SMI 11'300 0.2%  SPI 14'522 0.1%  Dow 33'045 -0.3%  DAX 15'400 0.0%  Euro 0.9879 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'243 -0.2%  Gold 1'831 0.3%  Bitcoin 22'696 0.7%  Dollar 0.9300 -0.1%  Öl 80.8 0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
AXA-Aktie: AXA wird optimistischer und will Aktien zurückkaufen - AXA Schweiz steigert Gewinn
Dürr-Aktie: Dürr mit Rekordumsatz und -auftragseingang
Kudelski-Aktie: Kudelski rutscht 2022 wieder in die Verlustzone
Ausblick: Moderna mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Alibaba zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Photon Energy Aktie [Valor: 21211826 / ISIN: NL0010391108]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.02.2023 08:11:27

EQS-News: Photon Energy Commissions Its First Romanian Utility-Scale PV Power Plant

Photon Energy
67.00 CZK -1.76%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Issuer: Photon Energy NV / Key word(s): Expansion
Photon Energy Commissions Its First Romanian Utility-Scale PV Power Plant

23.02.2023 / 08:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Photon Energy Commissions Its First Romanian Utility-Scale PV Power Plant
 

  • The Company has completed and grid-connected its first Romanian photovoltaic (PV) power plant with a generation capacity of 5.7 MWp near iria.
  • Globally, the Company now owns and operates 89 power plants with a combined capacity of 97.6 MWp.
  • The total annual production of the plant is expected to be around 8.7 GWh, corresponding to an expected revenue of EUR 1.4 million based on the current forward prices for electricity base load in Romania in the next 12 months. 

 

Amsterdam 23 Feburary 2023 Photon Energy N.V. (WSE&PSE: PEN, FSX: A1T9KW) (Photon Energy Group or the Company) announces that Photon Energy Engineering Romania S.R.L. the Group's Romanian subsidiary dedicated to engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services has completed and grid-connected its first Romanian PV power plant in the municipality of iria. The plant has a capacity of 5.7 MWp.

High efficiency bifacial solar modules mounted on single-axis trackers will deliver around 8.7 GWh of renewable energy annually to the grid managed by Enel E-Distributie Banat. The electricity generated by the plant will be sold on the energy market on a merchant basis, without any support or power purchase agreement with an energy offtaker. The Company expects the plant to generate EUR 1.4 million in revenues based on the current forward prices for electricity base load in Romania in the next 12 months.

We are very excited to commission our very first power plant in Romania, one of our key CEE markets, supporting the growth of a recurring revenue stream from clean electricity generation, said Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy Group. The power plant marks another important step in our efforts to grow our IPP portfolio, while representing a true milestone for Photon Energy in the Romanian renewable energy market, where we plan to commission an additional capacity of around 26 MWp, expanding our IPP portfolio to over 120 MWp in the coming months.

Located near iria in Romanias Arad County, the power plant extends over 9.3 hectares of greenfield land and is equipped with some 10,600 solar panels. The power plant is owned and operated by Siria Solar S.R.L., a special purpose company fully-owned by Photon Energy Group.

The Companys IPP portfolio now includes 89 solar power plants, with a combined generation capacity of 97.6 MWp. Currently, a total capacity of over 80 MWp is selling subsidy-free clean electricity directly on the energy market.

The Company is currently developing utility-scale solar PV projects with a combined capacity of over 912 MWp in Australia and its key CEE markets, including over 220 MWp in Romania, of which a capacity of 25.8 MWp is set to be commissioned in the coming months. The remaining Romanian projects in the project development pipeline are expected to be built and commissioned in 2023 and 2024, making the Romanian market a significant contributor to the Companys goal of expanding the global electricity generation capacity of its IPP portfolio.

 

About Photon Energy Group photonenergy.com

Photon Energy Group delivers solar energy and clean water solutions around the world. Its solar power services are provided by Photon Energy; since its foundation in 2008, Photon Energy has built and commissioned solar power plants with a combined capacity of over 125 MWp and has power plants with a combined capacity of 97.6 MWp in its proprietary portfolio. It is currently developing projects with a combined capacity of 912 MWp in Australia, Hungary, Poland and Romania and provides operations and maintenance services for 380 MWp worldwide. Through its fully owned subsidiary Lerta, the Group has electricity trading licenses in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Serbia. Lerta is the third largest provider of DSR services to the Polish TSO with a contracted capacity of 134 MW for 2023, and through its Virtual Power Plant (VPP) aggregates energy generators and consumers with a total capacity of nearly 300 MW.The Groups other major business line, Photon Water, provides clean water solutions including treatment and remediation services, as well as the development and management of wells and other water resources. Photon Energy N.V., the holding company for Photon Energy Group, is listed on the Warsaw, Prague and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges, as well as XETRA, Germanys leading online trading platform. Photon Energy Group is headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices in Australia and across Europe.

 

 

Media Contact
Martin Kysly
Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications
Tel. +420 774 810 670
E-mail: martin.kysly@photonenergy.com

 

Investor Relations Contact
Emeline Parry
Investor Relations & Sustainability Manager
Tel. +420 702 206 574
E-mail: emeline.parry@photonenergy.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

[LA1]Or 'owned by' if that's more accurate - but using 'of' for the possessive doesn't usually sound right in English (i.e. 'the laptop of Liam', etc.)

[EP2]This implicitly stresses that we are delayed in the execution of our guidance for 2022.

[CW3]agree

[EP4]Reference to this target should be removed as we'll release an updated target with a longer term horizon at the end of April.

[CW5]agree


Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1566463&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Photon Energy N.V.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Photon Energy N.V.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend?

Bleibt Gold auch weiterhin die Krisenwährung. Wie hat sich der Preis in den letzten Monaten Entwickelt und welche Entwicklung ist bei Silber und Kupfer zu beobachten?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO bei Swiss Resource Capital AG; Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV im Experteninterview mit David Kund, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

07:10 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Am Widerstand
06:45 Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend? | BX Swiss TV
22.02.23 Vontobel: Swatch - was haben die Zeiger geschlagen
22.02.23 Börse Aktuell – Anleger mögen keine gute Nachrichten
22.02.23 SMI-Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend
21.02.23 Julius Bär: 9.15% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Shell PLC
21.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Givaudan, Swatch
21.02.23 Marktüberblick: BASF gesucht
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'773.10 18.21 XSSMTU
Short 12'013.12 13.13 RSSM1U
Short 12'518.33 8.21 FSSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 11'300.29 22.02.2023 17:31:59
Long 10'133.15 8.89 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie markiert neues Rekordtief: CS-Präsident wohl im Visier der Finanzmarktaufsicht
CS-Aktie in Grün: Greensill Fonds-Investoren haben Milliardenbetrag von Credit Suisse zurückerhalten
Siegfried-Aktie knickt ein: Siegfried erzielt kräftiges Gewinnplus
Coinbase-Aktie verliert: Coinbase mit tiefroten Zahlen
Nach Fed-Protokoll: US-Börsen finden zum Handelsende keine gemeinsame Richtung -- SMI schliesst etwas höher -- DAX holt letztlich Verluste auf -- Asiens Börsen beendet Handelstag in Rot
Schindler-Aktie springt hoch: Schindler vermeldet deutlichen Gewinnrückgang 2022 - Erwartungen dennoch übertroffen
Kritik an Credit Suisse: Darum hat Harris Associates seine Beteiligung an der Grossbank reduziert
Finanzplatz Schweiz: Credit Suisse hält mehr als ein Drittel der in der Schweiz gemeldeten russischen Vermögen
ARYZTA-Aktie steigt deutlich: ARYZTA tilgt ausstehende Hybridanleihe
Fed-Protokoll: Notenbanker haben sich mehrheitlich für Erhöhung um 25 Basispunkte ausgesprochen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}