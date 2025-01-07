Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
07.01.2025 10:30:03

EQS-News: Pentixapharm Receives EUR 6.77 Million for Intangible Assets Formerly Developed by Glycotope

Pentixapharm
3.00 EUR 0.33%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-News: Pentixapharm Holding AG / Key word(s): Agreement
Pentixapharm Receives EUR 6.77 Million for Intangible Assets Formerly Developed by Glycotope

07.01.2025 / 10:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, January 7th, 2025 – Pentixapharm AG, a developer of innovative radiopharmaceuticals, receives 6.77 million Euro for intangible assets formerly developed by Glycotope from undisclosed Asian pharma and biotech companies. The transaction, which will be effective still in 2024, involves rights that had been transferred to Pentixapharm as part of the acquisition of Glycotope’s target discovery business in July 2024.

“The deal eliminates almost all of the remaining obligations from an earn-out that Pentixapharm had accepted with the purchase of the target discovery business”, comments Henner Kollenberg, Chief Business Officer. “While it will not significantly reduce the losses of Pentixapharm in 2024, it paves the way for the monetization other Glycotope assets acquired by Pentixapharm. The transaction also confirms the ongoing interest of major industry players in the know-how maintained and now furthered by Pentixapharm”.

The acquisition of Glycotope’s target discovery business in July 2024 included a portfolio of preclinical antibodies against multiple oncology targets, a unique tumor target database, the equipment needed to exploit a discovery platform, and the related IP. Transferred to Pentixapharm as part of the deal were also a range of patents, licenses and license agreements.

About Pentixapharm

Pentixapharm is a clinical-stage biotech company discovering and developing novel targeted radiopharmaceuticals with offices in Berlin and Würzburg, Germany. It is committed to developing ligand-based first-in-class radiopharmaceutical approaches with a clear commercial pathway for diagnostic and therapeutic programs. Its pipeline features CXCR4-targeted compounds as well as early-stage radionuclide-antibody conjugates addressing hematological and solid cancers, as well as cardiovascular, endocrine, and inflammatory diseases.

 

For more information, please contact:

Pentixapharm Holding AG
Phillip Eckert, Investor Relations
ir@pentixapharm.com
Tel. +49 30 94893232
www.pentixapharm.com


07.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Pentixapharm Holding AG
Robert-Rössle-Straße 10
13125 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@pentixapharm.com
Internet: https://www.pentixapharm.com/
ISIN: DE000A40AEG0
WKN: A40AEG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2062843

 
End of News EQS News Service

2062843  07.01.2025 CET/CEST



