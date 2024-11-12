Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Pentixapharm Aktie [Valor: 138581166 / ISIN: DE000A40AEG0]
12.11.2024 17:45:03

EQS-News: Pentixapharm Releases Interim Report for the Third Quarter of 2024

Pentixapharm
3.54 EUR -25.81%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-News: Pentixapharm Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Pentixapharm Releases Interim Report for the Third Quarter of 2024

12.11.2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pentixapharm Releases Interim Report for the Third Quarter of 2024
  • Loss of Pentixapharm Holding AG for the reporting period: €49k
  • No revenue realized during the stub fiscal year through the end of Q3
  • Current liabilities of €487k, mainly from the purchase of Pentixapharm AG shares

Berlin and Würzburg, Germany, November 12, 2024 – Pentixapharm Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A40AEG0), listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, today published its consolidated interim report for the stub fiscal year from March 18 to September 30, 2024. Since the spin-off from Eckert & Ziegler SE, through which Pentixapharm AG and Myelo Therapeutics GmbH will be integrated into the group financial statements, was entered into the commercial register on October 2, 2024, this consolidated report includes only the figures for Pentixapharm Holding AG and does not yet contain results for either company.

During the reporting period, Pentixapharm Holding AG reported a loss of €49k, attributed to other operating expenses, primarily fees and charges related to the company’s establishment, acquisition of financial assets, and the spin-off. The interim report also shows no revenue, as operational business activities will commence only after the formal spin-off of Pentixapharm AG and Myelo Therapeutics GmbH.

For the 2024 consolidated annual financial statements, management anticipates a significant increase in losses in the fourth quarter due to the inclusion of Pentixapharm AG and Myelo Therapeutics GmbH from October 2, 2024, with an expected total loss of approximately –€8 million for the fiscal year.

The full interim report is available on the Pentixapharm Holding AG Investor Relations website: www.pentixapharm.com/investors/reports.

About Pentixapharm

Pentixapharm is a clinical-stage biotech company discovering and developing novel targeted radiopharmaceuticals with its offices in Berlin and Würzburg, Germany. It is committed to developing CXCR4 ligand-based first-in-class radiopharmaceutical approaches with a clear commercial pathway for diagnostic and therapeutic programs in a number of hematological and solid cancers, as well as cardiovascular, endocrine and inflammatory diseases.

 

For more information, please contact:

Pentixapharm Holding AG
Phillip Eckert, Investor Relations
ir@pentixapharm.com
Tel. +49 30 94893232
www.pentixapharm.com


12.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Pentixapharm Holding AG
Robert-Rössle-Straße 10
13125 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@pentixapharm.com
Internet: https://www.pentixapharm.com/
ISIN: DE000A40AEG0
WKN: A40AEG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2028371

 
End of News EQS News Service

2028371  12.11.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2028371&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

