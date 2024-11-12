EQS-News: Pentixapharm Releases Interim Report for the Third Quarter of 2024

EQS-News: Pentixapharm Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Pentixapharm Releases Interim Report for the Third Quarter of 2024



12.11.2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Pentixapharm Releases Interim Report for the Third Quarter of 2024

Loss of Pentixapharm Holding AG for the reporting period: €49k

No revenue realized during the stub fiscal year through the end of Q3

Current liabilities of €487k, mainly from the purchase of Pentixapharm AG shares

Berlin and Würzburg, Germany, November 12, 2024 – Pentixapharm Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A40AEG0), listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, today published its consolidated interim report for the stub fiscal year from March 18 to September 30, 2024. Since the spin-off from Eckert & Ziegler SE, through which Pentixapharm AG and Myelo Therapeutics GmbH will be integrated into the group financial statements, was entered into the commercial register on October 2, 2024, this consolidated report includes only the figures for Pentixapharm Holding AG and does not yet contain results for either company.

During the reporting period, Pentixapharm Holding AG reported a loss of €49k, attributed to other operating expenses, primarily fees and charges related to the company’s establishment, acquisition of financial assets, and the spin-off. The interim report also shows no revenue, as operational business activities will commence only after the formal spin-off of Pentixapharm AG and Myelo Therapeutics GmbH.

For the 2024 consolidated annual financial statements, management anticipates a significant increase in losses in the fourth quarter due to the inclusion of Pentixapharm AG and Myelo Therapeutics GmbH from October 2, 2024, with an expected total loss of approximately –€8 million for the fiscal year.

The full interim report is available on the Pentixapharm Holding AG Investor Relations website: www.pentixapharm.com/investors/reports.

About Pentixapharm

Pentixapharm is a clinical-stage biotech company discovering and developing novel targeted radiopharmaceuticals with its offices in Berlin and Würzburg, Germany. It is committed to developing CXCR4 ligand-based first-in-class radiopharmaceutical approaches with a clear commercial pathway for diagnostic and therapeutic programs in a number of hematological and solid cancers, as well as cardiovascular, endocrine and inflammatory diseases.

