licenses in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Serbia. Lerta is the third largest provider of DSR services to the Polish TSO with a contracted capacity of 134 MW for 2023, and through its Virtual Power Plant (VPP) aggregates energy generators and consumers with a total capacity of nearly 300 MW.The Groups other major business line, Photon Water, provides clean water solutions including treatment and remediation services, as well as the development and management of wells and other water resources. Photon Energy N.V., the holding company for Photon Energy Group, is listed on the Warsaw, Prague and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges, as well as XETRA, Germanys leading online trading platform. Photon Energy Group is headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices in Australia and across Europe.  

 

 

Media Contact
Martin Kysly
Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications
Tel. +420 774 810 670
E-mail: martin.kysly@photonenergy.com


Investor Contact
Emeline Parry
Investor Relations and Sustainability Manager
Tel. +420 702 206 574
E-mail: emeline.parry@photonenergy.com

 

 


Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1643577&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Photon Energy N.V.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Photon Energy N.V.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Stablecoins sind stabile Währungen auf der Blockchain, die man versucht mit einem Stabilitätsmechanismus zu stabilisieren.

Wie funktionieren Stablecoins? Sind diese sinnvoll und wofür werden sie benötigt? Diese Fragen beantwortet Lidia Kurt-Bolla, Gründerin und Partnerin bei Vision& im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wie funktionieren Stablecoins? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

26.05.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 6.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Lonza, Sika, Swiss Life, UBS
26.05.23 SMI erneut schwächer
26.05.23 Marktüberblick: Lufthansa kauft zu
26.05.23 Börse Aktuell – Einigung in Sicht? – Anleger bleiben wachsam
26.05.23 ams OSRAM – gelingt der Turnaround?
26.05.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Korrektur vorerst gestoppt
26.05.23 Wie funktionieren Stablecoins? | BX Swiss TV
25.05.23 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'922.18 19.07 6SSMPU
Short 12'188.35 13.31 BWSSMU
Short 12'628.99 8.73 H4SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'434.24 26.05.2023 17:31:27
Long 10'949.45 18.46 XSSSMU
Long 10'709.14 13.31 XCSSMU
Long 10'276.03 8.87 CSSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ChatGPT-Gründer Sam Altman plant Launch eines Kryptoprojekts: Offenbar fast 100 Millionen Dollar eingesammelt
US-Schuldenstreit: Vorläufiger Deal bei Verhandlungen zu US-Schuldenobergrenze steht
LPL Research-Experte ist skeptisch für US-Aktien: Diese Alternative empfiehlt er
Solana Killer? Das steckt hinter der neuen Gaming-Blockchain Sui
Umstrittener Vorschlag: Elon Musk polarisiert mit dieser Formel 1-Idee
UBS- und CS-Aktien: UBS nach CS-Übernahme laut Ökonom Brunett viel zu gross für die Schweiz
Verleiht Künstliche Intelligenz kriminellen Hackern weiteren Auftrieb? So unterstützt KI Phishing-Scams
Novartis-Aktie steigt: CHMP empfiehlt Widerruf der bedingten Marktzulassung für Adakveo
Warren Buffett und Charlie Munger sehen weder Tesla noch BYD als Gewinner auf dem E-Auto Markt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 21: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit