Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’918 -0.4%  SPI 15’876 -0.3%  Dow 41’863 -0.5%  DAX 19’181 -0.4%  Euro 0.9400 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’862 -0.3%  Gold 2’737 0.1%  Bitcoin 59’013 -1.2%  Dollar 0.8635 -0.5%  Öl 74.7 2.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Partners Group2460882
Top News
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Investieren mit Bedacht: Mark Hulbert rät zur Risikominimierung
Warren Buffett und die US-Wahl: Starinvestor warnt vor Fake News
ABB-Aktie: Gründung von Joint Venture mit Niedax Group abgeschlossen
Coinbase-Insider wollen sich von Aktien in dreistelligem Millionenwert trennen - Aktie verliert
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Pentixapharm Aktie [Valor: 138581166 / ISIN: DE000A40AEG0]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.11.2024 17:26:06

EQS-News: Pentixapharm Welcomes CMS Decision to Enhance Reimbursement for Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals

Pentixapharm
3.54 EUR -25.81%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Pentixapharm Holding AG / Key word(s): Statement
Pentixapharm Welcomes CMS Decision to Enhance Reimbursement for Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals

04.11.2024 / 17:26 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin and Würzburg, Germany, November 4, 2024 – Pentixapharm, a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative first-in-class radiopharmaceuticals, welcomes the recent announcement by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to implement separate payments for specialized diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals used in the hospital outpatient setting, extending beyond the transitional pass-through payment period. This significant policy shift could have a direct impact on future reimbursement streams for Pentixapharm’s Ga68-PentixaFor, a diagnostic radiopharmaceutical for which Pentixapharm intends to start a U.S. centric phase III clinical trial next year. The pivotal clinical trial could lead to a U.S. market authorization in primary aldosteronism (PA), one of the major causes of secondary hypertension, as early as 2028.

The CMS pass-through payment period is a temporary reimbursement mechanism under the Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS). Lasting up to three years, this period provides additional payments for newly introduced medical devices, drugs, and biologicals, encouraging hospitals to adopt cutting-edge technologies by covering their costs beyond standard rates. However, under previous policies, after the pass-through period ended, products would typically revert to standard OPPS payment bundles. With this new policy announcement, CMS has changed this approach, allowing for separate payments beyond the pass-through period for qualifying high-cost diagnostics.

This decision by CMS is highly significant given the size and impact of the Medicare and Medicaid systems, which together insure more than 140 million Americans. As the primary healthcare payer for older adults and individuals with disabilities, CMS’s reimbursement policies shape access to medical innovations across the country. The new rule, effective in 2025, also has the potential to set a market precedent that may influence private insurers to follow CMS’s lead in reimbursing innovative diagnostic tools, further expanding the accessibility of these advanced diagnostics. By providing consistent reimbursement for diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals that exceed a per-day cost threshold of US$630, CMS encourages other insurers to consider similar reimbursement strategies.

The separate payment rule will most likely apply to Pentixapharm's lead diagnostic compound, Ga68-PentixaFor, following its anticipated approval and the expiration of its pass-through status. Ga68-PentixaFor is a novel tracer for positron emission tomography (PET) imaging used to detect aldosterone-hypersecreting adenomas in patients diagnosed with primary Aldosteronism (PA). With rising prevalence rates for PA, now exceeding 20% in some populations with resistant hypertension, the need for accessible and precise diagnostics is greater than ever.

About Pentixapharm

Pentixapharm is a clinical-stage biotech company discovering and developing novel targeted radiopharmaceuticals with its offices in Berlin and Würzburg, Germany. It is committed to developing CXCR4 ligand-based first-in-class radiopharmaceutical approaches with a clear commercial pathway for diagnostic and therapeutic programs in a number of hematological and solid cancers, as well as cardiovascular, endocrine and inflammatory diseases.

PentixaFor (Gallium (68Ga) boclatixafortide) is an innovative PET tracer that specifically targets the chemokine-4 receptor (CXCR4), with broad applications in oncological, cardiovascular, and inflammatory diseases. Particularly in hypertension, PentixaFor has the potential to significantly improve patient management by identifying the presence of hormone-secreting adenomas through non-invasive and broadly available PET/CT imaging.

Apart from PentixaFor, the clinical pipeline also encompasses PentixaTher, an Yttrium-90 or Lutetium-177 based therapeutic against non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHL). Clinical studies for both compounds have already commenced in Europe, including a dose-finding study for PentixaTher and a Phase III registration study for PentixaFor in marginal zone lymphoma. Recently, the EMA granted PRIME status to PentixaFor in the indication PA.

For more information, please contact:

Pentixapharm Holding AG
Phillip Eckert, Investor Relations
ir@pentixapharm.com
Tel. +49 30 94893232
www.pentixapharm.com


04.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Pentixapharm Holding AG
Robert-Rössle-Straße 10
13125 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@pentixapharm.com
Internet: https://www.pentixapharm.com/
ISIN: DE000A40AEG0
WKN: A40AEG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2022121

 
End of News EQS News Service

2022121  04.11.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2022121&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Pentixapharm Holding AG Unitary

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pentixapharm Holding AG Unitary

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV

Wie ist die Situation eine Woche vor der US Wahl? Wie gestaltet sich der Wahlkampf und wie stehen die Umfragewerte?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Alexander Berger im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Ausserdem erläutert Alexander Berger, wieso die Swing States und Stimmen der männlichen Bevölkerung eine entscheidende Rolle bei der US -Wahl spielen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:05 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Woche der Entscheidungen
09:43 SMI zeigt eine Reaktion
09:09 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise steigen nach OPEC-Entscheidung
08:18 Stürmische Zeiten für Rückversicherungen?
01.11.24 Using Metals Weekly Options to Hedge Event Risk
31.10.24 USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV
29.10.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
29.10.24 Julius Bär: 8.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf SAP SE
29.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Holcim, Novartis, UBS
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’413.87 19.23 S2S3XU
Short 12’656.62 13.86 SSCM8U
Short 13’135.34 8.83 U35BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’915.53 04.11.2024 17:15:35
Long 11’413.93 18.92 UBSY9U
Long 11’173.89 13.78 S5TMYU
Long 10’683.37 8.83 SSOMVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Trump Media-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Umfrage-Ergebnisse sorgen für Aufsehen
Was Analysten von der Volkswagen-Aktie erwarten
Relief-Aktie tiefer: Relief Therapeutics will sich mit Renexxion zusammenschliessen
Warren Buffett und die US-Wahl: Starinvestor warnt vor Fake News
Die Federal Reserve im Visier von Trump: Diese Zinspolitik strebt der Präsidentschaftskandidat an
Kryptowährungen im Oktober 2024: Die Performance von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
BioNTech-Aktie sinkt: Angepasster Corona-Impfstoff beflügelt BioNTech-Umsatz
Schneider Electric-Aktie steigt: CEO-Wechsel bei Schneider Electric

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten