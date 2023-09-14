EQS-News: PharmaSGP achieves top performance in the first half of 2023

EQS-News: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Half Year Results

PharmaSGP achieves top performance in the first half of 2023



14.09.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

PharmaSGP achieves top performance in the first half of 2023

Gräfelfing, September 14, 2023 In the first half of 2023, German OTC pharmaceutical company PharmaSGP Holding SE continued its dynamic performance of the previous quarters, achieving half-year revenues of 49.7 million based on preliminary, unaudited results. This corresponds to an increase of 18.4% (previous year: 42.0 million). In the first quarter, PharmaSGP achieved revenues of 24.0 million, which were exceeded in the second quarter with revenues of 25.7 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) for the first six months of 2023 amounted to 15.3 million, an increase of 27.0% compared to the previous year. Likewise, the adjusted EBITDA margin increased year-on-year to 30.9% (previous year: 28.8%). In view of the strong performance in the first half of the year, the Management Board sees the company well on track to achieving the targets set for the full year 2023.

CEO Natalie Weigand comments: With great satisfaction we look back on the first half of 2023, in which we were able to seamlessly build on the successes of 2022. We see this as further evidence of the success of our scalable, pan-European growth platform, which creates organic and inorganic value for PharmaSGP and its shareholders. It enables us to effectively integrate and grow brands, enter new regions and respond to new opportunities faster than our competitors. Our quarterly figures impressively demonstrate the great potential that we can leverage with our business model.

CFO Michael Rudolf adds: We expect our successful course to continue in the second half of 2023. At the same time, we consider our accomplishments as an incentive to strengthen our European platform with further acquisitions and thus continuously drive forward our growth plans. We continue to pursue the vision of PharmaSGP becoming the leading company in Europe with the broadest portfolio of leading OTC products.

PharmaSGP will publish its full report for the first half of 2023 on 28 September 2023. In addition, a webcast for interested investors will be held on the same day. The dial-in details will be sent out soon.



OVERVIEW OF PRELIMINARY YEAR-ON-YEAR FIGURES

Consolidated figures (in million) H1 2023 H1 2022 Revenues 49.7 42.0 +18.4% Adjusted EBITDA 15.3 12.1 +27.0% Unadjusted EBITDA 15.4 11.6 +33.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin 30.9% 28.8% Unadjusted EBITDA margin 31.0% 27.6% Revenue by region (in million) H1 2023 H1 2022 Germany 37.2 29.6 +25.4% Italy 5.7 5.3 +6.5% Austria 4.8 4.8 +1.8% Other European countries 2.0 2.3 -10.9% Revenue share by region H1 2023 H1 2022 Germany 75% 71% Italy 11% 13% Austria 10% 11% Other European countries 4% 5% Revenues by product category (in million) H1 2023 H1 2022 Health Brands 47.6 40.1 +18.9% Beauty Brands 2.1 1.9 +8.3%

CONTACT

Cometis AG

Claudius Krause

Phone: +49-611-20585528

Email: ir@pharmasgp.com

ABOUT PHARMASGP HOLDING SE

PharmaSGP is a leading consumer health company with a diversified portfolio of over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products that are marketed with a focus on the pharmacy distribution channel. These products are mostly based on natural active pharmaceutical ingredients with documented efficacy and few known side effects.

The Companys core brands cover chronic indications, including rheumatic pain, nerve pain and other age-related ailments. In Germany, PharmaSGP is the market leader for systemic chemical-free pain remedies with its brand families RubaXX® for rheumatic pain and Restaxil® for neuralgic pain. Furthermore, PharmaSGP also offers leading products against sexual weakness and vertigo symptoms. Since introducing the first product from the current product portfolio in 2012, PharmaSGP has successfully established its business model in other European countries, including Austria, Italy, Belgium, Spain and France. In September 2021, the product portfolio was expanded by the brands Baldriparan®, Formigran®, Spalt® and Kamol®, thus also strengthening or developing the indications pain and sleep disorder. The sales territory was expanded to include Switzerland and Eastern Europe. In 2022, PharmaSGP generated revenues of 85.8 million at an adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.9%.

In order to further expand its competitive position, PharmaSGP plans to increase the number of indications covered by PharmaSGPs product offering, increase PharmaSGPs European footprint, and accelerate its growth strategy especially by capitalizing on selected M&A opportunities.