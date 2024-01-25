EQS-News: Photon Energy Group Announces Project Sale and Development Partnership with INWE Group

Issuer: Photon Energy NV / Key word(s): Disposal

Photon Energy Group Announces Project Sale and Development Partnership with INWE Group



25.01.2024 / 10:41 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Photon Energy Group has sold the project development rights to its PV Project in Złoczew, Poland (2.3 MW AC) to INWE Group’s subsidiary PM PV 7.

As part of the agreement, Photon Energy Group will provide its PV development services to bring the project to the ready-to-build (RTB) stage by Q2 2024.

Photon Energy Group and INWE Group are in advanced negotiations regarding a comprehensive partnership for the sale and development of Photon Energy Group’s small- and mid-sized Polish PV projects, which have a total capacity of up to 11.5 MW AC.

Amsterdam/Warsaw – 25 January 2024 – Photon Energy N.V. (WSE&PSE: PEN, FSX: A1T9KW) (‘Photon Energy Group’, the ‘Company’ or the ‘Seller’), a leading international renewable energy services provider, recently announced the signing of a sale and development agreement with PM PV 7 Sp. z o.o. (the ‘Buyer’), a subsidiary of INWE Group. PM PV 7 is an existing client of the Company, with Photon Energy Group providing O&M services to PM PV 7’s portfolio of operating PV power plants in Poland.

The transaction, which closed in late December 2023, covers the sale of Photon Energy Group’s rights to the 2.3 MW AC PV Project in Złoczew and the provision of project development services to bring the project to the RTB stage by Q2 2024.

Photon Energy Group and INWE Group are also in advanced stages of negotiations regarding a comprehensive agreement for the sale and final development of Photon Energy Group’s pipeline of small- and mid-sized PV projects, which have a total capacity of up to 11.5 MW AC. The Company plans to bring these projects to the RTB stage by year-end 2024. Photon Energy Group previously announced its intention to sell its pipeline of Polish PV projects with secured grid connection capacity.

‘The sale of the Złoczew Project and our advanced discussions with INWE Group in relation to over 11.5 MW AC of our Polish project pipeline demonstrates the advantages of our integrated business model. What started with INWE Group entrusting their already operating PV power plants to Photon Energy Operations Polska for O&M services, is growing into a more comprehensive partnership,’ said Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy Group. ‘We are pleased that in INWE Group we have found a partner who appreciates our approach – uncommon in the Polish market – of developing PV projects on single-axis trackers. We are fully committed to working closely with INWE Group to add to their portfolio the highest performing PV power plants, both in terms of electricity generation and financial returns, in the Polish market.’

‘The acquisition of the Złoczew project is fully in line with our strategy to further expand INWE’s investments into the Polish renewable energy sector,’ said Paweł Mazur, Management Board Member of INWE Group. ‘We started working with Photon Energy Group in early 2023 when they commenced providing professional O&M services to our PV power plants, and today we know that our organisations share the same long-term vision for the high quality development and operation of PV assets. By acquiring the Złoczew project, we are entering a strategic cooperation regarding Photon Energy Group’s pipeline of late stage projects, which we expect to provide our investors with attractive returns based on the more valuable electricity generation profile achieved by single-axis trackers.’

The project has an AC capacity of 2.3 MW and is located in Złoczew, Łódź Voivodeship. It has been designed and has all permits in place to be built on single-axis trackers, and is set to connect to PGE Dystrybucja’s overhead Medium Voltage Network. Photon Energy Group’s development services aim to deliver the final project permits in line with INWE’s preferred technical parameters.

About Photon Energy Group – photonenergy.com

Photon Energy Group delivers solar energy and clean water solutions around the world. Its solar power services are provided by Photon Energy; since its foundation in 2008, Photon Energy has built and commissioned solar power plants with a combined capacity of over 150 MWp and has power plants with a combined capacity of 127.3 MWp in its proprietary portfolio.It is currently developing projects with a combined capacity of 1.2 GWp in Australia, Hungary, Poland and Romania and providesoperations and maintenanceservices for over 680 MWp worldwide.Through its fully owned subsidiary Lerta, the Group has electricity trading licenses in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Serbia. Lerta is the third largest provider of DSR services to the Polish TSOwith a contracted capacity of 389 MWfor 2024, andthroughits Virtual Power Plant (VPP) aggregates energy generators and consumers with a total capacity of over 420 MW. TheGroup’sothermajor business line, Photon Water, provides clean water solutions including treatment and remediation services, as well as the development and management of wells and other water resources. Photon Energy N.V., the holding company for Photon Energy Group, is listed on the Warsaw, Prague and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges, as well as XETRA, Germany’s leading online trading platform.Photon Energy Groupis headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices in Australia and across Europe.

About INWE Group – www.inwe.pl

INWE Group is a Polish investment firm that has specialized in renewable energy and real estate projects since 2013. The Group's activities are aligned with the national energy transition, which is essential for environmental protection and improved quality of life. INWE's projects contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving energy efficiency in the country. By the end of 2023, the Group's companies had implemented projects worth more than PLN 400 million. This is possible thanks to an approach based on trust and long-term partnership. Investors who participate in the energy transition together with INWE have the opportunity to join the Group's managed special purpose vehicles and become partners. The shareholders include both individuals and entrepreneurs for whom the INWE offer is an ideal way to diversify their investment portfolio and achieve a stable and sustainable return on investment.

Media Contact

Martin Kysly

Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications

Photon Energy Group

Tel. +420 774 810 670

Investor Relations Contact

Joanna Rzesiewska

Investor Relations Manager

Photon Energy Group

Tel. +420 777 486 464

E-mail: joanna.rzesiewska@photonenergy.com

INWE Group Contact

Paweł Mazur

Member of the Board

Tel. +48 602 551 000

E-mail: p.mazur@inwe.pl